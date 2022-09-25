One of the area’s newer businesses is “all about her,” but don’t let that mislead you.
In fact, All Things Elle Event Coordination — voted Best Wedding Coordinator and Best New Business in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards — is really all about service to others. Twins Dawnielle Asbury and Gabrielle Bryant started the business in 2021 because they wanted to help a friend.
The 27-year-olds have a history of community service, dating back to their years as 4-H members at West Valley High School. Back then, they joined FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), graduating to Yakima Rotaract shortly high school.
During their years in Rotaract — a club for young adults that facilitates volunteering for local nonprofits and raising money for their own annual scholarships — they learned to live by the motto “service above self.”
So when Asbury and Bryant’s friend told them over coffee that she needed a licensed coordinator in order to book a wedding at her chosen venue, they didn’t think twice about stepping up.
“We always knew we wanted to be business owners and we work really well together,” said Bryant. “We didn’t know what business, but this fell into our laps and we have discovered that our personal strengths really complement each other.”
The word “elle” is French for “her” and it’s a natural fit for the pair whose business and local volunteer work is aimed at supporting women. Growing up, they often used the phrase “all things elle” when referring to their undertakings. Now, as adults, they’re filling a needed niche in the Yakima Valley.
For the past year, they’ve worked to guide couples through the wedding planning process, providing their clients with the tools to make their big day a success.
“Their vision and dreams can happen and we’re here to make sure of it,” Asbury said.
That could mean working in venues around here, or possibly in surrounding areas, such as Seattle, Portland, Spokane.
All Things Elle Event Coordination provides a variety of packages from The Elle Experience of guidance from beginning to end as well as Day of Coordination for brides and grooms seeking wedding day-only help.
The company’s website lists prices, something the owners found on few other sites but believe to be vital to their success.
“We want to be as up-front as possible in order to serve our customers,” Asbury said.
The approach has created success for the women. The first year they coordinated five weddings, strictly through word-of-mouth referrals. This year, with the help of their website, they have 16 weddings on the books and nine scheduled for 2023, on their way to reaching company goals.
“We set a number of three-year goals,” according to Bryant. The first goal is to book three weddings a month for each of them to coordinate. The second is to branch out into coordination of corporate events, especially during the wedding off-season. And the third goal is to create a virtual assistant for brides to use in lieu of the traditional coordinator packages.
All Things Elle successfully blends tradition with current trends. Asbury and Bryant have no storefront, instead meeting brides and grooms for coffee dates, Zoom meetings, and conference calls. They hire contracted assistants as needed, which will likely increase, allowing them to book multiple weddings on the same day.
“That would really allow us to grow our team,” said Bryant.
A team, no doubt, that really is “all about her.”
