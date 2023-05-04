BASEBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Moses Lake 14 2 16 3
West Valley 14 2 15 3
Davis 9 7 10 8
Eastmont 9 7 10 8
Wenatchee 6 10 7 12
Eisenhower 3 15 3 17
Sunnyside 2 14 3 15
CWAC final
League Overall W L W L
Selah 11 1 18 2
Ellensburg 10 2 15 5
Othello 8 4 14 6
East Valley 7 5 11 8
Grandview 4 8 7 11
Ephrata 2 10 4 16
Prosser 0 12 4 15
SCAC West final
League Overall W L W L
Naches Valley 8 0 18 2
Toppenish 6 2 15 4
Wapato 2 6 6 12
La Salle 2 6 5 14
Zillah 2 6 4 15
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 6 0 17 1
Kittitas 5 3 10 9
Goldendale 3 3 11 7
White Swan 2 4 8 7
Highland 0 6 2 11
SOFTBALLCBBN
League Overall W L W L
Moses Lake 8 0 14 3
Eastmont 8 0 13 3
West Valley 8 2 10 7
Sunnyside 3 5 9 6
Wenatchee 2 6 6 9
Eisenhower 1 9 4 13
Davis 0 8 4 11
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Othello 10 0 15 3
Selah 8 4 12 8
Ephrata 7 3 13 4
East Valley 7 3 11 6
Ellensburg 2 8 4 14
Prosser 2 8 3 15
Grandview 0 10 3 15
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Naches Valley 4 0 12 4
Zillah 4 2 10 8
Wapato 0 2 2 14
Toppenish 0 4 3 13
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 5 1 11 5
Kittitas 5 1 11 7
White Swan 2 2 3 9
Granger 0 4 3 13
Goldendale 0 4 0 16
BOYS SOCCERCBBN
League Overall W L W L T
Davis 8 3 11 3 0
Eastmont 8 3 10 4 1
Wenatchee 8 3 10 4 1
Sunnyside 5 6 6 7 1
Eisenhower 5 6 5 7 2
Moses Lake 5 7 6 9 0
West Valley 0 11 1 12 1
CWAC final
League Overall W L W L T
East Valley 10 2 12 2 2
Othello 9 3 11 4 1
Grandview 7 5 8 7 0
Ellensburg 6 6 8 7 1
Selah 5 7 7 8 0
Ephrata 4 8 5 11 0
Prosser 1 11 2 12 0
SCAC West final
League Overall W L W L T
Highland 14 0 15 2 0
Wapato 11 3 12 4 1
Toppenish 11 3 12 4 1
La Salle 8 6 8 8 0
Granger 5 9 7 9 0
Zillah 5 9 6 10 0
White Swan 2 12 2 13 0
Naches Valley 0 14 0 14 0
Valley scoring leaders
Regular season only
Through May 3
Player, school GoalsJesus Marin, Wapato, jr. 27
Ezrah Ochoa, Davis, jr. 18
Miguel Romero, Highland, sr. 17
Alex Barrera, Wapato, jr. 12
Adan Castaneda, Wapato, so. 11
Cole Sullivan, Ellensburg, so. 10
Jose Perez, Highland, so. 10
Rudy Silva, Highland, jr. 10
Angel Serrato, Wapato, jr. 10
Caden McNett, Selah, sr. 9
Rafael Garcia, Toppenish, jr. 9
Brayan Chapeton, Granger, so. 9
TRACK AND FIELDValley leaders
Through May 3
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 10.76, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 10.81, Gabe Craig (La Salle) 11.06, Joshua Jaiyeola (Eisenhower) 11.09, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 11.16.
200: Isai Carrera (Sunnyside) 22.27, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 22.38, Evin Ford (East Valley) 22.74, Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 22.78, Isaac Ford (East Valley) 22.83.
400: Evin Ford (East Valley) 51.23, Max Hutton (West Valley) 51.27, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 51.45, Brayden Anderson (Zillah) 51.51, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 51.55.
800: Max Hutton (West Valley) 1:55.50, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 1:58.78, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 1:59.30, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 2:01.19, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 2:03.48.
1600: Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:19.08, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 4:25.33, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:27.24, Max Hutton (West Valley) 4:29.95, Charlie Naught (West Valley) 4:32.38.
3200: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:31.38, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:34.71, Nathan Shipley (Selah) 9:41.79, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:45.37, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 9:46.37.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 14.82, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 15.21, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 15.79, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 16.17, Stephen Pittman (Goldendale) 16.46.
300 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 40.06, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 41.09, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 41.80, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 41.92, Tucker Stevens (Naches Valley) 43.18.
