Don't get too used to the tease of warm weather in Yakima today - rain and mountain snow is possible this weekend, says the National Weather service.
Rain is headed to Yakima this afternoon through tomorrow morning. The showers will likely lighten up tomorrow, before another weather system is expected to move through on Saturday causing more light rain, according to the NWS.
Snow in the mountain at elevations of above 2,500 feet is possible Saturday. Strong winds are expected in the blue mountains this weekend, as well.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Sunday