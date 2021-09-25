Edward Jones financial adviser Aubrey Holwegner has always loved working with people. Growing up in Selah and eventually settling in the Yakima area, financial services was the perfect fit for this psychology- and human behavior-loving person.
Holwegner, 39, was voted the Readers’ Choice Best Financial Adviser.
With 19 years experience in the financial service world and the past six and a half years owning and operating an Edward Jones Investments office, Holwegner can confidently say she loves what she does.
“What I love most about my job is empowering people to say yes to themselves,” she said. “Often people get stuck believing they have a money problem, but really it’s about helping them realize they can say yes to themselves.”
A financial adviser works with individuals or couples to map out their financial future. Services include retirement planning, savings and investment plans, college funds, legacy planning and much more.
My job is to partner with people in achieving their goals,” Holwegner said. “This is a platform for teaching and helping people make their money work for them.”
Holwegner and her partner and office administrator, Caroline Clark, love working with clients who are ready to work toward achieving their goals, whatever that might look like. Their office, at 23rd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, is in the heart of Yakima and centrally accessible for anyone living in the valley.
When not in the Edward Jones office, Holwegner can be found outside, chasing her two young sons around at their sports practices and games or finding time to exercise, hike and enjoy the beauty of the Yakima Valley.
“I help people design the kind of life they want to live where they get to do what they love most,” Holwegner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.