Josh Merz, 37, is a well-known and beloved personal trainer in the fitness community here in Yakima. Named Readers’ Choice Best Fitness Instructor and Best Personal Trainer, Merz has been training and helping clients reach their goals at the Yakima Athletic Club for the past 10 years.
“I really enjoy helping people,” Merz said. “Training isn’t strictly about physical health, often as a person starts working towards their fitness goals they begin to find solutions and better well-being in other parts of their lives. I like being a solution to a problem.”
It started as a fun way to make extra money while Merz was in college at Eastern Washington University in Spokane. He began working at a gym and eventually offered personal training to gym members. After graduating in 2004 with a degree in finance and economics, Merz continued working in the fitness industry, finding a passion for working with people, helping them get and stay healthy.
“I love that training keeps me on my toes and every day is different,” he said. “There’s always a challenge and a new opportunity to help someone. I like thinking that going to the gym might be the best part of someone’s day and I want that feeling they have when they are here to last all day, long after they leave.”
In 2011, Merz returned to the Yakima Valley, having grown up in the Wapato area. He joined the team at the Yakima Athletic Club where he teaches small group fitness classes and works with clients one-on-one in 30- or 60-minute personal training sessions.
Merz also manages the personal training team at the Yakima Athletic Club. When he isn’t working with clients at the gym, you might find him working on his gold game, relaxing with his wife or volunteering with his church.
