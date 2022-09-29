FOOTBALL
Valley leaders
CBBN
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Dominic Booth, Sunnyside 5 0 0 30
Jackson May, West Valley 4 4 0 28
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 4 0 0 24
Ben Pupplo, West Valley 4 0 0 24
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside 4 0 0 24
Javon Davis, Eisenhower 3 0 0 18
Rigoberto Martinez, Davis 2 0 0 12
Demetreus Sadeddin, West Valley 2 0 0 12
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 12
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 10
Moses Spurrier, Eisenhower 4
CWAC
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg 9 0 0 54
Christian Flores, East Valley 7 0 0 42
Neo Medrano, Prosser 7 0 0 42
Max Flores, Prosser 1 20 2 32
Allan Sires, East Valley 4 0 0 24
Havic Prieto, Prosser 4 0 0 24
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg 3 4 0 22
Erik Delgado, Prosser 3 0 0 18
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 3 0 0 18
Jesse Munguia, Ellensburg 0 10 2 16
Carson Knautz, East Valley 0 13 1 16
Clayton Westfall, Selah 1 3 1 12
Caden McNett, Selah 2 0 0 12
Chris Veloz, Prosser 2 0 0 12
Teegan Hooper, East Valley 2 0 0 12
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Kory McClure, Prosser 15
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 8
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 4
SCAC West
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Josh Perez, Toppenish 6 4 0 40
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 6 0 0 36
Nakea John, Zillah 5 0 0 30
Alex Martinez, Zillah 3 0 0 18
Ty Moore, Naches Valley 3 0 0 18
Cash Layman, Zillah 3 0 0 18
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 14 1 17
Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish 2 2 0 14
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish 2 0 0 12
Jayden Salme, Zillah 2 0 0 12
Nick Cortes Jr., Toppenish 2 0 0 12
Thane Denny, Naches Valley 2 0 0 12
Dylan Mueller, Naches Valley 2 0 0 12
Jon Vancleave, Zillah 2 0 0 12
Mitchell Helgert, Naches Valley 2 0 0 12
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley 2 0 0 12
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Jayden Salme, Zillah 11
Josh Perez, Toppenish 10
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley 7
AP state poll
Class 4A
Team W-L Pts
1. Glacier Peak (6) 3-1 86
2. Gonzaga Prep (2) 3-1 72
3. Lake Stevens 2-2 61
4. Sumner (1) 3-1 59
5. Chiawana 4-0 55
6. Emerald Ridge 3-1 53
7. Puyallup 3-1 23
8. Kennedy Catholic 3-1 22
9. Graham-Kapowsin 3-1 18
10. Skyview 3-1 17
Class 3A
Team W-L Pts
1. Yelm (9) 4-0 90
2. O’Dea 4-0 79
3. Eastside Catholic 4-0 67
4. Bellevue 2-2 54
5. Kennewick 4-0 49
6. Garfield 4-0 37
7. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-0 34
8. Lincoln (Seattle) 3-1 19
(tie) Monroe 4-0 19
10. Lakes 3-0 18
Class 2A
Team W-L Pts
1. Lynden (8) 4-0 89
2. Tumwater (1) 4-0 82
3. Prosser 4-0 63
(tie) North Kitsap 3-1 63
5. Enumclaw 4-0 57
6. Sedro-Woolley 3-1 36
7. W. F. West 3-1 34
8. Anacortes 4-0 31
9. Othello 3-1 24
10. Fife 3-1 7
Class 1A
Team W-L Pts
1. Eatonville (7) 4-0 87
2. Lynden Christian (2) 4-0 79
3. Nooksack Valley 4-0 63
4. Lakeside 4-0 62
5. Royal 3-1 59
6. Tenino 4-0 51
7. Toppenish 3-1 31
8. King’s 3-1 23
9. LaCenter 3-1 15
10. Montesano 3-1 12
Class 2B
Team W-L Pts
1. Napavine (8) 4-0 87
2. Okanogan (1) 4-0 81
3. Raymond 4-0 63
4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3-1 49
5. Burbank 3-1 40
6. Liberty (Spangle) 3-1 38
7. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 37
8. Morton/White Pass 4-0 30
9. Davenport 3-0 24
10. Toledo 3-1 14
Class 1B
Team W-L Pts
1. Odessa (7) 3-0 79
2. Neah Bay 3-0 71
3. DeSales (1) 3-0 65
4. Mossyrock 4-0 35
5. Naselle 3-1 26
(tie) Liberty Christian 3-0 26
VOLLEYBALL
State coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Graham-Kapowsin; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, North Creek; 4, Puyallup; 5, (tie) Curtis and Camas; 7, West Valley (Yakima); 8, (tie) Gonzaga Prep and Wenatchee; 10, Bothell.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Bellevue; 3, Lakeside; 4, Mount Spokane; 5, Garfield; 6, (tie) Peninsula and Cheney; 8, Ferndale; 9, North Thurston; 10, (tie) Ballard and Seattle Prep.
