4A REGION IV
At Moses Lake
Team scores: Chiawana 273, Sunnyside 268, Hanford 121, Kamiakin 106, Wenatchee 77.5, Davis 70, Pasco 67.5, Eisenhower 62.5, Richland 52, Eastmont 47.5, West Valley 37.5, Moses Lake 13.5.
Championship, local placers
106 — Championship: Jayden Jasso (Su) p. Samuel Valencia (Su), 1:08. Local placers: 5, Nolan Armenta (WV).
113 — Championship: Daeton Johnson (Ch) p. Jesus Alcala (Davis), 1:23. Local placers: 6, Jose Sanchez (Davis).
120 — Championship: Juan Hoffman (Kam) p. Stephen Maltos (Su), 4:30. Local placers: 4, Isaac Gambito (WV); 6, Isai Perez (Davis).
126 — Championship: Victor Godinez (Pasco) d. Miguel Valdez (Su), 3-1.
132 — Championship: Alejandro Fernandez (Su) d. Jordan Tobias (Ch), 8-6. Local placers: 4, Samuel Gonzalez (Su); 6, Gabriel Jaime (Ike).
138 — Championship: Jake Hubby (Han) d. Christopher Villanueva (Su), 5-2. Local placers: 4, Emilio Castro (Su); 6, Ali Coronado (Ike).
145 — Championship: EJ Villanueva (Su) d. Caden Wilson (Han), 4-0. Local placers: 3, Markus Almaguer (Su); 6, Jacob Alcala (Davis).
152 — Championship: Mateo Escobar (Ike) p. Lenny Avalos (Su), 1:46.
160 — Championship: John Rendon (Su) md. Tyrell Waddle (Davis), 13-0. Local placers: 5, Edwin Puga (Su); 6, Eduardo Flores (Ike).
170 — Championship: Judah Bishop (Ch) d. Tyler Schuyleman (Wen), 15-11. Local placers: 3, Jeydian Salazar (Su); 6, David Gutierrez (Su).
182 — Championship: Darion Johnson (Ch) tf. Samuel Lemieux (Rich), 16-1. Local placers: 6, Jace Taylor-Reed (WV).
195 — Championship: Isaiah Anderson (Ch) p. Jesus Segovia (Wen), 1:21. Local placers: 4, Caleb Braswell (WV); 5, Dominick McCoy (Ike).
220 — Championship: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Eduardo Aguilar (Pasco), 5:43. Local placers: 4, Damien Gama (Ike).
285 — Championship: Jaxin McCallum (Kam) d. Mateo Armendariz (Su), 3-1. Local placers: 3, Carson Linstad (Davis).
2A REGION IV
At Ellensburg
Team scores: Othello 240, Selah 236, Ellensburg 116, Pullman 109, Shadle Park 73, West Valley-Spokane 73, Clarkston 60, Grandview 55, East Valley-Spokane 53, Rogers 50, Ephrata 45, Prosser 41, East Valley-Yakima 6.
Championship, local placers
106 — Championship: Isaac Campos (O) d. Jordan McKamey (Ck), 3-1. Local placers: 5, Tyler Bacon (Ell).
113 — Championship: Marcos Zuniga (O) d. Mason Martin (Se), 7-3.
120 — Championship: Aydin Peltier (Pu) d. Jack Eylar (Ell), 5-4.
126 — Championship: Logan Utecht (WV) d. Dawson Bailey (Ck), 2-0. Local placers: 3, Evan Benitez (Gr); 5, Abel Acosta (Pro).
132 — Championship: Zach Lopez (SP) p. Mason Acord (Ro), 1:55. Local placers: 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Se).
138 — Championship: Ivan Acosta (Pu) tf. Jacob Bacon (Ell), 16-0. Local placers: 4, Julian Sanchez (Gr).
145 — Championship: Jesse Salinas (Se) d. Francisco Ayala (Ell), 10-8.
152 — Championship: Alonzo Lopez (Se) d. Gabriel Smith (Pu), 5-2. Local placers: 5, John Dobie (EV).
