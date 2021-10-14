FOOTBALL
CBBN
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 171 918 5.4 11 Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 48 453 9.4 4
Jorge Garcia, Eisenhower 60 238 4.0 1
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 34 177 5.2 4
Hayden Morehouse, West Valley 23 175 7.6 1
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside 133-203 1,604 18 5
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 86-162 1,339 8 7
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 74-121 1,033 10 4
Jason Chavez, Davis 14-33 142 2 2
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 36 746 20.7 4
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 38 529 13.9 9
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 32 527 16.5 5
Ben Trammell, West Valley 17 292 17.2 4
Drew Johnson, West Valley 15 282 18.8 2
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 14 0 0 84
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 9 2 0 56
Drew Johnson, West Valley 4 8 0 32
Ben Trammell, West Valley 4 8 0 32
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 5 0 0 30
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 4 0 0 24
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 4 0 0 24
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 4 0 0 24
CWAC
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Ethan Garza, Selah 58 334 5.8 5
Riley Zaldivar, East Valley 53 286 5.4 2
Evan Bridger, Grandview 65 278 4.3 3
George Wright, Ellensburg 59 208 3.5 4
Cade Harris, Prosser 20 143 7.2 1
Clayton Westfall, Selah 27 143 4.3 2
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser 96-162 989 10 3
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 89-170 955 5 10
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 61-96 567 2 6
Connor Dailey, Selah 35-55 348 1 3
Ferrell Medina, Grandview 231-58 328 2 7
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Allan Sires, East Valley 19 310 16.3 0
George Wright, Ellensburg 22 273 12.4 1
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 24 261 10.8 2
Jack Kuhn, Selah 26 258 9.9 0
Carson Knautz, East Valley 33 246 7.5 3
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Ethan Garza, Selah 5 0 0 30
George Wright, Ellensburg 5 0 0 30
Evan Bridger, Grandview 4 2 0 26
Cade Harris, Prosser 3 0 0 18
Carson Knautz, East Valley 3 0 0 18
SCAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Timmy Torres, Toppenish 82 613 7.5 5
Braydon Flood, Zillah 78 610 7.8 11
Tyron Garcia, Wapato 103 417 4.0 3
Ivan Torres, Zillah 41 265 6.5 1
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 45 238 5.3 5
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 80-109 1,444 22 1
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 70-121 995 8 3
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato 29-72 357 3 9
Kai Hanrahan, La Salle 11-45 218 2 7
Luis Garcia, La Salle 18-66 172 0 5
Clay Delp, Zillah 12-13 165 6 0
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish 30 688 22.9 10
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley 26 364 14.0 2
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato 13 297 22.8 3
Xander Hires, Naches Valley 20 284 14.2 3
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 14 272 19.4 5
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Jason Grant, Toppenish 13 2 0 80
Braydon Flood, Zillah 13 0 0 78
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 31 0 31
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 5 0 0 30
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 5 0 0 30
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 3 2 0 20
EWAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 106 993 9.4 14
Chance Abrams, White Swan 41 374 9.1 6
Chris Villa, Granger 9 184 20.4 3
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale 50-74 1,091 14 5
Chance Abrams, White Swan 64-104 810 5 3
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland 29-94 307 1 9
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan 40 540 13.5 5
Austin Neil, Goldendale 12 293 24.4 2
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 10 222 22.2 1
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 18 0 0 108
Chance Abrams, White Swan 6 0 0 36
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 6 0 0 36
Roger Valdez, White Swan 5 2 0 32
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Curtis; 4, Graham-Kapowsin; 5, Camas; 6, (tie) Tahoma and Mount Si; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Bothell; 10, Skyview.
Class 3A: 1, Lakeside (Seattle); 2, Mt. Spokane; 3, Mead; 4, Arlington; 5, Blanchet; 6, Kelso; 7, Capital; 8, Seattle Prep; 9, Bellevue; 10, Walla Walla.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Washington; 3, Columbia River; 4, White River; 5, Burlington-Edison; 6, Steilacoom; 7, Lynden; 8, Ephrata; 9, Ellensburg; 10, Pullman.