Class 2A: 1, Columbia River; 2, Lynden; 3, Selah; 4, Burlington-Edison; 5, White River; 6, Enumclaw; 7, Ridgefield; 8, Ellensburg; 9, North Kitsap; 10, Archbishop Murphy.
Class 1A: 1, Chelan; 2, Annie Wright; 3, Freeman; 4, College Place; 5, (tie) Charles Wright, Meridian, Omak; 8, Castle Rock; 9, Lakeside; 10, Connell.
Class 2B: 1, La Conner; 2, Kalama; 3, Manson; 4, (tie) Goldendale and Colfax; 6, Raymond; 7, (tie) Coupeville, Okanogan and Tri-Cities Prep; 10, (tie) Lind-Ritzville and River View.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Mossyrock; 3, Naselle; 4, Mary Walker; 5, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse; 6, Pomeroy; 7, (tie) Darrington and Odessa; 9, Republic; 10, Wilbur-Creston.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH SEPT. 28
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Goin) 2:04.77, Ellensburg 2:10.97, Grandview 2:11.29.
200 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 2:20.10, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:20.73, Riley Goin (Selah) 2:21.02.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:31.39, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:33.86, Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:38.09.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 24.89, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 26.87.
Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Eisenhower) 125.95, Lizette Zacarias (D) 94.75.
100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:06.55, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:07.83, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:09.60.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.98, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 58.89, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:02.52.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 6:09.88, Riley Goin (Selah) 6:21.91, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:24.54.
200 free relay: Selah (Vick, Espinoza-Coleman, Strand, Young) 1:51.87, Ellensburg 1:53.34, Grandview 1:58.97.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:10.70, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:12.90, Addy Flowers (Selah) 1:14.55.
100 breast: Gabi Young (Selah) 1:20.10, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:20.28, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:21.26.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Child, Keller, Holt) 4:16.56, Selah 4:17.36, Grandview 4:32.59.
CROSS COUNTRY
State coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, West Valley-Yakima; 3, Issaquah; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Tahoma; 6, Camas; 7, Kamiakin; 8, Redmond; 9, Olympia; 10, Curtis.
Class 3A: 1, Seattle Prep; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Mt. Spokane; 4, Mead; 5, Blanchet; 6, Arlington; 7, Lakes; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Central Kitsap; 10, Hermiston.
Class 2A: 1, Squalicum; 2, Bellingham; 3, Sehome; 4, Selah; 5, Tumwater; 6, Anacortes; 7, Columbia River; 8, Cedarcrest; 9, Ellensburg; 10, Pullman.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Bush; 3, Seton Catholic; 4, Cedar Park Christian; 5, Northwest; 6, Meridian; 7, Cashmere; 8, La Center; 9, Medical Lake; 10, King’s.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Chewelah; 2, Pope John Paul II; 3, St. George’s; 4, Valley Christian; 5, Okanogan; 6, Davenport; 7, Brewster; 8, Onalaska; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Kettle Falls.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Mount Si; 3, Eastlake; 4, Issaquah; 5, Skyline; 6, Union; 7, Eisenhower; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Camas; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Central Kitsap; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Holy Names; 4, Roosevelt; 5, Stadium; 6, Blanchet; 7, Mead; 8, Mt. Spokane; 9, Peninsula; 10, Hermiston.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Bellingham; 4, Columbia River; 5, Fort Vancouver; 6, Ellensburg; 7, Ridgefield; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, White River; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Naches Valley; 3, Medical Lake; 4, Bush; 5, Overlake; 6, Port Townsend; 7, Seattle Academy; 8, Bear Creek; 9, Cascade; 10, Seton Catholic.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George’s; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Rainier; 6, Northwest Christian-Colbert; 7, Mt. Vernon Christian; 8, Summit Christian; 9, Covenant; 10, Coupeville.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 28
Player, school Goals
Shannah Mellick, East Valley 17
Ariana Lopez, East Valley 11
Alejandra Sanchez, Grandview 10
Alexia Lee, Eisenhower 7
Amy Morales, Grandview 7
Livy Alegria, La Salle 7
Bianca Osorio, Sunnyside 7
Kamila Herrera, Granger 6
Rachael Keller, Highland 6
Azuleni Olivares, Mabton 6
Kennedy Cobb, Selah 6
Jasmine Gonzalez, Toppenish 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.