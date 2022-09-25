If anybody’s got a right to be especially proud after the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, it’s the folks from Yakima Pride.
The nonprofit community group took home first place for Best Community Event and second for Best Festival/Convention.
Yakima Pride’s June parade through downtown brought bright colors and cheering crowds to celebrate Pride Month for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, and intersexual, asexual or allies. The group also painted LGBTQ+ rainbows in four downtown crosswalks to mark the occasion.
“It’s community. Yakima Pride’s an organization and we’re trying to do our best to represent a marginalized community,” the organization’s vice president, Joshua Hastings explained in a YH-R interview at the time. “We’re a community that has always been in Yakima, and that’s important to recognize, but also this is symbolic for the community that lives here.”
The June 18 event was a day of music, drag performances, food — and lots of educational information.
YH-R photographer Evan Abell was there and filed these photos. (See his full collection at https://bit.ly/3C2JAAd
