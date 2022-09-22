FOOTBALL
Valley leaders
CBBN
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Ben Pupplo, West Valley=4=0=0=24
Jackson May, West Valley=3=4=0=22
Javon Davis, Eisenhower=3=0=0=18
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=3=0=0=18
Rigoberto Martinez, Davis=2=0=0=12
Dominic Booth, Sunnyside=2=0=0=12
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Skyler Cassel, West Valley=9
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=6
Moses Spurrier, Eisenhower=3
-
CWAC
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg=6=0=0=36
Neo Medrano, Prosser=5=0=0=30
Christian Flores, East Valley=5=0=0=30
Allan Sires, East Valley=3=0=0=18
Havic Prieto, Prosser=3=0=0=18
Max Flores, Prosser=0=13=1=16
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg=2=2=0=14
Clayton Westfall, Selah=1=3=1=12
Erik Delgado, Prosser=2=0=0=12
Caden McNett, Selah=2=0=0=12
Chris Veloz, Prosser=2=0=0=12
Isaac Kernan, Prosser=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Kory McClure, Prosser=10
Garin Gurtler, East Valley=6
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg=3
-
SCAC West
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Shane Rivera, Toppenish=5=0=0=30
Josh Perez, Toppenish=3=4=0=22
Alex Martinez, Zillah=3=0=0=18
Nakea John, Zillah=3=0=0=18
Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish=2=2=0=14
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish=2=0=0=12
Cash Layman, Zillah=2=0=0=12
Jayden Salme, Zillah=2=0=0=12
Nick Cortes Jr., Toppenish=2=0=0=12
Thane Denny, Naches Valley=2=0=0=12
Dylan Mueller, Naches Valley=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Josh Perez, Toppenish=9
Jayden Salme, Zillah=5
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley=4
-
AP state polls
Class 4A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Lake Stevens (6)=2-1=78
2. Glacier Peak (2)=3-0=70
3. Puyallup=3-0=63
4. Gonzaga Prep=2-1=53
5. Richland=3-0=40
6. Emerald Ridge=2-1=30
7. Chiawana=3-0=26
8. Kennedy Catholic=2-1=24
9. Sumner=2-1=21
10. Graham-Kapowsin=2-1=15
-
Class 3A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Yelm (9)=3-0=90
2. O'Dea=3-0=75
3. Eastside Catholic=3-0=68
4. Bellevue=1-2=55
5. Lincoln (Tacoma)=3-0=51
6. Kennewick=3-0=50
7. Garfield=3-0=42
8. Lakes=2-0=19
9. Stanwood=3-0=18
10. Monroe=3-0=14
-
Class 2A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Lynden (9)=3-0=90
2. Tumwater=3-0=81
3. Prosser=3-0=62
4. North Kitsap=2-1=60
5. Enumclaw=3-0=57
6. Sedro-Woolley=3-0=44
7. W. F. West=2-1=34
8. Anacortes=3-0=33
9. Othello=2-1=15
10. Fife=3-0=7
-
Class 1A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Royal (7)=3-0=88
2. Eatonville (2)=3-0=83
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)=3-0=63
4. Nooksack Valley=3-0=58
5. Tenino=3-0=55
6. Toppenish=2-1=35
7. Lynden Christian=3-0=34
8. King's=2-1=29
9. Freeman=2-1=21
10. LaCenter=2-1=13
-
Class 2B
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Napavine (8)=3-0=80
2. Okanogan=3-0=72
3. Liberty (Spangle)=3-0=60
4. Adna=2-1=51
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague=2-1=35
6. Raymond=3-0=29
7. Davenport=3-0=28
8. River View=3-0=19
9. Goldendale=2-1=15
(tie) Morton/White Pass=3-0=15
-
Class 1B
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Odessa (6)=2-0=78
2. Neah Bay (1)=3-0=71
3. DeSales (1)=3-0=53
4. Wilbur-Creston=2-1=47
5. Mossyrock=3-0=26
-
VOLLEYBALL
State coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Curtis; 2, Puyallup; 3, North Creek; 4, Camas; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, Lake Stevens; 7, West Valley (Yakima); 8, Eastlake; 9, (tie) Kennedy Catholic and Mount Rainier.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Bellevue; 3, Lakeside; 4, Ferndale; 5, Ballard; 6, Mount Spokane; 7, Peninsula; 8, Cheney; 9, Garfield; 10, Auburn Riverside.
