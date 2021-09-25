It’s getting to the point where one day runs into the next, one month runs into another and … well, here we are sorting out the results of a Readers’ Choice vote for the second time in nine months.
Thanks, COVID.
That was sarcastic, of course. We can’t think of much of anything for which to thank this year-and-a-half-long pandemic.
We can, however, offer our gratitude for the truly inspiring innovation, determination and dedication of the many Yakima-area businesses, organizations, events and individuals that have endured one of the darkest stretches in anyone’s memory.
And recognizing nearly 200 of them is what the fifth edition of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Readers’ Choice Awards is all about.
The need for health precautions has again thwarted our usual public gathering to toast the winners, yet participation in the competition has exploded — more than 46,000 people voted this time around. That’s up nearly a third from our last vote.
We can only imagine what a great party we could’ve had if we’d all been able to get together in person, but let’s make that our goal for next year, shall we?
Meantime, as in previous years, first-place winners will receive commemorative certificates to represent the respect they’ve earned from their customers and — whether they admit it out loud or not — probably their competitors.
We’re not shy about admitting our respect. Anyone listed or profiled on these pages has earned their place in this publication, not mention their place in this community.
Here’s to what they’ve overcome and achieved.
