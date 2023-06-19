Hello, I’m Michael Ambrose, the assistant sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic. I was born in New York City, but I grew up in Eugene, Ore., where I fell in love with sports while watching countless University of Oregon football and basketball games. I was one of the few good players on a couple of winless high school football teams and played a little in college at Chapman University. When I am not designing sports pages or managing the sports side of the website, I enjoy camping, going to the movies and frequenting the Valley’s wonderful craft breweries.