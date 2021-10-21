CBBN
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside=187=1,023=5.5=12
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis=65=596=9.2=6
Jorge Garcia, Eisenhower=71=291=4.1=2
Hayden Morehouse, West Valley=35=211=6.0=1
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=40=187=4.7=4
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside=165-250=1,874=20=5
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=95-178=1,433=8=7
Skyler Cassel, West Valley=100-160=1,290=14=6
Jason Chavez, Davis=27-53=245=2=2
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower=41=822=20.0=5
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=44=619=14.1=5
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=49=615=12.6=10
Drew Johnson, West Valley=21=371=17.7=4
Ben Trammell, West Valley=23=351=15.3=5
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside=15=0=0=90
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=10=2=0=62
Ben Trammell, West Valley=5=12=0=42
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis=6=0=0=36
Drew Johnson, West Valley=6=0=0=36
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower=5=0=0=30
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=5=0=0=30
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=4=0=0=24
CWAC
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Ethan Garza, Selah=84=498=5.9=5
JJ DObie, East Valley=75=322=4.3=1
George Wright, Ellensburg=72=315=4.4=6
Riley Zaldivar, East Valley=53=286=5.4=2
Evan Bridger, Grandview=65=278=4.3=3
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser=125-207=1,336=13=4
Garin Gurtler, East Valley=102-193=1,075=7=10
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg=62-97=601=3=6
Connor Dailey, Selah=40-71=404=1=3
Ferrell Medina, Grandview=231-58=328=2=7
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Isaac Kernan, Prosser=233=464=14.1=4
Allan Sires, East Valley=19=310=16.3=0
Jack Kuhn, Selah=27=282=10.4=0
George Wright, Ellensburg=22=273=12.4=1
Carson Knautz, East Valley=37=272=7.4=4
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
George Wright, Ellensburg=7=0=0=42
Ethan Garza, Selah=5=0=0=30
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg=4=3=0=27
Evan Bridger, Grandview=4=2=0=26
Isaac Kernan, Prosser=4=0=0=24
Carson Knautz, East Valley=4=0=0=24
SCAC West
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Timmy Torres, Toppenish=94=754=8.0=6
Braydon Flood, Zillah=87=612=7.0=11
Tyron Garcia, Wapato=114=477=4.2=3
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley=50=298=6.0=6
Ivan Torres, Zillah=42=269=6.4=1
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish=30-123=1,652=27=7
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley=75-128=1,188=11=3
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato=45-100=495=3=13
Kai Hanrahan, La Salle=20-63=252=2=8
Luis Garcia, La Salle=18-66=172=0=5
Clay Delp, Zillah=12-13=165=6=0
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish=33=755=22.9=12
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley=27=409=15.1=3
Nick Cortes, Toppenish=17=357=21.0=7
Xander Hires, Naches Valley=22=350=15.9=4
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato=13=297=22.8=3
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Jason Grant, Toppenish=15=2=0=92
Braydon Flood, Zillah=13=0=0=78
Nick Cortes, Toppenish=7=0=0=42
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley=7=0=0=42
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah=0=31=0=31
EWAC West
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale=121=1,115=9.2=16
Chance Abrams, White Swan=51=444=8.7=7
Ricky Cisneros, Granger=56=281=5.0=1
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale=64-94=1,304=15=5
Chance Abrams, White Swan=74-124=920=6=3
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland=29-94=307=1=9
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan=46=600=13.0=5
Austin Neil, Goldendale=17=401=23.6=2
Tyler Wells, Goldendale=17=339=19.9=7
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale=20=0=0=120
Chance Abrams, White Swan=7=0=0=42
Tyler Wells, Goldendale=7=0=0=42
---
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Curtis; 4, Camas; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, Mount Si; 7, Tahoma; 8, Bothell; 9, Wenatchee; 10, Skyview.
Class 3A: 1, Mt. Spokane; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, (tie) Mead and Arlington; 5, Blanchet; 6, Ferndale; 7, Capital; 8, Seattle Prep; 9, Kelso; 10, Bellevue.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Washington; 3, Columbia River; 4, Burlington-Edison; 5, White River; 6, Ephrata; 7, Steilacoom; 8, Lynden; 9, Ellensburg; 10, Archbishop Murphy.
