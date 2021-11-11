FOOTBALL
CBBN
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 192 1,019 5.3 11
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 99 931 9.4 7
Jorge Garcia, Eisenhower 101 402 4.0 3
Hayden Morehouse, West Valley 55 328 6.0 3
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 48 230 4.8 4
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside 234-373 2,790 23 3
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 164-271 2,240 22 10
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 109-196 1,644 11 7
Jason Chavez, Davis 48-90 384 5 2
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 59 1,078 19.3 9
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 60 936 15.6 7
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 68 919 13.5 13
Ben Trammell, West Valley 33 548 16.6 7
Drew Johnson, West Valley 33 543 16.5 7
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 13 2 0 80
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 13 0 0 78
Ben Trammell, West Valley 7 19 3 64
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 9 0 0 54
Drew Johnson, West Valley 9 0 0 54
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 7 0 0 42
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 7 0 0 42
CWAC
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Ethan Garza, Selah 161 1,072 6.7 10
George Wright, Ellensburg 106 448 4.2 7
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 73 440 6.0 7
Evan Bridger, Grandview 92 437 4.8 3
JJ Dobie, East Valley 112 425 3.8 1
Riley Zaldivar, East Valley 53 286 5.4 2
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser 183-297 2,031 21 4
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 151-291 1,634 11 13
Connor Dailey, Selah 63-113 719 2 7
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 63-99 606 3 7
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 49-86 451 1 4
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 48 565 11.8 5
Jack Kuhn, Selah 39 487 12.5 1
AJ Gonzales, Prosser 40 434 10.8 2
Carson Knautz, East Valley 53 363 6.8 4
George Wright, Ellensburg 30 332 11.1 1
Allan Sires, East Valley 19 310 16.3 0
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Ethan Garza, Selah 10 0 0 60
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 7 7 0 49
Clayton Westfall, Selah 5 16 0 46
George Wright, Ellensburg 7 0 0 42
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 5 0 0 30
Evan Bridger, Grandview 4 2 0 26
SCAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Timmy Torres, Toppenish 149 1,171 7.9 10
Braydon Flood, Zillah 138 949 6.9 16
Tyron Garcia, Wapato 138 569 4.1 5
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 64 362 5.7 6
Ivan Torres, Zillah 48 294 6.1 1
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 114-159 2,039 31 5
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 115-198 1,885 16 6
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato 45-100 495 3 13
Jon VanCleave, Zillah 39-66 467 6 5
Thompson Parrish, Wapato 29-56 466 4 6
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish 42 1,017 24.2 16
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato 23 568 24.7 5
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley 34 544 16.0 3
Xander Hires, Naches Valley 31 457 14.7 4
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 22 446 20.3 7
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Jason Grant, Toppenish 23 4 0 142
Braydon Flood, Zillah 19 0 0 114
Timmy Torres, Toppenish 10 0 0 60
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 48 1 51
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48
EWAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 187 1,766 9.4 31
Chance Abrams, White Swan 73 604 8.3 9
Ricky Cisneros, Granger 56 281 5.0 1
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale 105-157 2,099 27 9
Chance Abrams, White Swan 112-198 1,443 10 7
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland 51-173 470 1 19
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan 70 850 12.1 7
Austin Neil, Goldendale 29 709 24.4 8
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 21 427 20.3 9
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 36 0 0 216
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 11 0 0 66
Chance Abrams, White Swan 9 0 0 54
GIRLS SWIMMING
State qualifiers
Class 4A
200 free: Addie Mitchell, sr., Eisenhower (1:59.33 qualifying time, seeded 7th).
100 fly: Mitchell 59.66 (8th).
Class 2A-1A
200 medley relay: Selah (1:58.29, 5th); Ellensburg (2:10.51, 15th); Prosser (2:17.42, 23rd).
200 free: Faith Wersland, sr., Cle Elum (2:11.49, 17th); Robin Willey, Selah (2:20.86, 26th).
200 IM: Katie Ramos, sr., Selah (2:22.64, 10th).
50 free: Izzy Vick, jr., Selah (25.31, 4th).
100 fly: Melissa Zuniga, Toppenish (1:06.96, 15th).
100 free: Anna Wersland, sr., Cle Elum (54.96, 4th); Vick (57.27, 9th).
500 free: F. Wersland (6:06.75, 18th); Elise Ozanich, so., Selah (6:08.62, 19th).
200 free relay: Selah (1:48.78, 6th); Ellensburg (1:56.71, 16th); East Valley (2:05.43, 26th).
100 back: A. Wersland (1:01.91, 2nd); Ramos (1:05.28, 10th).
100 breast: Gabrielle Young, jr., Selah (1:16.92, 16th).
400 free relay: Ellensburg (4:15.00, 15th); Selah (4:20.53, 18th); Prosser (4:43.58, 25th).
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
ALL MATCHES REPORTED THROUGH NOV. 10
Player, school, grade Goals
Dylan Philip, Ellensburg, sr. 43
Rachael Keller, Highland, so. 27
Shannah Mellick, East Valley, so. 21
Marisa Badillo, La Salle, fr. 21
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger, sr. 18
Soleil Hoefer, Prosser, fr. 16
Jes Lizotte, West Valley, so. 14
Ivette Ramos, Highland, sr. 13
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, fr. 12
Olivia Alegria, La Salle, fr. 12
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg, fr. 11
Lucia Martinez, Highland, jr. 11
Kaitlyn Rudick, West Valley, so. 11
Kendall Moore, West Valley, jr. 11
Anahi Garcia, Highland, so. 11
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley, sr. 10
