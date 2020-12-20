The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
5709 Walla Walla St; $400,000; Joseph E & Jennifer C Walsh Trustees Of The Walsh; Michael W & Roxanne M Brady; 10/26/2020
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 252; $77,000; Skyline Mobile Estates; Starlett J Burnett; 10/26/2020
1304 E Alder St Unit 12; $6,500; Monrroy, Francisco Acuna & Norma A Soto; Leonor Gaona Olguien; 10/28/2020
110 N 31St Ave; $258,000; Parsons Henry Peterson & Vita; Beverlee Brockway; 10/29/2020
702 Firing Center Rd; $400,000; Junt Evie; Alicia M Godinez, Neal E Rutter; 10/29/2020
404 S 44Th Ave; $293,550; Griffin, Teresa L; Israel Godinez, Vianey Morales; 11/02/2020
604 Estes Rd; $503,000; Armon Larry C Howell & Vickie L; Sharalee Faye & James Daniel Lowe; 11/03/2020
4904 Madera Wy; $14,693; Makins, Monica L; Monica L Makins; 11/03/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 49; $47,000; Ota, Suzanne; Patricia Bliss; 11/04/2020
12571 Summitview Ext; $500,000; Eakins Sandra L; William D & Gisele F Mcafee; 11/05/2020
1204 S 30Th Ave; $120,000; Bussoli, Paul M; Joel Lopez & Maria G Leon; 11/05/2020
105 W Washington Ave Unit 34; $10,000; Hernandez, Marisol; Jazmin Hernandez Rodriguez, Olga Lidia Hernadez; 11/05/2020
1806 Roosevelt Ave; $70,000; Karen L Murray Personal Rep Of The Estate Of Rober; Hem Investments Llc; 11/06/2020
250 W Canyon Rd; $490,000; Evanoff Noah; Manuel R Guerrero Robles, Monica Guerrero Pacheco; 11/09/2020
4103 Englewood Ave; $175,000; Goeckler Chuck & Terryl; Edith & Jose Cervera; 11/09/2020
4907 Englewood Ave; $220,000; Harris Audrey L; Peggy Ann Nowlen; 11/09/2020
4 N 55Th Ave; $247,000; Cruz Timothy J & Candy S; Edid Y Medina; 11/09/2020
2303 W Chestnut Ave; $267,000; Cindy R Hill As Personal Represenative Of The Esta; Elias Garcia & Margaux Alyn Tappo; 11/09/2020
1014 S 34Th Ave; $219,000; Lafferty Carlotta M; Joseph D & Cherayl Hunter; 11/09/2020
2200 S 68Th Ave; $300,000; Annen Benjamin A & Christine J; Kameron W & Amy E Lamb; 11/09/2020
3307 S 101St Ave; $315,000; Lowe James D & Sharelee F; Olivia Luna & Vidal Jesus Polo; 11/10/2020
5408 Peach Ten Ln; $950,000; Alan E & Constance S Patteson Trustees Of The Patt; Jason Kanski; 11/10/2020
7707 Englewood Ave; $530,000; George Zachary & Staci; Kevin & Barbara J Kelly; 11/10/2020
506 N74th Ave/7400 Englewood Ave/7401 W Douglas Dr; $420,920; Columbia Ridge Homes; Curtis W & Codie R St George; 11/10/2020
503 N 76Th Ave; $449,900; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Peter Sedillo & Cecilia Lopez; 11/10/2020
109 N 26Th Ave; $277,000; Mynatt Richard A & Pamela; Erin Kate & Ryan Patrick Rodruck; 11/10/2020
2308 Summitview Ave; $290,000; Forrest Jennifer L; Beth Schwartz; 11/10/2020
609 S 69Th Ave; $345,000; Alezander Sarah L & Jason F; Andrew S & Krista C Mullinnex; 11/10/2020
6805 Storm Ave; $257,000; Lafollette Amanda J & Robert M Jr; George Alexzander Tipikin, Sabrina Walker; 11/10/2020
707 N 2Nd St; $159,500; Michael Videgar Successor Trustee Of The Frank Don; Rosaura M Garcia; 11/10/2020
1014 Landon Ave; $180,000; Bsrp Investments Llc; Sindy Cobian Soto; 11/10/2020
