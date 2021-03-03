The state rested its case Wednesday against a 21-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2018.
Anthony Gregory Mallory’s attorney is expected to present the defense’s case to a Yakima County Superior Court jury Thursday morning.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa, 55. Prosecutors and police allege that Mallory stabbed the handyman in the neck outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street as Ochoa looked for a trailer he had lent people living in the area.
Ochoa died three days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Defense attorney Kenneth Therrien said in his opening statements Wednesday that Mallory acted in self-defense, alleging that the larger Ochoa was threatening Mallory.
Therrien told Judge Gayle Harthcock that Mallory may or may not testify in his own behalf.
During Wednesday’s hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Dr. Richard Harruff, King County chief medical examiner, testified that Ochoa died as a result of a 1-inch long, 2-inch deep wound in his neck that partially cut his left carotid artery.
The artery is one of two major blood vessels that carry blood to the brain, Harruff said. Such a wound, Harruff said, could cause someone to collapse quickly as a result of blood loss and possible nerve damage.
Ochoa’s girlfriend, Regina Christenberry, earlier testified that Ochoa fell to the ground quickly after being hit by Mallory.
But Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen’s question of whether such a wound could be caused accidentally drew objections from Therrien, which were sustained by Harthcock. Therrien accused Chen of seeking expert testimony without first establishing the witness’ expertise, and that Harruff was not qualified to comment on whether the killing was intentional.
Chen said Harruff already classified the death as a homicide, which he said speaks to intent to a degree. And he said intent can be proved through evidence.
“I will let him talk about the cause of death, but he is not going to talk about intent,” Harthcock said. “I think the jury can figure it out themselves.”
The trial is in the second of the three weeks set aside for the proceedings.