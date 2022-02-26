BOYS

Class 4A

Mount Si 69, Gonzaga Prep 55

Curtis 62, Davis 55

Union 56, Mariner 46

Tahoma 54, Kamiakin 51

Federal Way 71, Eastmont 57

Graham-Kapowsin 58, Glacier Peak 56

Olympia 64, Jackson 51

Central Valley 69, Woodinville 66

Class 3A

Garfield 90, Timberline 58

Mt. Spokane 69, Auburn 58

Gig Harbor 61, O’Dea 51

Seattle Prep 61, Rainier Beach 30

Mountlake Terrace 67, Kelso 65

Kennewick 61, Lake Washington 54

Eastside Catholic 68, Mount Tahoma 51

Ferris 64, Arlington 45

Class 2A

North Kitsap 73, Sehome 42

Lynden 58, Port Angeles 48

R.A. Long 72, White River 58

Pullman 61, Tumwater 50

Lakewood 61, Sammamish 53

Franklin Pierce 90, W.F. West 69

Prosser 60, Mark Morris 58

Grandview 68, Enumclaw 46

Class 1A

King’s 81, Quincy 57

Lynden Christian 66, Annie Wright 54

Life Christian 82, Zillah 81 (OT)

Toppenish 61, Freeman 58

Blaine 50, Wahluke 48

Seattle Academy 71, Eatonville 53

Castle Rock 42, Cedar Park Christian 37

King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59

Class 2B

Kalama 59, Coupeville 54

Liberty 74, Adna 65

Colfax 69, Napavine 51

Brewster 59, Morton-White Pass 51

Lake Roosevelt 80, River View 42

Burbank 80, Ilwaco 64

Toutle Lake 65, Mabton 51

Northwest Christian 60, Cle Elum 47

Class 1B

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36

Cusick 63, Lummi 57

Moses Lake Christian 61, Northwest Yeshiva 60

Willapa Valley 65, Sunnyside Christian 59

Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46

Mount Vernon Christian 51, Riverside Christian 40

Naselle 65, Neah Bay 59 (OT)

Crosspoint 70, Oakville 57

GIRLS

Class 4A

Woodinville 85, Bellarmine Prep 61

Sumner 72, Richland 52

Pasco 65, Emerald Ridge 54

Eastlake 54, Lake Stevens 44

Camas 56, Inglemoor 44

Sunnyside 52, Chiawana 51

Moses Lake 52, Olympia 39

Rogers-Puyallup 46, Issaquah 40

Class 3A

Mead 76, Lincoln 30

Garfield 67, Stanwood 44

Arlington 76, Kelso 45

Lake Washington 68, Snohomish 62 (OT)

Lakeside 53, Eastside Catholic 44

Auburn 56, West Seattle 52

Hermiston 53, Everett 51

Bonney Lake 61, Gig Harbor 58

Class 2A

Burlington-Edison 52, Tumwater 47

Ellensburg 56, Washougal 31

Hudson’s Bay 58, Port Angeles 47

Archbishop Murphy 37, W.F. West 36

West Valley 66, North Kitsap 33

White River 39, Sammamish 20

Prosser 75, Enumclaw 55

Lynden 50, Sequim 26

Class 1A

Lynden Christian 61, Seattle Academy 21

Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41

Cashmere 57, Freeman 23

Montesano 59, Zillah 52

Wapato 78, Overlake 45

La Center 52, Annie Wright 48

King’s 46, Bellevue Christian 27

Toppenish 60, Tenino 55

Class 2B

La Conner 91, Chief Leschi 54

Liberty 62, Warden 60

Colfax 70, Lake Roosevelt 50

Okanogan 65, Raymond 56

Adna 64, Granger 46

Wahkiakum 59, Tonasket 40

Rainier 50, Burbank 41

Mabton 63, Saint George’s 52

Class 1B

Mount Vernon Christian 37, Pomeroy 34

Colton 68, Wellpinit 37

Neah Bay 58, Mossyrock 40

Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston 39

Willapa Valley 42, Moses Lake Christian 25

Naselle 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19

Waterville-Mansfield 55, Muckleshoot Tribal 37

Cusick 57, Grace Academy 49

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment