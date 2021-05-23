After more than a year of pandemic- related shutdowns, we’re all starting to emerge from our homes and neighborhoods. With readily available vaccines, it’s possible to plan again, and to think about venturing out to try new things.
The past year has given all of us a new appreciation for our corner of the world. We’ve found new spots in the Yakima Valley to enjoy peace and quiet and to appreciate the natural world. We’ve discovered our campgrounds and hiking trails are second to none.
We’re also ready to get back to some of our favorite restaurants, brewpubs and wineries. While large events probably aren’t in the cards for a while longer, we are happy to share our favorite quirky roadside stops and U-pick farms.
We hope you’ll use this guide for inspiration as you set out to explore. The Yakima Valley is known for its abundant sunshine, world-famous hop fields and multicultural history, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you are new to town or a lifelong resident, we hope you use this guide to ReDiscover Yakima.
— Joanna Markell, city editor