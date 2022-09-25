Great party, huh?
Our Sept. 15 Readers’ Choice Awards presentation — the first chance we’ve had in two years to take the event live (thanks again for everything, COVID) — turned out to be one of our favorite get-togethers in a long time.
If you were among the crowd, you got a chance to meet some of Yakima’s favorite businesses, organizations, event organizers and individuals.
And what a group it was this year.
For the sixth straight year, the Readers’ Choice Awards spotlighted nearly 200 winners in categories that covered everything from best venues, best stores, best professionals, best places to take your kids and best media personalities. (Yes, we’re looking at YOU, Sara Rae Shields!)
You get the picture. If there was something, someone or someplace worth talking about, you had a chance to vote on it.
Forty thousand of you did just that, too — our biggest turnout ever. Casting your votes online or by paper ballot (and no, don’t even start with us about fake electors or rigged votes), you told us who’s getting it done around here.
The awards are our way of stopping to remember that we have a lot of classy, talented, hardworking and friendly people in this valley.
We just think they deserve a little recognition.
We also think it falls to us to offer that recognition. After all, as we continue to expand our digital delivery of your local news, we’re reaching more people than any other local media company in Central Washington.
As in past years, first-place winners will receive commemorative certificates they can hang on their walls, signifying the esteem in which their customers and neighbors hold them.
As usual, the winners and runners-up in all of the categories definitely have our congratulations and respect — it’s pretty obvious that they have yours, too.
So … see you at next year’s party?
