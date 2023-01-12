BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Davis 4 0 8 4
West Valley 3 1 7 4
Moses Lake 3 2 6 5
Sunnyside 3 2 5 8
Eastmont 2 2 7 5
Eisenhower 0 4 2 9
Wenatchee 0 4 1 12
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Landen Birley, West Valley 11 235 21.36
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 13 235 18.08
Cesar Hernandez, Davis 12 203 16.92
Parker Mills, West Valley 11 144 13.09
Finnegan Anderson, Davis 12 143 11.92
Brandon Lee Jr., Davis 12 134 11.17
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Prosser 5 0 9 2
Selah 4 1 7 6
East Valley 3 1 7 5
Grandview 2 3 9 5
Ellensburg 2 3 6 6
Othello 1 4 5 7
Ephrata 0 5 4 9
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg 12 259 21.58
Gavin Marrs, Ellensburg 7 131 18.71
Koby McClure, Prosser 11 197 17.91
Levi Pepper, Selah 13 205 15.77
Jackson Pepper, Selah 13 198 15.23
Lino Armendariz, Grandview 14 192 13.71
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 3 0 10 1
Toppenish 3 0 10 2
Naches Valley 1 2 9 4
La Salle 1 2 7 5
Wapato 0 4 5 7
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 12 267 22.25
Porter Abrams, Naches Valley 13 264 20.31
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 12 229 19.08
Luke Navarre, Zillah 11 174 15.82
Jesse Benge, Naches Valley 13 195 15.00
AJ Garza, Wapato 11 143 13.00
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 6 0 10 2
Mabton 3 2 5 9
White Swan 3 2 4 8
Goldendale 3 2 3 5
Kittitas 2 3 3 8
Highland 0 4 0 10
Granger 0 4 0 11
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Luke Chafin, Cle Elum 11 203 18.45
Connor Coles, Kittitas 10 183 18.30
Jett Favero, Cle Elum 12 217 18.08
Julian Castro, Granger 7 124 17.71
Joel Kelly, Cle Elum 12 211 17.58
Roger Valdez, White Swan 8 139 17.38
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Chr. 10 233 23.30
Joel Belaire, Riverside Chr. 8 165 20.63
Haydn Edwards, Riverside Chr. 8 138 17.25
Buddy Smeenk, Sunnyside Chr. 10 150 15.00
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Davis 4 0 11 1
Sunnyside 4 1 8 5
Eisenhower 3 1 7 4
West Valley 2 2 5 6
Eastmont 1 3 4 8
Moses Lake 1 4 3 9
Wenatchee 0 4 0 12
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Esmeralda Galindo, Davis 12 318 26.50
Laiken Hill, West Valley 11 190 17.27
Baylee Maldonado, Sunnyside 13 193 14.85
Leilani Johnson, Davis 12 169 14.08
Mary Jones, Eisenhower 11 150 13.64
Nevaeh Lopez, Eisenhower 11 147 13.36
Nevaeh Patterson, Davis 12 145 12.08
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 5 0 12 0
Prosser 4 1 9 3
Grandview 3 2 7 6
Othello 3 2 7 6
East Valley 2 2 4 8
Ephrata 0 5 5 8
Selah 0 5 2 11
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg 12 286 23.83
Natalee Trevino, Grandview 13 233 17.92
Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser 12 189 15.75
Mya Alvarado, East Valley 12 173 14.42
Jazmine Richey, Grandview 13 168 12.92
Jada Mendoza, East Valley 10 125 12.50
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Wapato 4 0 11 1
Toppenish 2 1 10 2
Zillah 2 1 8 3
Naches Valley 0 3 5 8
La Salle 0 3 4 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
KK Bass, Wapato 12 289 24.08
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley 13 279 21.46
D’Ana Esquivel, Zillah 11 213 19.36
Mia Hicks, Zillah 11 194 17.64
Alvina Meninick, Toppenish 11 187 17.00
Ellie Bost, La Salle 12 203 16.92
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 5 1 10 2
Mabton 4 1 9 5
White Swan 3 2 8 4
Kittitas 3 2 5 5
Goldendale 2 3 3 5
Highland 0 4 2 8
Granger 0 4 1 10
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Keegan Wolfsberger, White Swan 9 174 19.33
Maricza Mendoza, Highland 7 106 15.14
Melanie Bass, White Swan 10 144 14.40
Alana Zavala, Mabton 14 196 14.00
Esmeralda Sanchez, Mabton 14 178 12.71
Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum 12 152 12.67
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Gwen Dawes, Yakama Tribal 11 167 15.18
Julia George, Yakama Tribal 10 105 10.50
BOYS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH JAN. 10
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:53.91, West Valley 1:54.01, East Valley 1:56.33, Prosser 1:59.67.
200 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 1:56.73, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 2:12.23, Logan Jones (East Valley) 2:12.41, Otis Peace (Selah) 2:15.20.
200 IM: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 2:03.70, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:19.46, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 2:26.72, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 2:30.66.
50 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.82, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 22.83, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 24.69, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 24.90.
Diving: Brayden Platt (Davis) 94.90.
100 fly: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 55.52, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 59.79, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 1:00.24, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:03.66.
100 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 49.18, Ryan Rossmeisl (West Valley) 54.98, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 56.83. James Field (East Valley) 56.99.
500 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 5:31.72, James Field (East Valley) 5:41.78, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 5:52.68, Eli Krueger (West Valley) 6:20.39.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:37.78, West Valley 1:42.45, East Valley 1:44.72, Prosser 1:45.50.
100 back: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:03.58, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.00, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:05.22, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 1:06.80.
100 breast: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 58.96, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 1:06.96, James Field (East Valley) 1:09.69, Luke Cardenas (West Valley) 1:16.02.
400 free relay: West Valley (Anderson, Rossmeisl, Krueger, Goin) 4:04.54, Selah 4:18.57, East Valley 4:33.10, Prosser 4:33.83.
