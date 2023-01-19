BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Davis 5 1 9 5
West Valley 4 2 8 5
Moses Lake 4 2 7 5
Sunnyside 4 2 6 8
Eastmont 3 3 8 6
Wenatchee 1 5 2 13
Eisenhower 0 6 2 11
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Landen Birley, West Valley 13 267 20.54
B. Maldonado, Sunnyside 14 257 18.36
Cesar Hernandez, Davis 14 250 17.86
Parker Mills, West Valley 13 177 13.62
Brandon Lee Jr., Davis 14 170 12.14
Finnegan Anderson, Davis 14 168 12.00
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Prosser 6 0 11 3
Selah 6 1 9 6
Grandview 4 3 11 5
East Valley 3 3 7 7
Othello 2 4 6 7
Ellensburg 2 5 6 8
Ephrata 0 7 4 11
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg 14 291 20.79
Gavin Marrs, Ellensburg 7 131 18.71
Levi Pepper, Selah 15 247 16.47
Koby McClure, Prosser 14 228 16.29
Jackson Pepper, Selah 15 228 15.20
L. Armendariz, Grandview 15 201 13.40
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 5 0 13 1
Toppenish 4 1 11 3
La Salle 2 2 9 5
Naches Valley 1 4 9 6
Wapato 0 5 6 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 14 314 22.43
P. Abrams, Naches Valley 15 299 19.93
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 14 276 19.71
Luke Navarre, Zillah 12 232 19.33
J. Benge, Naches Valley 15 230 15.33
AJ Garza, Wapato 12 178 14.83
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 7 0 13 2
Mabton 5 2 7 9
Goldendale 4 2 5 6
White Swan 4 3 5 9
Kittitas 3 4 4 9
Highland 1 6 1 12
Granger 0 7 0 14
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Joel Kelly, Cle Elum 15 277 18.47
Luke Chafin, Cle Elum 14 250 17.86
Roger Valdez, White Swan 9 153 17.00
Jett Favero, Cle Elum 15 253 16.87
Connor Coles, Kittitas 12 202 16.83
Sam Vasquez, Mabton 15 247 16.47
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Cole Wagenaar, S-side Chr. 12 257 21.42
Joel Belaire, Riverside Chr. 11 230 20.91
Haydn Edwards, R- side Chr. 8 138 17.25
Buddy Smeenk, S-side Chr. 12 184 15.33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Davis 6 0 13 1
Sunnyside 5 1 9 5
Eisenhower 4 2 8 5
West Valley 2 4 5 8
Eastmont 2 4 5 9
Moses Lake 2 4 4 9
Wenatchee 0 6 0 14
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Esmeralda Galindo, Davis 14 393 28.07
Laiken Hill, West Valley 13 226 17.38
B. Maldonado, Sunnyside 14 213 15.21
Mary Jones, Eisenhower 13 184 14.15
Leilani Johnson, Davis 14 196 14.00
Nevaeh Lopez, Eisenhower 13 175 13.46
A. Gallegos, Eisenhower 13 157 12.08
Nevaeh Patterson, Davis 14 161 11.50
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 7 0 14 0
Prosser 5 1 11 3
East Valley 4 2 6 8
Othello 3 3 7 7
Grandview 3 4 7 8
Selah 1 6 3 12
Ephrata 0 7 5 10
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
O. Anderson, Ellensburg 14 320 22.86
N. Trevino, Grandview 15 281 18.73
Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser 14 226 16.14
Mya Alvarado, East Valley 14 218 15.57
J. Richey, Grandview 15 185 12.33
Jada Mendoza, East Valley 12 143 11.92
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Wapato 5 0 13 1
Toppenish 3 2 11 3
Zillah 3 2 9 5
Naches Valley 1 4 6 9
La Salle 0 4 5 9
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
KK Bass, Wapato 14 322 23.00
M. Jewett, Naches Valley 15 331 22.07
D’Ana Esquivel, Zillah 14 258 18.43
Ellie Bost, La Salle 14 250 17.86
Mia Hicks, Zillah 14 246 17.57
A. Meninick, Toppenish 13 205 15.77
EWAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Cle Elum 6 1 12 3
Mabton 6 1 11 5
White Swan 4 3 9 5
Kittitas 4 3 6 6
Goldendale 3 3 6 5
Granger 1 6 2 12
Highland 0 7 2 11
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
K. Wolfsberger, W. Swan 10 195 19.50
Melanie Bass, White Swan 11 157 14.27
Alana Zavala, Mabton 16 226 14.13
Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum 14 179 12.79
E. Sanchez, Mabton 16 199 12.44
Nellie Nicholls, Cle Elum 14 160 11.43
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
G. Dawes, Yakama Tribal 14 217 15.50
J. George, Yakama Tribal 14 140 10.00
BOYS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH JAN. 17
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:53.91, West Valley 1:54.01, East Valley 1:56.33, Prosser 1:59.67.
200 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 1:55.50, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:09.86, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 2:12.23, Logan Jones (East Valley) 2:12.41.
200 IM: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 2:03.70, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:19.46, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 2:22.66, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 2:30.66.
50 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.82, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 22.83, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 24.69, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 24.90, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 24.90.
Diving: Brayden Platt (Davis) 94.90.
100 fly: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 55.52, Charles Hudson (Selah) 55.71, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 59.79, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 1:00.24.
100 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 49.18, Ryan Rossmeisl (West Valley) 54.98, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 56.83. James Field (East Valley) 56.99.
500 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 5:31.72, James Field (East Valley) 5:41.78, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 5:52.68, Logan Jones (East Valley) 6:20.21.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:37.78, West Valley 1:42.45, Prosser 1:42.67, East Valley 1:44.72.
100 back: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:03.58, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.00, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:05.22, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 1:06.80.
100 breast: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 58.96, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 1:06.96, James Field (East Valley) 1:09.69, Otis Peace (Selah) 1:13.05.
400 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 3:48.92, East Valley 3:54.70, West Valley 4:04.54, Prosser 4:19.33.
WRESTLING
State team rankings
Boys
Class 4A (Jan. 17): 1, Sunnyside; 2, Chiawana; 3, Tahoma; 4, Sumner; 5, South Kitsap; 6, Graham-Kapowsin and Lake Stevens; 8, Kennedy; 9, Hanford; 10, Union.
Class 3A (Jan. 18): 1, Mead; 2, Mt. Spokane; 3, Hermiston; 4, University; 5, Stanwood; 6, Capital; 7, Yelm; 8, Silas; 9, Kelso; 10, Arlington.
Class 2A: Not calculated yet.
Class 1A (Jan. 13): 1, Toppenish; 2, Deer Park; 3, Lakeside; 4, Colville; 5, Wapato; 6, Mt. Baker; 7, Eatonville; 8, Montesano; 9, Castle Rock; 10, Vashon Island.
Class 2B (Jan. 17): 1, Tonasket; 2, Granger; 3, Forks; 4, Davenport; 5, Okanogan; 6, Liberty; 7, Warden; 8, Reardan; 9, Lake Roosevelt; 10, Kittitas.
Girls
Class 4A-3A (Jan. 16): 1, Moses Lake; 2, Curtis; 3, Yelm; 4, Davis; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, Marysville-Pilchuck; 7, Bethel; 8, Sunnyside; 9, Chiawana and Spanaway Lake.
Class 2A-1A-2B (Jan. 16): 1, Toppenish; 2, White River; 3, Royal; 4, Orting; 5, Mt. Baker; 6, Rogers-Spokane and W.F. West; 8, Warden; 9, Granger; 10, Naches Valley.
