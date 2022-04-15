Team Yakima’s U12 Gold Elite team is ranked third in the Evergreen Region Volleyball Association heading into the Regional Championships in Spokane next week.
The U12s recently finished 10th in the powerful Puget Sound Power League, winning 12 of 16 matches in weekend tournaments starting in January.
The team was recently invited by Yakima Valley head coach Darci Dekker to attend a Yaks’ practice that included an elite U18 squad.
At the Northwest Junior Jamboree in Yakima last month, U-12 Gold placed second out of 19 teams with Elise Heater, Amaree Golob and Alexis Overacker named to the all-tournament team.
Other members of the team include Ella Nunez, Macie Partlow, Mia Dore, Brook Alvarado, Emma Martinez, Araceli Faussett, Della Ratliff, Logan Bruhn, and Kapri Koerner. The coaches are Erin Koerner, Sherri Partlow, Nick Koerner & Kaycee Hazzard.