4x100: Eisenhower (Bombela, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 43.12, Ellensburg 43.31, West Valley 43.51, Sunnyside 43.53, East Valley 43.67.
4x400: West Valley (Lee, Pupplo, Casteel, Hutton) 3:30.66, Zillah 3:31.25, East Valley 3:32.15, Sunnyside 3:32.19, Prosser 3:34.03.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 51-2, Izaya Magana (West Valley) 50-4, Charles Bennett (Ellensburg) 48-5.5, Luke Wolters (Prosser) 47-9.75, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 45-11.
Discus: Trey Webb (Prosser) 150-6, Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 144-10, Henry Joyce (Ellensburg) 133-8, Easton Paeschke (Prosser) 131-10, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 129-11.
Javelin: Doug Varnum (Kittitas) 157-0, Ronan Goheen (Ellensburg) 152-10, Austin Garza (Grandview) 151-1, Brennen Carey (Prosser) 149-4, Evan Kinley (Selah) 149-0.
High jump: Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 6-4, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-2, Josh Rosbach (Kittitas) 6-0, James Hall (Ellensburg) 5-10, Tygh Manfredi (Naches Valley) 5-10, Josiah Watters (West Valley) 5-10, Evan Kinley (Selah) 5-10, Owen Stickney (Kittitas) 5-10.
Pole vault: Stephen Delaney (Eisenhower) 13-6, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 13-0, Josiah Skindzier (Kittitas) 12-6, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-6, Owen Moultray (Selah) 12-6.
Long jump: Gabe Craig (La Salle) 21-10, Johan Valladares (La Salle) 21-4, Isaac Ford (East Valley) 21-3.25, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 20-2.5, Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 20-1.
Triple jump: Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 42-9.5, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-4, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 42-3.5, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 42-2, Alex Lopez (Sunnyside) 41-2.5.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.37, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.57, Aysia Garcia (Zillah) 13.10, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 13.28, Soleil Hoefer (Prosser) 13.29.
200: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 26.24, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.26, Aysia Garcia (Zillah) 26.99, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 27.77, Kati Escorcia (Sunnyside) 27.89.
400: Joy Lally (West Valley) 1:01.53, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:02.25, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 1:02.50, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.54, Madison Huri (Selah) 1:02.82.
800: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:18.85, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:21.55, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 2:22.25, Skye Stenehjem (West Valley) 2:25.40, Katrina Feriante (Naches Valley) 2:26.28.
1600: Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 5:15.02, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 5:16.26 (mile), Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 5:18.03, Syke Stenehjem (West Valley) 5:26.33, Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 5:29.40.
3200: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:40.36, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 11:46.69, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 11:46.81, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 11:49.79, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:55.46.
100 hurdles: Ella Craig (La Salle) 16.91, Yutong Liang (Ellensburg) 17.35, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 17.50, Isabella Martinez (Prosser) 17.72, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 17.72.
300 hurdles: Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 49.04, Ella Craig (La Salle) 49.05, Elle Ferguson (West Valley) 49.56, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 49.67, Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 50.32.
4x100: Zillah (Walle, Garza, Garcia, Hicks) 51.67, Ellensburg 51.91, Prosser 52.51, West Valley 52.95, Selah 53.16.
4x200: Ellensburg (Wilson, Seim, Fromherz, Arlt) 1:51.04, Prosser 1:51.16, Selah 1:54.65, Grandview 1:54.12, East Valley 1:54.67.
4x400: Naches Valley (Smith, Feriante, Clark, Smith) 4:09.56, Ellensburg 4:14.21, Selah 4:18.08, West Valley 4:18.19, Eisenhower 4:27.39.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 38-5, Natalie Overby (La Salle) 37-8, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 36-5, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 33-11.5, Allyson Garza (Selah) 32-11.5.
Discus: Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 132-8, Hannah Clements (Naches Valley) 113-0, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 112-1, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 107-1, Natalie Overby (La Salle) 105-1.
Javelin: Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 115-11, Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 112-5, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 106-7, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 106-6, Soleil Hoefer (Prosser) 105-2.
High jump: Payten Gill (Selah) 5-0, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 5-0, Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-0, Isabela Diehm (Eisenhower) 4-10, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 4-10.
Pole vault: Clara Holmes (Selah) 10-6, Regan Irvine (West Valley) 10-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-9, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 9-0, Courtney Maison (West Valley) 8-6, Heidi Whitemarsh (Ellensburg) 8-6.
Long jump: Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 17-4.75, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 16-11.5, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 16-8, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 16-7.75, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 16-7.
Triple jump: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 36-4, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 35-9.5, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 34-6.5, Alaina Garza (Zillah) 33-10, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 33-9.5.