603 S 7Th Ave; $217,000; Guzman Martha Herlinda; Robert Paul Edward & Heather Jones; 11/11/2020
243 Scogin Ln; $899,950; Kitts Steven T; Alfonso S & Summer J Pineda; 11/12/2020
1614 Gordon Rd; $110,000; Ridgeview Estates Mhc Llc; Robin & David Bartelson; 11/12/2020
4309 Bell Ave; $305,000; Patricia A Wahlquist Co-Trustess Of The Hoffman Fa; John Mckee, Joseph Salem, Lisa Morse; 11/12/2020
1012 S 22Nd Ave; $260,000; Childers Richard L; Anthony M Barraza & Eulalia Gonzalez; 11/12/2020
2210 River Rd; $210,000; Gonzalez Anthony Barraza & Eulalia; Amanda Jill Moloney; 11/13/2020
222 N 40Th Ave; $176,000; Prichard Billy R & Janice N; Gabriel J Hall; 11/13/2020
222 1/2 N 40Th Ave; $176,000; Prichard Billy R & Janice N; Gabriel J Hall; 11/13/2020
1610 Park Ln; $1,400,000; Velikanje Gary P; Chicago Ave Llc, Gary P. Velikanje; 11/13/2020
27 Chicago Ave; $1,400,000; Velikanje Gary P; Chicago Ave Llc, Gary P. Velikanje; 11/13/2020
1306 S 36Th Ave; $235,000; Huntamer Stacey M; Danielle Erin Mcdermott; 11/13/2020
7503 Washington Ave; $387,500; Frostad Troy A & Kimberly A; Florentino Delgado Carrazco & Acevedo; 11/13/2020
2106 S 76Th Ave; $528,340; Jrc Inc A Washington Corporation; Micah S & Dollie L Dunstan; 11/13/2020
1610 S 9Th Ave; $115,000; Fox Bradley S; Juan Antonio Prieto; 11/13/2020
716 Cascadia Park Dr; $315,000; Martin Crystal; Logan R & Madeline Abrahamse; 11/13/2020
809 S 2Nd Ave; $150,000; Molineux Sandra L; Sonia Arriaga; 11/13/2020
1204 S 1St Ave; $145,300; Valencia Anita; Pedro F Alonzo; 11/13/2020
260 Durand Ln; $675,000; Durand Michael & Tori; John & Joy Erb; 11/13/2020
8817 Kail Dr; $317,500; Rikard Heidi; Robert M Lord; 11/16/2020
1018 S Pleasant Ave; $172,000; Robinson Stephan A; Ramon Gonzalez & Angelica Valdovinos; 11/16/2020
1402 S 6Th Ave; $275,900; Cox Sandra L; Roxanne M Thompson; 11/16/2020
1108 S 30Th Ave; $94,000; Jill Payseno Pr Of The Estate Of Brian K Toulouse; 2906 West Nob Hill; 11/16/2020
1436 S 68Th Ave; $332,000; De La Rosa Esther L; Heidi R Rikard; 11/16/2020
1306 S 88Th Ave; $290,000; Brockway Beverlee Jeanne; Dillon S Thornton; 11/16/2020
603 S 3Rd St; $165,000; Gabbert, Donald W; Adriana Leon & Mario Cisneros Leon; 11/16/2020
2016 Voelker Ave; $45,000; Mendoza Rosalinda; Araceli Rascon, Rafael Cordova Galindo; 11/16/2020
1013 S Pleasant Ave; $219,000; Yakima Valley Partners- Habitat For Humanity; Ramon Meza Orozco; 11/17/2020
1621 S 15Th Ave; $210,000; Creighton David A; Frances A Ferry; 11/17/2020
313 Murphy Ln; $85,000; Gonzalez Antonio; Javier Gonzalez; 11/17/2020
2414 S 73Rd Ave; $290,000; Shirley Andrea Corrinne; Amanda Freisz, Ramon Ayala; 11/18/2020
3308 Summitview Ave; $255,000; Sloppy Alex M Wilson & Sean R; Timothy William & Olivia Marie Hart; 11/18/2020
218 N 24Th Ave; $250,000; David R & Diane I Stoothoff Trustees Of The Stooth; Irma & Clarence Kuehnert; 11/18/2020
1018 S 49Th Ave; $251,500; Irma Alcala Who Acquired Title As Irma Alcala-Badi; Arturo Mendoza Rivera; 11/18/2020
8702 Maclaren Ave; $428,000; Jackson Steven G & Julia; Eric Lawlor; 11/18/2020
4601 Powerhouse Rd Unit 89; $30,000; Nick & Anthony Martian, Barbara; Victor Sanchez & Sonia Contreas; 11/18/2020
208 S 70Th Ave; $459,900; Armenta David R & Tina; Jennifer Ryan & James Jose Emmerson; 11/19/2020
