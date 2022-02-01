We know you have questions about the changes coming April 1 to the Yakima Herald-Republic, so we put together an overview.
We'll update it as new details become available.
I’m a print subscriber. How many days a week will I receive the Yakima Herald-Republic?
Three days a week – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
When does this start?
Friday, April 1.
Why are you reducing print frequency?
Because it’s the only way to reduce costs and ensure the future of local news in Yakima. Over the last three to four years, we tried trimming expenses and reducing staff, but it wasn’t enough, and it also reduced the amount of news coverage we’re able to provide the Yakima community. Printing and delivering a print newspaper is extremely expensive. In the past, newspapers generated enough advertising revenue to subsidize a pressroom and seven-day home delivery, but that started changing more than a decade ago as consumers embraced online news and advertisers quickly shifted their spending to Facebook and Google. The COVID-19 pandemic hit local businesses hard, forcing them to cut back even more on advertising, so we had to find a way to keep funding the newsroom and other essential operations.
News happens every day. What about the days you don’t publish a print edition? How do I get my local news?
We’re publishing an eEdition every day of the year on yakimaherald.com. It’s essentially an electronic edition of the print newspaper.
If you subscribe to the print Herald-Republic, you also get unlimited access to yakimaherald.com and the eEdition, which is also available on our app.
Where can I find the YH-R app?
At Apple’s App store and Google Play.
What will the Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions look like?
For starters, they’ll be bigger than the Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions published before April 1. The Wednesday and Friday papers will be similar -- three sections with a total of 24 pages, compared to the 14- and 16-page editions we now produce. Sunday goes to a minimum of 36 pages, with a four-page section of classified ads. That’s an increase of eight pages.
Will there still be Sunday color comics and Channels?
Yes.
Anything new?
Beginning April 1, we'll introduce Explore, a new section intended to help people experience all the things that make the Yakima Valley such a vibrant place to live – the brewpubs, restaurants, panaderias, arts, coffee houses, wineries, forests, trails, artists and more. It will feature the voices of the people who know this place best. Essentially, it’s a new take on SCENE and Valley Verve.
But what if I don’t have a print subscription? Will I still be able to read digital versions of the Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions?
Yes. On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the print edition is also the eEdition.
What about puzzles, horoscopes, Dear Abby and the TV grids?
They’ll be published every day. You’ll find them in each print edition and eEdition, in sequence. If you’re working the crossword puzzles, you can create a clipping and print out a pdf of the page in the eEdition. We also hope to add some interactive puzzles to yakimaherald.com.
But what if I can’t read the paper online -- or I don’t want to?
We know this isn’t easy for some readers. And our goal with the Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions is to make sure there are reviews of the local news and sports from the rest of the week. We don’t want you to miss a thing.
Will you still publish obituaries in print?
Yes. We know that obituaries are vitally important not just to the survivors of someone who’s died, but the entire community; they’re part of our history. For the sake of consistency, starting April 1, we’ll only publish obituaries in the three print editions that also serve as eEditions. However, we’ll still publish death notices on yakimaherald.com and in every eEdition.
Will you still be printing in Walla Walla?
We shut down the presses at the Yakima Herald-Republic in July. Our presses needed significant upgrades that would’ve been unaffordable under the best of circumstances, then the unprecedented heat July 4 did additional damage. Added to that, many of the outside publications we printed closed or reduced publication days because of the pandemic. At that point, we had no choice -- we had to accelerate our plans to move printing of the Herald-Republic to our sister newspaper in Walla Walla, where crews were still in the process of installing refurbished presses. Installation is now complete, production staff are getting up to speed, and final adjustments are being made to the production line.
That means you’ll still be going to press early, right?
Yes, it does. As a result, the print edition will take on a different character, focusing on feature content and news summaries. But that shift also allows us to concentrate on investigations and enterprise reporting you don’t find anywhere else in the Yakima Valley.
How does this affect your sports coverage?
When we started going to press early last summer, we didn’t stop covering prep sports -- we developed a strategy of publishing as many evening games as possible in print and providing full coverage on yakimaherald.com. Then we returned in the Sunday edition with a weekend prep roundup section. We’ll continue that approach, with a greater emphasis on feature stories about Valley athletes and their achievements.
Will there still be carrier delivery?
We are committed to carrier delivery. Other papers that have reduced frequency shifted to mail delivery, but we want to provide the best customer service possible -- and that means carrier delivery.
OK, then what time can I expect my paper?
We’ll start the presses early enough that your paper should be delivered by 7 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The daily eEdition should post about 4 a.m. And yakimaherald.com is updated throughout the day.
Do you still offer a choice of days for home delivery?
Print subscribers can choose between three-day and Sunday-only delivery. Both options give you unlimited access to yakimaherald.com and Yakima Herald-Republic eEditions. And, if you prefer, you can purchase a digital-only subscription.
You reduced frequency. Why aren’t you adjusting subscription rates?
In part, it’s because we’re publishing additional pages three days a week and reporting more local news, not less. That takes money. Cutting subscription rates would result in significant newsroom cuts and reduced news coverage.
Does this mean the paper’s dying?
Absolutely not. We’ve seen significant growth in our digital audiences over the last 18 months -- in fact, more people read the Yakima Herald-Republic now than ever before, and they’re beginning to support us financially through digital subscriptions. We’re taking the money we would’ve spent on printing and delivery and reinvesting it in our journalism so that we can continue to serve the community for years to come.
Can I do anything to help?
Subscribe. If you already take the print newspaper, activate your digital subscription and spend some time each day with yakimaherald.com, explore the eEdition and download the YH-R app. We appreciate your support for local journalism, and we don’t want to lose touch with you.
This piece will continue to be updated.