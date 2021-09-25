One reason Roots Nursery & Landscape is a repeat winner of the Readers’ Choice Award is because they don’t grow — let alone sell — plants that are not adapted to the challenges of our Yakima Valley climate.
“Our annuals can take the summer heat and our perennials are suited for the winter,” according to Roots manager Robert Mitchell. The five greenhouses on site are used to propagate plants for sale at the nursery and to landscaping clients.
“We grow more now onsite than ever before,” said Mitchell.
The business was named Best Lawn & Garden/Plant Store and Best Lawn Care Service by Readers’ Choice voters.
Mitchell keeps things running in the greenhouses and the retail store while owner Bryan Johnson puts his degree in landscape architecture to work in the landscaping side of the business.
Roots is one-stop shopping for bedding plants, yard art, trees, houseplants, irrigation design and maintenance, and even locally grown produce in summer and fall. Shortly after clearing away the last of the pumpkins and cornstalks, the staff begins preparing for the final season of the year — Christmas, heralded by the arrival of fresh, fragrant trees.
Roots Nursery prides itself on employing people who “know what they are talking about.” And in integrating the latest techniques with the tried-and-true wisdom of experienced growers.
“You can’t beat the experience we have,” Mitchell said. “It makes all the difference in the success of a project because we give our customers sound advice.”