5403 Webster Ave; $384,500; 5403 Webster Llc; Enrique J & Raquel O Garza; 11/19/2020
1200 Bohoskey Rd; $210,000; Wyatt Kelby & Traci; Monica Barajas Lomeli; 11/19/2020
1401 Ledwich Ave; $200,000; Foster Cody; Tanya Knickerbocker; 11/19/2020
1113 Queen Ave; $164,000; Wright Elisabeth T; Oberon Lopez Santiago; 11/20/2020
1018 S 19Th Ave; $190,000; Miller Peggy M; Eudelia Silva; 11/20/2020
1014 W Mead Ave; $180,000; Harrington Debra; Filemon Arreola; 11/20/2020
Unincorporated
1000 Hideaway Rd; $210,000; Stively Jerry L; Jennifer N & Reyes Trevino; 10/27/2020
375 E Gleed Rd; $90,000; 8 Dunningan Llc; Brett & Robyn Boriolo; 11/03/2020
690 Section 1 Rd; $230,000; Rains Robert M; Ryan Thomas & Kelli Charmaine Tyrrell; 11/09/2020
4430 Nile Rd; $515,000; Davis Annette B; Jacob Glen & Sandra Alta Lenet Kobes; 11/10/2020
40 Shadow Ln; $289,900; Prater Renee Baumbach & Lonnie; Steve & Betty J Close; 11/13/2020
420 S Kershaw Dr; $50,000; Campbell James Vincent & Ardith Lea; Andrew Michael & Jamie Annette Root; 11/16/2020
330 Suntides Blvd; $250,000; Lizabeth J Argle Clark And Lizabeth J Argle Clark; Bell Brown; 11/16/2020
Youngs Grade; $173,800; Estate Of Gary J Trepanier; Ronald J & Linda Ann Smith; 11/18/2020
6904 Bittner Rd; $347,000; Guild Daniel G & Andrea L; Elizabeth Verduzco Juarez, Jose Luis Verduzco Martinez, Paulino Garcia, Sofia A Juarez; 11/19/2020
Sunnyside
402 Maple Ave Unit 45; $28,000; Nunez Rojas, Filemon & Deici; Katia Galicia; 10/30/2020
131 Parkland Dr Unit 132; $100; Guerrero Villa, Marisol; Valerie Amber Chavez; 11/02/2020
426 Rouse Rd; $45,500; Burns, Rosa L; Zenaida Carrillo; 11/02/2020
1506 Yakima Ave; $70,310; Gonzalez Elsa Lopez; Elsa Lopez Gonzalez & Mayra Medina; 11/10/2020
929 Grending Ave; $317,000; Espinoza Tito Sr & Armida L; Ezequiel & Maria Alcantar; 11/10/2020
711 San Clemente Ave; $250,000; Bryant Lillian M; Victor N Flores & Baylie F Yates; 11/18/2020
521 Riverside Terrace; $302,000; Allen Tanya E; Wilson L Collazo & Martha Alic Isaac Macias; 11/18/2020
Granger
440 Gurley Rd; $275,000; Orange John K & Marian S; Dustin & Madison Crist; 11/03/2020
Union Gap
2205 S 18Th St Unit 7; $11,000; Barrios, Gregoria; Beatriz Hernandez Jimenez; 11/04/2020
3910 3Rd St; $210,000; Garcia Beatriz &Rodolfo; Carlos Villanueva; 11/13/2020
1923 Royal Palm Ave; $200,000; Thomas Mary; Kathy Gwozda & Debra Osborne; 11/18/2020
Grandview
300 Wilson Hwy Unit 114; $14,000; Sanchez, Luis Alberto Cabildo; Rogelio Mena Diaz; 11/04/2020
703 Larson St; $80,530; Fleming Jamelyn M & Christopher Allan; Kaysi Sexton; 11/19/2020
Moxee
515 Mt Adams St; $321,000; Roman Reynaldo & Doris M; Joshua & Michelle Lewis; 11/05/2020
906 Millenium Ave; $297,000; Mullinnex Andrew S & Krista C; Maria Benavides; 11/06/2020
8209 Beauchene Rd; $265,000; Christopher Patty L; Jerrod Hamilton; 11/13/2020
506 Baker St; $280,000; Torres Orlando; Kevin M & Rebecca J Linden; 11/17/2020
505 Horizon Ave; $285,000; Ramos Alberto; Alberto Ramos Guerrero; 11/17/2020
611 N Iler St; $200,000; Roach April N & David E; Craig R Prince; 11/18/2020
unkwn condo; $325,000; Dahlin David L; David & Natasha Roberts; 11/10/2020
Selah
208 N 3Rd St; $307,000; Hunt Jennifer; Jamie M Hasse; 11/12/2020