Class 1A: 1, Overlake; 2, Lakeside; 3, Freeman; 4, Chelan; 5, Castle Rock; 6, Annie Wright; 7, South Whidbey; 8, Meridian; 9, Seattle Academy; 10, Cashmere.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Goldendale; 4, Kalama; 5, Toutle Lake; 6, Raymond; 7, (tie) Walla Walla Valley and Asotin; 9, Brewster; 10, (tie) Granger and Liberty.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, St. John-Endicott; 3, Mossyrock; 4, Odessa; 5, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 6, Mary Walker; 7, Naselle; 8, Darrington; 9, Pomeroy; 10, Orcas Island.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Woodinville; 2, Tahoma; 3, Kamiakin; 4, Newport; 5, Issaquah; 6, Eisenhower; 7, Eastlake; 8, Lewis & Clark; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, Mead; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, Seattle Prep; 6, North Central; 7, Mercer Island; 8, Lakes; 9, O’Dea; 10, Nathan Hale.
Class 2A: 1, Squalicum; 2, Bellingham; 3, Sehome; 4, Port Angeles; 5, Selah; 6, Anacortes; 7, Cedarcrest; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Columbia River; 10, Tumwater.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Medical Lake; 4, Overlake; 5, Northwest; 6, College Place; 7, Bush; 8, Cedar Park Christian; 9, Meridian; 10, Bellevue Christian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Liberty Bell; 3, St. George’s; 4, Davenport; 5, Asotin; 6, Cedar Tree Christian; 7, Chewelah; 8, Valley Christian; 9, Northwest Christian; 10, Brewster.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Lewis & Clark; 2, Tahoma; 3, Eastlake; 4, Skyline; 5, Eisenhower; 6, Camas; 7, Bellarmine Prep; 8, Issaquah; 9, Mount Si; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, Central Kitsap; 6, Holy Names; 7, Stadium; 8, Edmonds-Woodway; 9, Rogers-Puyallup; 10, Seattle Prep.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Fort Vancouver; 5, Bellingham; 6, Washougal; 7, Shelton; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Burlington-Edison; 10, Cedarcrest.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Medical Lake; 3, La Center; 4, King’s; 5, Bush; 6, Cascade; 7, Lakeside; 8, Klahowya; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Overlake.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George’s; 3, Liberty Bell; 4, Cedar Tree Christian; 5, Garfield-Palouse; 6, Asotin; 7, Auburn Adventist; 8, Republic; 9, Stevenson; 10, Rainier.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 13200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:02.92, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, Prosser 2:20.30, Davis 2:20.88.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:03.03, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:24.43.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:17.90, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:25.33, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.35, Riley Goins (West Valley) 2:46.47, Addy Flowers (Selah) 2:48.55.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 25.94, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 26.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 26.88, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 28.47.
Diving: Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 81.95.
100 fly: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:01.00, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:09.31, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.36.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.29, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.35, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.70, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:05.38.
500 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 5:30.13, Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:11.57, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:26.40, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Eisenhower 2:03.58, Ellensburg 2:05.19, West Valley 2:05.29, Sunnyside 2:05.80.
100 back: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.67, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.20, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:16.62, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:17.87.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:15.49, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:20.67, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:22.14, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:23.83.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:29.38, Eisenhower 4:36.70, West Valley 4:44.27, Prosser 4:50.87.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 12Player, school Goals
Dylan Philip, Ellensburg 26
Rachael Keller, Highland 19
Shannah Mellick, East Valley 17
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger 14
Soleil Hoefer, Prosser 14
Marisa Badillo, La Salle 12
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg 10
Avah Farias, Highland 10
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley 10
Jes Lizotte, West Valley 10
Carly Mattson, Davis 9
Ivette Ramos, Highland 9
Lucia Martinez, Highland 9
Ashlyn Morford, Selah 8
Kaitlyn Rudick, West Valley 7
Jordyn Peterson, East Valley 6
Esperanza Haro, Eisenhower 6
Anna Engeland, Ellensburg 6
Kendall Moore, West Valley 6