160 — Championship: Ethan Garza (Se) d. Blaise Cross (Rogers), 6-0. Local placers: 3, Joshua Holmes (Se).
170 — Championship: Judah Yates (Se) d. Ethan Perez-Medina (O), inj. Local placers: 3, Breck Hammond (Ell); 5, Jaime Tovar (Gr); 6, Damion Hozjan (Se).
182 — Championship: Jerry Schmidt (Se) d. Nehemiah Medrano (Pro), 7-2. Local placers: 5, Sean Davis (Ell).
195 — Championship: Donald Schmidt (Se) d. Terrill Freeman (O), 8-3. Local placers: 3, Logan Stolen (Ell); 6, Cade Robertson (Se).
220 — Championship: Josue Solorio (O) d. Nelson Titan (Se), 5-2. Local placers: 3, Anthony Ramos (Gr); 5, Richard Wellington (Ell); 6, Tyler Quevedo-Gottschalk (Se).
285 — Championship: Michael Ray (Se) d. Alonzo Vargas (EV-S), 2-0. Local placers: 3, Carson Del Wolfe (Pro).
1A REGION II
At Royal
Top teams: Toppenish 390.5, Lakeside 122, Deer Park 111.5, Wapato 107, Omak 99. Locals: 7, Zillah 85, 10, Naches Valley 53.
Championship, local placers
106 — Championship: Adan Estrada (T) md. Julian Godina (T), 13-0.
113 — Championship: Luis Barajas (Wap) md. Noeh Martinez (Wap), 15-3. Local placers: 4, Jaime Alejandre (Z).
120 — Championship: Miguel Torrez (T) p. Derek Dunlop (Lk), 2:57. Local placers: 4, Anthony Johnson (Z); 5, Gavin George (NV); 6, Aiden Badonie (Wap); 7, Alan Ledesma (Z).
126 — Championship: Nathan Gregory (DP) d. Kiyanno Zuniga (T), 3-2. Local placers: 4, Isai Acevedo (T); 6, Jesse Guizar (Wap); 7, Jose Leyva (Wap).
132 — Championship: Marcos Torrez (T) md. Julio Brizuela (Wap), 15-5. Local placers: 7, Wade Tynan (Z).
138 — Championship: Horacio Godinez (T) d. Logan Hydorn (Col), 4-2. Local placers: 6, JoseLuis Canales (Wap).
145 — Championship: Jermiah Zuniga (T) d. Hudson Garcia (Z), for. Local placers: 4, Zane Johnson (NV).
152 — Championship: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Seth Ordaz (T), 3:59. Local placers: 3, Juan Escamilla (T).
160 — Championship: Abel Nava (T) p. Aaron DesRoches (Riv), 3:18. Local placers: 3, Luis Mendoza (T); 4, Ricardo Gomez-Sanchez (Z).
170 — Championship: Kaiden Kintner (T) d. Rylin Pavlin (Lk), inj. Local placers: 6, Onyx Sanchez (T).
182 — Championship: Bryon Newby (DP) d. Adrian Magana (Co), 3-2. Local placers: 3, Armando John (T); 4, Aiden Ford (Z).
195 — Championship: Joshua Luna (T) p. Darrell Leslie (T), 1:04. Local placers: 8, Jonathan Martinez (Z).
220 — Championship: Owen Orndorff (Free) d. Anthony Nava (T), 4-1.
285 — Championship: Rocco Clark (T) d. Kevin Dominguez (Royal), 2-1. Local placers: 5, Angel Leyva (Wap).
2B REGIONAL II
At Warden
Top teams: Tonasket 256, Granger 229, Lake Roosevelt 135, Okanogan 103. Other local: Kittitas 40, Goldendale 31.5, Mabton 21, Highland 2.
Championship, local placers
106 — Championship: Roger Cate (LR) p. Noah Berger (Gr), 1:36. Local placers: 3, Noel Guillen (Gr).
113 — Championship: Oscar Alvarez (Gr) d. Tanner Grooms (Okan), 8-4.
120 — Championship: Aaron Polito (Ton) d. Colton Jackson (LR), 13-7. Local placers: 4, Adrian Alvarez (Gr).
