BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 3 0 7 3
Davis 2 0 6 4
Sunnyside 2 1 4 7
Eastmont 1 1 5 4
Moses Lake 1 2 4 5
Eisenhower 0 2 2 7
Wenatchee 0 3 1 10
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Landen Birley, West Valley 10 210 21.00
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 11 201 18.27
Cesar Hernandez, Davis 10 165 16.50
Parker Mills, West Valley 10 128 12.80
Brandon Lee Jr., Davis 10 123 12.30
Finnegan Anderson, Davis 10 123 12.30
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Selah 3 0 6 5
Prosser 2 0 6 2
Grandview 1 1 8 3
East Valley 1 1 4 5
Ellensburg 1 2 5 5
Othello 0 2 4 5
Ephrata 0 2 4 6
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg 10 212 21.20
Gavin Marrs, Ellensburg 7 131 18.71
Koby McClure, Prosser 8 142 17.75
Jackson Pepper, Selah 11 169 15.36
Lino Armendariz, Grandview 11 168 15.27
Levi Pepper, Selah 11 165 15.00
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 2 0 7 1
Toppenish 1 0 7 2
Naches Valley 1 1 7 3
La Salle 0 1 6 3
Wapato 0 2 4 5
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Josh Perez, Toppenish 9 200 22.22
Luke Navarre, Zillah 6 129 21.50
Porter Abrams, Naches Valley 10 191 19.10
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 9 154 17.11
Jesse Benge, Naches Valley 10 160 16.00
AJ Garza, Wapato 9 135 15.00
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 3 0 7 2
Goldendale 2 0 2 3
Mabton 2 1 4 8
Kittitas 2 1 3 6
White Swan 0 2 1 8
Granger 0 2 0 9
Highland 0 3 0 9
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Joel Kelly, Cle Elum 9 173 19.22
Connor Coles, Kittitas 8 148 18.50
Jett Favero, Cle Elum 9 165 18.33
Julian Castro, Granger 7 124 17.71
Luke Chafin, Cle Elum 8 138 17.25
Sam Vasquez, Mabton 10 150 15.00
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Haydn Edwards, Riv. Chr. 6 129 21.50
Cole Wagenaar, Sun. Chr. 8 168 21.00
Joel Belaire, Riverside Chr. 6 110 18.33
Buddy Smeenk, Sun. Chr. 8 119 14.88
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Sunnyside 3 0 7 4
Davis 2 0 9 1
Eisenhower 1 1 4 5
Eastmont 1 1 3 6
West Valley 1 2 4 6
Moses Lake 1 2 3 7
Wenatchee 0 3 0 10
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Esmeralda Galindo, Davis 10 276 27.60
Laiken Hill, West Valley 10 164 16.40
Baylee Maldonado, Sunnyside 11 177 16.09
Leilani Johnson, Davis 10 138 13.80
Mary Jones, Eisenhower 9 122 13.56
Nevaeh Patterson, Davis 10 122 12.20
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 3 0 10 0
East Valley 2 0 4 5
Prosser 1 1 6 3
Grandview 1 1 5 5
Othello 1 1 5 5
Ephrata 0 2 5 5
Selah 0 3 2 9
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg 10 236 23.60
Natalee Trevino, Grandview 10 188 18.80
Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser 9 139 15.44
Mya Alvarado, East Valley 9 132 14.67
Jada Mendoza, East Valley 9 122 13.56
Jazmine Richey, Grandview 10 118 11.80
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Wapato 2 0 8 1
Zillah 2 0 6 2
Toppenish 0 1 7 2
La Salle 0 1 4 5
Naches Valley 0 2 4 6
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.KK Bass, Wapato 9 207 23.00
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley 10 197 19.70
D’Ana Esquivel, Zillah 8 154 19.25
Mia Hicks, Zillah 8 140 17.50
Alvina Meninick, Toppenish 8 133 16.63
Trinity Wheeler, Wapato 9 134 14.89
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Kittitas 3 0 5 3
Goldendale 2 0 3 2
Cle Elum 2 1 7 2
Mabton 2 1 7 5
White Swan 0 2 5 4
Granger 0 2 1 8
Highland 0 3 2 7
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.K. Wolfsberger, White Swan 6 103 17.17
Maricza Mendoza, Highland 7 106 15.14
Alana Zavala, Mabton 12 162 13.50
Esmeralda Sanchez, Mabton 12 155 12.92
Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum 9 108 12.00
Melanie Bass, White Swan 7 80 11.43
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Gwen Dawes, Yakama Tribal 8 119 14.88
