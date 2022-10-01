MOUNT ADAMS: Steve Smythe aced the 146-yard 18th hole with an 8-iron on Sept. 27. It was witnessed by Dean Jorgensen, Vince Komstadius and Ron Eakin.
FISHER PARK: John Callahan aced the 75-yard third hole with a 9-iron on Sept. 25. It was witnessed by Joanne Callahan and Billy Starson.
CHERRY HILL: Fred Cardenas aced the 110-yard sixth hole with a 9-iron on Sept. 26. It was witnessed by Albert Verduzco.
YAKIMA CC: Alan Cottle aced the 147-yard 11th hole with an 8-iron on Sept. 17. It was witnessed by Dennis Sierts, Jerry Talbott and C. Don Williams.
YAKIMA CC: Pat Martin aced the 91-yard 15th hole with a 9-iron on Sept. 15. It was witnessed by Barb Walkenhauer and Linda DePew.
YAKIMA CC: Doug Herron aced the 160-yard 17th hole with an 8-iron on Sept. 11. It was witnessed by Ward Jackson, Scott Wagner and Jeff Louman.
