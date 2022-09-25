Everyone is getting tattoos these days.
And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond.
Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New Business in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The welcoming shop at 25 N. Front St., Shop No. 3, opened in November 2021 and stands out with a giant “TATTOO” banner waving at the entrance and rainbow flags in the window. One wall in the shop is fully painted in the colors of the LGBTQ+ Progress Pride Flag. Above the tattoo artist’s station and front desk area, several different Pride flags hang.
Queer and Latino co-owners Omar Zaragoza and Austin Garza opened Good Times N Tattoos to encourage a network for queer and ally folk to come together. As Latinos, it was also important to Zaragoza and Garza to integrate the passion of all the communities they affiliate with.
“The reason why we’re named Good Times N Tattoos is because we really wanted to incorporate good times, we want people to come and have a good time first and foremost,” Zaragoza said. “And then obviously, get tattoos. We really believe that tattoos are a way of expressing ourselves.”
Good Times N Tattoos wants to change the look of what a tattoo shop is.
“The tattoo shop is for everyone. It’s queer folks. It’s people of color. Everyone’s getting tattoos and we wanted to create that safe space,” Zaragoza said.
Garza recognizes there’s still a lot of homophobia in many communities and Good Times N Tattoos established itself to show being a queer, color of person is OK.
“It’s not wrong, we’re not different. We’re still human at the end of the day. We want to continue to give to our community and build a community here, I think that’s important, honestly. I’m very proud that it (the tattoo shop) does,” Garza said.
Garza was voted Best Tattoo Artist in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards
Good Times N Tattoos is building. As the tattoo artist, Garza said people from Seattle, Idaho, parts of Oregon and even someone from the Ukraine have inquired about making tattoo appointments.
Zaragoza and Garza are quick to point out that Good Times N Tattoos is not only queer owned and operated, but family operated. Zaragoza and Garza are partners in business and life. Zaragoza helps run the social media accounts for the tattoo shop, Niomee Garza is the body piercer and Austin’s sister and Kelli Garza is the shop manager and is Austin’s mother.
Good Times N Tattoos are also working on connecting their customers with local small businesses, encouraging them to shop at nearby shops, suggesting local eateries and hosting small vendors in their shop.
Helping other businesses ultimately helps everyone and Garza says they’re trying to help students as well.
“We are offering a scholarship for queer and ally students. Anyone can apply. It’s something we’re proud of,” Garza said.
The Good Times N Tattoos scholarship deadline is Oct. 15, 2022. The application and criteria can be found at linktr.ee/goodtimesntattoos.
