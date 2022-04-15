President Joe Biden will travel to Seattle next Friday in his first visit to the area as president, according to the White House.
While details have yet to be announced, Biden will use the Earth Day appearance “to discuss his Administration’s efforts to continue bringing down costs for American families and growing our clean energy economy,” the White House said in a news release.
Biden also will visit Portland, Oregon on Thursday to promote the “unprecedented investments” in the $1 trillion infrastructure package approved by Congress and signed into law in November, according to the White House.
The Pacific Northwest swing comes amid sagging national approval numbers for the president, and growing worries among Democrats that discontent over high inflation will cost the party control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden has blamed the inflation spike on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden last visited Seattle in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.
Additional details were expected to be released about the visit in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.