VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Tahoma; 4, Curtis; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, (tie) Camas and Emerald Ridge; 8, West Valley; 9, Bellarmine Prep; 10, Mount Rainier.
Class 3A: 1, Mount Spokane; 2, Capital; 3, Lakeside (Seattle); 4, Ferndale; 5, (tie) Eastside Catholic, Kelso and Roosevelt; 8, Arlington; 9, (tie) Central Kitsap and Kennewick.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, (tie) Burlington-Edison and Washington; 4, Ellensburg; 5, White River; 6, (tie) Columbia River and Pullman; 8, Steilacoom; 9, Fife; 10, North Kitsap.
Class 1A: 1, Freeman; 2, Chelan; 3, Castle Rock; 4, Seattle Academy; 5, Lynden Christian; 6, South Whidbey; 7, (tie) Cashmere and King’s; 9, Overlake; 10, Colville.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, (tie) Liberty (Spangle) and Walla Walla Valley; 8, (tie) Mossyrock and Northwest Christian (Colbert); 10, Tri-Cities Prep.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 3, Odessa; 4, Pomeroy; 5, St. John-Endicott; 6, (tie) Mossyrock and Naselle; 8, Darrington; 9, (tie) Mount Vernon Christian and Puget Sound Adventist.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Camas; 3, Olympia; 4, Tahoma; 5, Lewis & Clark; 6, Eastlake; 7, Issaquah; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, Seattle Prep; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, North Central; 6, Mead; 7, Lakes; 8, Stadium; 9, Roosevelt; 10, Mercer Island.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Selah; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Lakewood; 6, Columbia River; 7, Bellingham; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Anacortes; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Northwest; 4, Bellevue Christian; 5, Meridian; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, Seton Catholic; 9, Riverside; 10, College Place.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, St. George's; 3, Ilwaco; 4, Asotin; 5, Davenport; 6, Morton-White Pass; 7, Cedar Tree Christian; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Pope John Paul II; 10, Manson.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Bellarmine Prep; 3, Eastlake; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Camas; 6, South Kitsap; 7, Eisenhower; 8, Wenatchee; 9, West Valley-Yakima; 10, Lake Stevens.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Central Kitsap; 5, Kennewick; 6, Gig Harbor; 7, Lake Washington; 8, North Central; 9, Rogers-Puyallup; 10, Liberty.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Ellensburg; 3, Sehome; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Shelton; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, Cascade; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, St. George’s; 6, Ilwaco; 7, Trout Lake; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Manson.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Newell, Vick, Ozanich) 2:06.64, Ellensburg 2:14.54, West Valley 2:21.44, East Valley 2:22.13, Davis 2:23.43.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:04.01, Robin Wiley (Selah) 2:25.96, Elianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:26.81, Alice Dermond (Ellensburg) 2:36.94, Mia Dufault (Davis) 2:41.29.
200 IM: Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.76, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 2:54.14, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 2:57.22, Faithe Miller (Prosser) 2:57.63, Kellynn Scott (Davis) 2:58.60.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 26.11, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 29.02, Gabi Young (Selah) 29.21, Sierra Newell (Selah) 30.62, Anna Alvarez (Sunnyside) 31.07.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:13.55, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:20.67, Estifani Moreno (Selah) 1:24.06.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:07.39, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 1:08.01, Alice Dermond (Ellensburg) 1:09.95, Emiliana Barba (East Valley) 1:11.14.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:36.34, Robin Wiley (Selah) 6:42.36, M. Zuniga (Toppenish) 6:52.05, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:55.00.
200 free relay: Ellensburg (Dermond, Eslinger, Fredrickson, Dick) 2:05.19, Selah 2:05.88, East Valley 2:08.78, Sunnyside 2:09.29, West Valley 2:11.52.
100 back: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.95, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:07.62, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:18.08, Caitlyn Strand (Selah) 1:18.26, M. Eslinger (Ellensburg) 1:20.07.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:23.96, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:25.61, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 1:27.97, Kellynn Scott (Davis) 1:28.12, G. Espinoza Coleman (Selah) 1:28.28.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:37.04, Davis 4:51.66, Eisenhower 4:52.52, West Valley 5:06.59.
-
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Hull, Mickelson, Martin) 2:18.37. 200 free: Isabella Carvajal (WV) 2:38.04. 200 IM: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:20.07. 50 free: Leah Stapleton (WV) 30.34. 100 fly: Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95. 100 free: Jasady Siller (S) 1:14.26. 500 free: Eva Kneer (E) 7:36.37. 200 free relay: Sunnyside (Gill, Siller, Ruiz, Alvarez) 2:05.80. 100 back: Mia Dufault (Davis) 1:20.59. 100 breast: Mitchell (E) 1:19.39. 400 free relay: Davis (Dufault, Suarez, Thiel, Ehlis) 4:56.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.