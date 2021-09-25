Kara Tefft is no stranger to hard work. A third-generation small-business owner, she grew up with her family in Yakima and learned what it takes to run a successful family business. In 2015, Tefft purchased A La Mode Spa and has been at the helm, making it her own, ever since.
She’s steering it in the right direction, according to Readers’ Choice voters — they just named A La Mode Yakima’s Best Spa/Tanning Salon.
One of the changes Tefft made to the business was changing locations, moving to 506 N. 40th Ave.
The new spot? Absolutely divine.
From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed into a haven of comfort, pampering and warmth.
It’s no wonder that Tefft’s second location in the Tri-Cities is just as successful as her first — she not only gives clients the services they want, she gives them something equally as important: genuine, top-of-the line customer care.
“Our goal is to continue to grow without compromising the personal, old-fashioned customer care that we pride ourselves on,” she said.
To Tefft, being the very best in this industry also means taking care of her staff and continuing to provide excellent continued education so that they can evolve together as a team.
“Both of our locations are also overseen by our board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Sidney Smith, which is a great resource for all things related to what we do, whether it involves hair, skin or nails,” Tefft said.
She’s passionate about Yakima and has been an involved member of the community for years.
“I’ve been a part of many nonprofits,” Tefft said, “including Junior League of Yakima, Bea Noel Guild for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Montessori School of Yakima, Young Life, YWCA, many boosters and community projects. But I would say recently our spa has focused mostly on Children”s Village.”
She’s also an advocate and supporter of local women-owned businesses. In fact, every year she has owned A La Mode (except for 2020, due to COVID), she has thrown an anniversary party for her salon and spa that has also been a networking event for women-owned businesses.
“As we enter into these new, challenging times, we at A La Mode are committed to highlighting more local vendors in our retail store as well as launching our online store in the near future for guests that would rather shop virtually,” Tefft said.
