Suntides Golf Course Men’s Club President Don Dufault bettered his age for the fourth year in a row during a round of the Memorial Tournament held Aug. 20-21.
The 77-year-old Dufault carded a round of 76 on Sunday, Aug. 21, which was good enough for him to win low gross in the second flight of the two-day tournament. He finished with a total of 154. Tommy Glass and Ray Stubner witnessed the round.