6 Hovde Park Dr; $305,000; Rhodes Lucas W Huntley & Cyenne C; Stacey M Huntamer; 11/12/2020
700 Cabin Ln; $310,000; Merryman Glen A & Deborah L; Lisa Maria Moreno; 11/13/2020
150 Harrison Hts; $395,500; Underwood Marjorie L; Cyenne Rhodes & Lucas Huntley; 11/17/2020
403 E Goodlander Rd; $335,000; Sandall William Heath & Kimberly; Tiffanie Pimentel; 11/17/2020
609 S 5Th St; $230,000; Niblett Jerrid W & Leanne M; Jasmin Ochoa; 11/18/2020
310 W Riverview Ave; $250,000; Bighorn Investments Llc; Raymond R Macdonald; 11/19/2020
1760 N Wenas Rd; $250,000; Burns Brian R; Maria F Moreno Ramirez Marilu Diaz; 11/19/2020
Zillah
1051 Buena Loop Rd; $270,000; Moryaha L Hurt As Personal Representative Of The E; Cristian Mendoza & Francisco Padilla; 11/16/2020
Naches
590 Allan Rd; $240,000; Briggs Diana M; Kailan C & Marissa I Dunn; 11/17/2020
305 Penny Ave; $230,450; Rodgers Mary Ann; Christopher Madison; 11/17/2020
Naches-Tieton Rd; $168,850; Estate Of Gary J Trepanier; Grow Naches Llc; 11/18/2020
3589 Naches Tieton Rd; $156,750; Estate Of Gary J Trepanier; Grow Naches Llc; 11/18/2020
9890 Us Hwy 12 Unit 7; $25,000; Lollar, Amanda; Maria Y Diaz; 11/18/2020
401 Moxee Ave Unit 15; $25,000; Smithburg, Elizabeth; Tara Trudeau; 11/18/2020
9890 Us Hwy 12 Unit 5; $30,000; Jones, Kelsey L; Liliana Camacho Martinez; 11/18/2020
401 Moxee Ave Unit 19; $30,000; Forgey, Terry; Janie Marilene Marin; 11/18/2020
Toppenish
307 N Beech St; $130,000; Convery, Julia; Audilio Osorio Gomez, Manuel & Audilio Osorio Gomez Orosio Gutierrez, Manuel Osorio Gutierrez; 11/17/2020
608 S Toppenish Ave; $270,000; Garza Rene; David Rodrigo Rodriguez, Eva Rodriguez, Leonel Rodriguez, Yvette Rodriguez; 11/17/2020
190 N Mckinley Rd; $290,000; Vasquez Natividad & Humberto; Magali Vasquez & Eloy Hernandez; 11/18/2020
15 S Date St; $206,500; Mancillas Jimmy J; Clarissa Luna; 11/19/2020
Tieton
1411 Ashbrooks Way; $136,400; Estate Of Gary J Trepanier; Young Investments Llc; 11/18/2020
1108 Tieton Ave; $144,650; Mazzola Russell; David Smith; 11/18/2020
1021 Old Cowiche Rd; $128,150; Mazzola Russell J; Edgar A Estrada Medina & Ashle Mannin; 11/18/2020
Wapato
201 Coe Rd, Unit G; $8,000; J & N Wyles Llc; Delfina Salinas Silva & Ashley Vargas Lopez; 11/18/2020
201 Coe Rd, Unit F; $8,000; J & N Wyles Llc; Adrian Bautista Lopez Cristina Garcia Martinez; 11/18/2020
201 Coe Rd, Unit A; $10,000; J & N Wyles Llc; Paulo Federico Ramirez Munoz; 11/18/2020
201 Coe Rd, Unit E; $8,000; J & N Wyles Llc; Jose Gonzalez Cerna; 11/18/2020
201 Coe Rd, Unit J; $18,000; J & N Wyles Llc; Andres & Jocelin Serratos; 11/18/2020
Commercial
110 W Yakima Ave; $1,550,000; Kgks Iv Investments Llc; H & L Investments Llc; 11/16/2020; Multiple Residence
109 W 1St St; $1,050,000; Hogback Wapato Llc; Couture Investment Group-A Llc; 11/16/2020; Retail Store
115 Sunnyside Ave; $1,600,000; Awad Nasser A; Agena; 11/16/2020; Medical Office
402 W Walnut St; $168,467; Warninger Properties Llc; Ramon B & Martha E Silva; 11/18/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
24 N 2Nd St; $430,000; Lynch Kevin S & Roblay Kirkevold & Michael W; Bengal Properties Llc; 11/18/2020; Office
3901 Kern Rd; $1,150,000; Triplet Enterprises Inc; Lincoln Place Investments Llc; 11/19/2020; Office