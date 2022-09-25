After more than four decades of practicing law, you learn a few things — and not just about the law.
If you’re smart, you get to know your community. You watch, listen and pay attention to what’s important to your neighbors. You try to genuinely understand their values, their concerns, their dreams.
And you participate and do your best to give back.
It not only helps you gain people’s trust, it helps you serve them better.
Terry Abeyta, whose partnership with Rob Nelson has been going strong since 1982, has apparently learned all that and then some.
Maybe that’s why, for the sixth consecutive year, Abeyta Nelson Injury Law is the overwhelming choice for Best Personal Injury Lawyer in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“I still love what I do,” says Abeyta, recognized as one of Washington’s top personal injury attorneys after winning countless professional honors and several local multimillion-dollar cases — including a $6.9 million settlement that stands as the largest in Yakima County history. “And I think I’m the best I’ve ever been at this.”
Clearly, Herald-Republic readers agree. More than 400 people cast their Readers’ Choice votes for Abeyta Nelson this year.
But really, the Yakima Valley’s been casting votes for the area’s oldest personal injury firm long before the Readers’ Choice awards came along.
Since Abeyta and Nelson formed their partnership, the firm has thrived and grown. These days, four — and soon, five — attorneys serve clients through offices in Yakima, Ellensburg and Sunnyside.
For the past 12 years, the team has included Abeyta’s son, David, who specializes in personal injury and wrongful death claims. James Boyer, who has practiced personal injury litigation here for eight years, rounds out the current lineup.
Eleven more staffers keep the three Abeyta Nelson offices running full time.
Abeyta says the mix of ages within the firm maintains a fresh and vibrant work atmosphere. The experience of the veteran team members balances the energy of the younger ones.
“That is, to me, a really winning combination,” he says.
It’s also part of why Abeyta Nelson has successfully navigated waves of change in the legal profession over the past few decades.
While the firm has been open to new approaches, it has stuck to its mission and stood by its values — respectfully serving clients and the community.
And so far, it has overcome increasing challenges in recent years from out-of-town — even out-of-state — competition from larger and more aggressive firms that sweep the internet to try to suck away local clients with slick marketing and grandiose promises.
“That,” Abeyta admits, “I don’t like.”
If the past six years are any indication, though, Abeyta doesn’t have much to worry about from outside competitors. Those Readers’ Choice votes just keep going Abeyta Nelson’s way.
It’s humbling, Abeyta says.
“I’m just really grateful for the support of the community,” he says.
At 71, he has no plans to walk away anytime soon. He’s excited to see how far Yakima has come, thrilled to see so many younger people in town and optimistic about the region’s future.
“The Yakima Valley’s in my DNA at this point,” Abeyta says.