Class 1A: 1, Overlake; 2, Lakeside; 3, (tie) Freeman and Castle Rock; 5, Meridian; 6, Chelan; 7, Annie Wright; 8, South Whidbey; 9, Cashmere; 10, (tie) Seattle Academy and Zillah.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Goldendale; 4, Kalama; 5, Raymond; 6, Toutle Lake; 7, (tie) Granger and Manson; 9, (tie) Adna and Walla Walla Valley.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, St. John-Endicott; 3, Mossyrock; 4, (tie) Odessa and Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 6, Mary Walker; 7, Naselle; 8, Garfield-Palouse; 9, (tie) Darrington and Wilbur-Creston.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Woodinville; 2, Tahoma; 3, Kamiakin; 4, Newport; 5, Issaquah; 6, Eisenhower; 7, Eastlake; 8, Lewis & Clark; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, Mead; 4, Seattle Prep; 5, North Central; 6, Gig Harbor; 7, Cheney; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Lakes; 10, O'Dea.
Class 2A: 1, Squalicum; 2, Bellingham; 3, Sehome; 4, Port Angeles; 5, Selah; 6, Anacortes; 7, Cedarcrest; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Columbia River; 10, Tumwater.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Medical Lake; 4, Overlake; 5, Northwest; 6, College Place; 7, Bush; 8, Cedar Park Christian; 9, Meridian; 10, Bellevue Christian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Liberty Bell; 3, St. George's; 4, Davenport; 5, Asotin; 6, Cedar Tree Christian; 7, Chewelah; 8, Valley Christian; 9, Northwest Christian; 10, Brewster.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Lewis & Clark; 2, Tahoma; 3, Eastlake; 4, Skyline; 5, Eisenhower; 6, Camas; 7, Bellarmine Prep; 8, Issaquah; 9, Mount Si; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, Central Kitsap; 6, Holy Names; 7, Stadium; 8, Edmonds-Woodway; 9, Rogers-Puyallup; 10, Seattle Prep.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Fort Vancouver; 5, Bellingham; 6, Washougal; 7, Shelton; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Burlington-Edison; 10, Cedarcrest.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Medical Lake; 3, La Center; 4, King’s; 5, Bush; 6, Cascade; 7, Lakeside; 8, Klahowya; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Overlake.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George’s; 3, Liberty Bell; 4, Cedar Tree Christian; 5, Garfield-Palouse; 6, Asotin; 7, Auburn Adventist; 8, Republic; 9, Stevenson; 10, Rainier.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 20
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:02.92, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, West Valley 2:20.00, Prosser 2:20.30.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:02.37, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 2:20.12, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:17.90, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:24.50, Izzy Vick (Selah) 2:38.29, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:45.63, Riley Goin (West Valley) 2:46.47.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 25.94, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 26.47, Katie Ramos (Selah) 26.88, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 27.29.
Diving: Taylor Germeoux (Eisenhower) 90.00, Nayla Salinas (Eisenhower) 85.20, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 81.95.
100 fly: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:00.17, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:07.31, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:09.31, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.36.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.29, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.35, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:02.50, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:04.38.
500 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 5:30.13, Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:11.57, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:23.29, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Ellensburg 2:02.70, Eisenhower 2:03.58, West Valley 2:04.00, Sunnyside 2:05.80.
100 back: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.67, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.20, Abby Wagner (Naches Valley) 1:12.24, Riley Goin (West Valley) 1:16.00.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:15.49, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:20.67, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:21.63, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 1:23.57, Angelica Falcon (Davis) 1:23.57.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:26.30, Eisenhower 4:31.74, West Valley 4:44.27, Prosser 4:50.87.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 19
Player=School=Goals
Dylan Philip, Ellensburg=36
Rachael Keller, Highland=20
Shannah Mellick, East Valley=19
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger=18
Marisa Badillo, La Salle=14
Soleil Hoefer, Prosser=14
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg=10
Avah Farias, Highland=10
Lucia Martinez, Highland=10
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley=10
Jes Lizotte, West Valley=10
Ivette Ramos, Highland=9
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg=8
Ashlyn Morford, Selah=8
Kaitlyn Rudick, West Valley=8
Kendall Moore, West Valley=8
Carly Mattson, Davis=7
Anna Engeland, Ellensburg=7
Brooke Reiber, Selah=7
