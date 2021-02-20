As we get ready to garden this spring, it is bringing back memories of last year, when we saw empty supermarket shelves, a bit of a food scarcity, and a return to vegetable gardening for many of you. That, in turn, created empty seed racks and a new emphasis on saving seeds.
We hope even more of you will be gardening in 2021, and Master Gardeners want to help you learn how to grow all that food in a way to help your budget. Be sure to call our clinic with your questions. We are here to serve you with free, science-based information.
Begin with the soil you have and enrich it. There are multiple ways to do this, and many are absolutely free. Making compost with kitchen scraps is a simple first step. If you do not have a compost pile going, put that on your to-do list for sure, but for now, bury those carrot peelings deep in your garden area.
Dig a hole or a trench and add the peelings, cover, and in just a few weeks, they will decompose and you will see worms that not only ate them, but provided nutrient-rich manure. You also may find manure available free from area farms. Use chicken, cattle or horse manure, and dig it into the garden, but don’t apply it to growing vegetables when fresh. Check Craigslist for possible sources. Never put any meat scraps into your garden or compost pile.
During the spring and summer, add your lawn clippings, and during the fall, add the leaves you have raked. Both of these can be worked into the soil slowly, but for now use this as mulch alongside your plants as a weed deterrent and to help hold moisture.
Dig this into the soil a little at a time. (But, do not use your lawn clippings if you have used a herbicide or other chemicals on your lawn.) Other free additives could include coffee grounds from area coffee shops, shredded newspaper, and often our local landfill has free compost. Call ahead to confirm at 509-574-2450.
Seeds can save you
Grow your own tomato and pepper plants from seeds. Use washed yogurt cups, egg cartons, or create wonderful pots from newspapers. They are easy to make, and only require the papers, scissors and a small can such as one that contained tomato paste. Search “Making Newspaper Pots” on YouTube for demonstration videos. Be sure to punch holes in the bottom of plastic pots and other holders that do not permit water to drain.
Seeds can be expensive, so begin by watching for sales at the local level, and browse for nurseries online. Be aware of approximately how many seeds are included or what the package weighs, and also be mindful if you order is online — there might be shipping charges. Seeds should be dated for use in 2021, but may still be viable if older. Make this the year you learn how to properly plant, store and save seeds.
When you plant tiny seeds such as radishes or carrots, take your time and try to space each seed out per the directions on the back of the package. If you crowd them, you might find yourself thinning out the babies to make room for the roots next to them.
If this happens, do not try to pull them out, because it will disturb the plants you want to leave. Instead, take small scissors and snip the tops off. Use the tiny radish leaves on your sandwiches or salads, and snip the tiny carrot tops into your soup. No need to waste this good food.
Experiment
Plant your family favorites, but include crops that can give you more. Many varieties of lettuce may be cut with new growth following. Use a knife or shears to cut what you want, then wait for a new crop from the same roots.
Cilantro tends to bolt (go to seed) in our summer heat, but then it has a flower that you can eat on your salad — or let it produce seeds, which is called coriander.
All cilantro plant parts are edible and seeds can be stored for cooking. The same is true of chives and garlic chives. Snip them to add to your meals, but the blooms are also edible. Root vegetables like beets and turnips have tops that can be eaten as well.
Don’t forget to keep things growing all spring and summer; this is called succession planting. When the radishes are done producing, plant something else at that spot. Read the backs of seed packages for good instructions and note how long it takes a second crop to mature.
More suggestions to save money include beginning a seed swap among family, friends, and other gardeners. Create your own trellises from prunings, and use those trellises to grow upward to save space for others crops. Take full advantage of areas to plant, including containers and the parking strip if you live in town. Get your compost bin started by using repurposed materials you might already have, such as pallets, fencing, and old boards, or bargain with others for possible supplies. Use educational resources such as the library and online sites that include “gov” or “edu” in the extension for the best information. A wonderful gardening site at WSU is http://gardening.wsu.edu/vegetable-gardens/.
Or, call our office at 509-574-1604 or email at gardener@co.yakima.wa.us for help with any of your questions. Enjoy all the amazing fresh, healthy produce, and if you have an abundance, share with family and friends.