126 — Championship: Jose Toscano (Gr) d. Bryce Waddell (Go), 12-9.
132 — Championship: Waylon Thomas (Ton) p. Francis Louie (LR), 1:37. Local placers: 4, Tony Rios (Kitt); 5, Matthew Gray (Go).
138 — Championship: Waylon Wilson (Ton) p. Teyten Flores (LR), 1:01. Local placers: 4, Jonathan Jones (Kitt); 6, Fabian Cisneros (Gr).
145 — Championship: Lionel Castro (Gr) d. Kevin Sanabria (Ton), 2-1. Local placers: 5, Josiah Skindzier (Kitt).
152 — Championship: Cody Northwind (Gr) d. Ameron Bretz (Ton), 3-0.
160 — Championship: Johnny Swartsel (Okan) md. Chris Rodriguez (Ton), 11-3. Local placers: 6, Thomas Sheeley (Kitt).
170 — Championship: Conan Northwind (Gr) p. Landon Krohn (LR), 2:54.
182 — Championship: Ricky Cisneros (Gr) p. Jeshua Cwik (Lib), 11:17. Local placers: 6, Marquis Gourneau (Gr).
195 — Championship: Noah Holston (LB) p. Granger Sutton (Ton), 5:30.
220 — Championship: Carson Sasse (Ton) d. Charles Payne (Okan), inj.
285 — Championship: Gage Cook (Gr) p. Marcos Velasquez (Mab), 3:06.
GIRLS REGION IV
At Ephrata
Top teams: Toppenish 194, Othello 84, Kennewick 79, Richland 76, Wapato 66.5. Other local: Sunnyside 56, Davis 55, Eisenhower 45, Goldendale 42, Prosser 29, West Valley 28, Naches Valley 23, Ellensburg 20, East Valley 18, Zillah 5, Highland 4, Selah 4.
Championship, local placers
100 — Championship: Isabella Morales (T) p. Lynette Espinoza (Davis), 1:27. Local placers: 4, Diana Camargo (Wap).
105 — Championship: Libby Roberts (Uni) p. Mya Herrera (Cas), 1:59. Local placers: 5, Gracie Pham (Davis).
110 — Championship: Mia Zuniga (T) d. Ellabelle Taylor (Rogers), 8-5. Local placers: 3, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 5, Jayde Coleman (NV).
115 — Championship: Ashley Naranjo (ML) d. Alexis Monday (O), 7-0. Local placers: 5, Kendra Perez (T).
120 — Championship: Bianca Johnson (ML) md. Sofia Correa (Pasco), 12-0. Local placers: 3, Cami Anderson (Pro); 6, Natalie Pinon (T).
125 — Championship: Gloria Ramirez (Q) p. Edna Fuentes (Rich), 3:59. Local placers: 5, Haliyah Yanez (Davis).
130 — Championship: Lexie Garza (Wap) tf. Kali Watson (Go), 17-1.
135 — Championship: Alanna Haney (Ch) md. Ruby Clark (T), 14-3. Local placers: 3, Cassandra Hernandez (WV).
140 — Championship: Alondra Morales (Royal) p. Kadie McMullen (Eph), 1:39. Local placers: 3, MaryAnn Reyes (T); 4, Madison Kiemele (Go); 6, Josselyn Viveros (Ike).
145 — Championship: Celeste Limon (Ike) d. Jocelyn Velasco (T), 4-2. Local placers: 4, Harrah Hanson (EV).
155 — Championship: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T) d. Emma Villa (Royal), 7-2. Local placers: 6, Shealynn Spino (Ike).
170 — Championship: Shannon Workinger (Q) p. Hailey Ahsmuhs (Rich), 1:43.
190 — Championship: Erin Kremer (Rich) p. Yasmari Rodriguez (Wap), 1:54. Local placers: 5, Camila Sandoval (Su).
235 — Championship: Madisen Pillers (New) p. Eseta Sepeni (Herm), 4:13. Local placers: 3, Makayla Torres (T); 4, Jocelyn Bednarik (Ell).
