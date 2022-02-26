BOYS
Class 4A
Mount Si 69, Gonzaga Prep 55
Curtis 62, Davis 55
Union 56, Mariner 46
Tahoma 54, Kamiakin 51
Federal Way 71, Eastmont 57
Graham-Kapowsin 58, Glacier Peak 56
Olympia 64, Jackson 51
Central Valley 69, Woodinville 66
Class 3A
Garfield 90, Timberline 58
Mt. Spokane 69, Auburn 58
Gig Harbor 61, O’Dea 51
Seattle Prep 61, Rainier Beach 30
Mountlake Terrace 67, Kelso 65
Kennewick 61, Lake Washington 54
Eastside Catholic 68, Mount Tahoma 51
Ferris 64, Arlington 45
Class 2A
North Kitsap 73, Sehome 42
Lynden 58, Port Angeles 48
R.A. Long 72, White River 58
Pullman 61, Tumwater 50
Lakewood 61, Sammamish 53
Franklin Pierce 90, W.F. West 69
Prosser 60, Mark Morris 58
Grandview 68, Enumclaw 46
Class 1A
King’s 81, Quincy 57
Lynden Christian 66, Annie Wright 54
Life Christian 82, Zillah 81 (OT)
Toppenish 61, Freeman 58
Blaine 50, Wahluke 48
Seattle Academy 71, Eatonville 53
Castle Rock 42, Cedar Park Christian 37
King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59
Class 2B
Kalama 59, Coupeville 54
Liberty 74, Adna 65
Colfax 69, Napavine 51
Brewster 59, Morton-White Pass 51
Lake Roosevelt 80, River View 42
Burbank 80, Ilwaco 64
Toutle Lake 65, Mabton 51
Northwest Christian 60, Cle Elum 47
Class 1B
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36
Cusick 63, Lummi 57
Moses Lake Christian 61, Northwest Yeshiva 60
Willapa Valley 65, Sunnyside Christian 59
Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46
Mount Vernon Christian 51, Riverside Christian 40
Naselle 65, Neah Bay 59 (OT)
Crosspoint 70, Oakville 57
GIRLS
Class 4A
Woodinville 85, Bellarmine Prep 61
Sumner 72, Richland 52
Pasco 65, Emerald Ridge 54
Eastlake 54, Lake Stevens 44
Camas 56, Inglemoor 44
Sunnyside 52, Chiawana 51
Moses Lake 52, Olympia 39
Rogers-Puyallup 46, Issaquah 40
Class 3A
Mead 76, Lincoln 30
Garfield 67, Stanwood 44
Arlington 76, Kelso 45
Lake Washington 68, Snohomish 62 (OT)
Lakeside 53, Eastside Catholic 44
Auburn 56, West Seattle 52
Hermiston 53, Everett 51
Bonney Lake 61, Gig Harbor 58
Class 2A
Burlington-Edison 52, Tumwater 47
Ellensburg 56, Washougal 31
Hudson’s Bay 58, Port Angeles 47
Archbishop Murphy 37, W.F. West 36
West Valley 66, North Kitsap 33
White River 39, Sammamish 20
Prosser 75, Enumclaw 55
Lynden 50, Sequim 26
Class 1A
Lynden Christian 61, Seattle Academy 21
Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41
Cashmere 57, Freeman 23
Montesano 59, Zillah 52
Wapato 78, Overlake 45
La Center 52, Annie Wright 48
King’s 46, Bellevue Christian 27
Toppenish 60, Tenino 55
Class 2B
La Conner 91, Chief Leschi 54
Liberty 62, Warden 60
Colfax 70, Lake Roosevelt 50
Okanogan 65, Raymond 56
Adna 64, Granger 46
Wahkiakum 59, Tonasket 40
Rainier 50, Burbank 41
Mabton 63, Saint George’s 52
Class 1B
Mount Vernon Christian 37, Pomeroy 34
Colton 68, Wellpinit 37
Neah Bay 58, Mossyrock 40
Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston 39
Willapa Valley 42, Moses Lake Christian 25
Naselle 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19
Waterville-Mansfield 55, Muckleshoot Tribal 37
Cusick 57, Grace Academy 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.