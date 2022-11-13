The colors have changed, and leaves are still falling.

Yakima Valley photographers and readers did not disappoint. This month’s submitted photos really capture the beauty of our landscape.

Thank you, Explore readers. We appreciate every photograph submitted.

The next reader photo theme: winter and the holidays.

Winter surprised us with an early flurry of flakes on Tuesday. It was a sign of things to come. While gleeful children might have jumped out of bed to play outside, the snow made me search for my ice scraper and brush for my car.

The holidays are special and there are so many ways to celebrate. We hope you will consider sharing photos of what the holidays mean to you.

Photographs can be uploaded on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. Make sure to tell us what’s happening in the photo and who’s in it.

Since this time of year is heavily packed with events, this photo prompt will last from now until the end of December.

You don’t need to be a professional photographer! We want to see what you are out there shooting.

Let’s Explore winter and the holidays, through your lens.

Reach Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com.

Explore editor

Hi! I’m Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic. I’m a very outgoing and sociable person and I want to share with readers what’s going on in the Yakima Valley. I also want to hear from you. Let’s create strong community bonds over the fun events and fascinating people to meet in the area.  I’m Wapato born and raised and love meeting locals and transplants. I spend a lot of time supporting the Seattle Sounders as part of the Dry Side Supporters, raving about my rescue dog, Telly and hanging out at local gathering spots like restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars. Prior to working for YHR, I was a GIS Specialist for the Yakama Nation and take great pride in the 15 years I spent working for my tribe. I also coached middle school girls’ soccer in Wapato and worked the front desk at a tattoo/body piercing shop.  

