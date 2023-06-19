The arm behind the first pitch in Pippins history on June 6, 2014, Reed Garrett was drafted in the 16th round by the Rangers the very next day. He made one additional appearance for Yakima Valley, striking out 11 and allowing three earned runs over 14 innings of West Coast League Baseball.
The former Virginia Military Institute hurler spent five years with the Rangers before getting selected by the Tigers in the Rule 5 draft in December of 2018. The following season, Garrett totaled an 8.22 ERA over 15 ⅓ innings of relief for Detroit.
Garrett found success in Japan for the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2020 and 2021, notching a 3.46 ERA over 106 ⅔ innings. Signing with the Washington Nationals in 2022, Garrett made seven appearances out of the bullpen, allowing seven runs over 9 1/3 innings. Now with the Orioles organization, Garrett is pitching for Triple-A Norfolk in his 10th season of professional baseball.