Class 2A: 1, Columbia River; 2, Lynden; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Selah; 5, Ridgefield; 6, Burlington-Edison; 7, Enumclaw; 8, White River; 9, North Kitsap; 10, Centralia.
Class 1A: 1, Meridian; 2, Chelan; 3, College Place; 4, (tie) Annie Wright and Freeman; 6, Charles Wright; 7, Omak; 8, Lynden Christian; 9, Hoquiam; 10, Nooksack Valley.
Class 2B: 1, La Conner; 2, Kalama; 3, Manson; 4, River View; 5, Okanogan; 6, Colfax; 7, Raymond; 8, Reardan; 9, Lind-Ritzville; 10, Warden.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Mossyrock; 3, Naselle; 4, Mary Walker; 5, (tie) Darrington and St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse; 7, Odessa; 8, Wilbur-Creston; 9, Pomeroy; 10, (tie) Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Republic.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
Through Sept. 21
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 2:05.90, Grandview 2:11.29, Ellensburg 2:13.36.
200 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 2:20.10, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:20.73, Joslyn Rice (Ellensburg) 2:22.40.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:32.71, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:34.00, Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:40.93.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.23, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 27.44.
Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Eisenhower) 125.95.
100 fly: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:07.83, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:08.67, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:09.60.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.66, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:03.93, Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:04.14.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 6:09.88, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:24.54, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:28.28.
200 free relay: Selah (Young, Cavanaugh, Strand, Vick) 1:53.62, Ellensburg 1:54.95, Grandview 1:58.97.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:11.81, Addy Flowers (Selah) 1:14.55, Abby Advincula (Naches Valley) 1:16.41.
100 breast: Gabi Young (Selah) 1:20.10, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:20.28, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:21.26.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Fredrickson, Child, Holt) 4:16.87, Selah 4:17.36, Grandview 4:32.59.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
State coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, Issaquah; 3, Tahoma; 4, West Valley-Yakima; 5, Lewis & Clark; 6, Kamiakin; 7, Redmond; 8, Camas; 9, Kamiak; 10, Curtis.
Class 3A: 1, Seattle Prep; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Mt. Spokane; 4, Blanchet; 5, Mercer Island; 6, Mead; 7, Arlington; 8, Lakes; 9, Shorewood; 10, Hermiston.
Class 2A: 1, Squalicum; 2, Sehome; 3, Anacortes; 4, Tumwater; 5, Bellingham; 6, Lynden; 7, Cedarcrest; 8, Pullman; 9, Port Angeles; 10, Lakewood.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Bush; 3, Overlake; 4, Seton Catholic; 5, Royal; 6, Meridian; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, College Place; 9, King's; 10, Cascade.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, Pope John Paul II; 3, St. George's; 4, Valley Christian; 5, Onalaska; 6, Brewster; 7, Davenport; 8, Chewelah; 9, Asotin; 10, Cedar Tree Christian.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, Lewis & Clark; 3, Tahoma; 4, Issaquah; 5, Skyline; 6, Bellarmine Prep; 7, Mount Si; 8, Camas; 9, Eisenhower; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Gig Harbor; 2, Holy Names; 3, Central Kitsap; 4, Roosevelt; 5, Peninsula; 6, Stadium; 7, Blanchet; 8, Mead; 9, Bainbridge; 10, Lincoln (Seattle).
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Bellingham; 4, Washougal; 5, Ellensburg; 6, Fort Vancouver; 7, North Kitsap; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, White River; 10, Selah.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, Naches Valley; 4, Port Townsend; 5, Cascade; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Bush; 8, Lakeside; 9, La Center; 10, King's.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George's; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Asotin; 6, Northwest Christian-Colbert; 7, Stevenson; 8, Rainier; 9, Covenant; 10, Republic.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley leaders
Reported through Sept. 21
Player, school=Goals
Shannah Mellick, East Valley=13
Alejandra Sanchez, Grandview=10
Ariana Lopez, East Valley=9
Amy Morales, Grandview=7
Bianca Osorio, Sunnyside=7
Jasmine Gonzalez, Toppenish=6
Rachael Keller, Highland=5
Nataly Pacheco, Davis=4
Lilliana Byers, East Valley=4
Alexia Lee, Eisenhower=4
Tiffany Stratton, West Valley=4
Yahritza Martinez, Davis=3
Jada Mendoza, East Valley=3
Anahi Garcia, Highland=3
Maricza Mendoza, Highland=3
Jayda Gooler, Naches Valley=3
Miranda Maravilla, Toppenish=3
