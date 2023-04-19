BASEBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Moses Lake 9 1 11 2
West Valley 8 2 9 3
Davis 8 5 9 5
Eastmont 6 4 7 5
Wenatchee 6 4 6 7
Eisenhower 2 11 2 13
Sunnyside 0 12 1 13
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Selah 9 1 14 2
East Valley 7 1 11 4
Ellensburg 6 2 10 5
Grandview 4 4 7 7
Othello 4 4 10 6
Prosser 0 8 4 11
Ephrata 0 10 1 14
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Naches Valley 4 0 11 2
Toppenish 2 2 8 4
Zillah 1 1 3 10
La Salle 1 3 2 10
Wapato 0 2 4 6
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 2 0 11 1
Goldendale 2 0 9 4
Kittitas 2 2 5 6
White Swan 2 2 7 4
Highland 0 4 2 8
SOFTBALLCBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 6 0 8 3
Moses Lake 4 0 9 2
Eastmont 4 0 9 3
Wenatchee 2 2 5 5
Sunnyside 2 4 7 5
Davis 0 6 4 8
Eisenhower 0 6 3 8
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Othello 6 0 11 4
East Valley 7 1 10 4
Ephrata 5 3 8 4
Selah 4 4 4 8
Prosser 2 4 3 11
Grandview 0 6 3 11
Ellensburg 0 6 2 12
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Naches Valley 2 0 8 2
Zillah 2 0 8 4
Wapato 0 0 3 11
Toppenish 0 4 2 10
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
White Swan 2 0 3 7
Kittitas 1 1 4 4
Cle Elum 1 1 3 5
Goldendale 0 0 0 12
Granger 0 2 2 8
BOYS SOCCERCBBN
League Overall W L W L T
Davis 6 2 9 2 0
Eastmont 6 2 8 3 1
Wenatchee 5 3 7 4 1
Eisenhower 4 3 4 4 2
Sunnyside 3 5 4 6 1
Moses Lake 3 5 4 7 0
West Valley 0 7 1 8 1
CWAC
League Overall W L W L T
East Valley 8 2 10 2 2
Ellensburg 6 3 8 4 1
Othello 5 3 7 4 1
Grandview 5 4 6 6 0
Selah 4 6 6 7 0
Ephrata 3 6 4 9 0
Prosser 1 8 2 9 0
SCAC-EWAC West
League Overall W L W L T
Highland 11 0 12 1 0
Wapato 10 1 10 2 1
Toppenish 8 3 9 4 1
La Salle 5 5 5 6 0
Granger 4 7 5 7 0
Zillah 3 8 3 9 0
White Swan 2 9 2 9 0
Naches Valley 0 10 0 10 0
Valley leaders
Through April 19
Player, school GoalsJesus Marin, Wapato 25
Miguel Romero, Highland 15
Ezrah Ochoa, Davis 13
Adan Castanada, Wapato 11
Alex Barrera, Wapato 11
Cole Sullivan, Ellensburg 10
Rudy Silva, Highland 10
Angel Serrato, Wapato 10
Jose Perez, Highland 9
Caden McNett, Selah 9
Rafael Garcia, Toppenish 9
TRACK AND FIELDValley leaders
Through April 19
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 10.76, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 10.81, Gabe Craig (La Salle) 11.06, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 11.16, Joshua Jaiyeola (Eisenhower) 11.25.
200: Isai Carrera (Sunnyside) 22.73, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 22.78, Evin Ford (East Valley) 22.97, Zion Lee (West Valley) 23.03, Oliver Barron (Eisenhower) 23.03.
400: Max Hutton (West Valley) 51.35, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 52.20, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 52.47, Dillon Lopes (Selah) 52.59, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 52.60.
800: Max Hutton (West Valley) 1:58.09, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 1:59.30, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 2:01.81, Nathan Shipley (Selah) 2:04.33, Jason Taylor (Eisenhower) 2:04.99.
1600: Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:28.04, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 4:28.15, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:31.80, Kaden Mattson (Ellensburg) 4:38.30, Ethan Smith (East Valley) 4:39.20.
3200: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:31.38, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:34.71, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:47.22, Nathan Shipley (Selah) 9:51.07, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 9:51.78.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 14.88, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 15.21, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 15.79, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 16.17, Stephen Pittman (Goldendale) 16.56.
300 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 40.06, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 41.09, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 42.14, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 42.90, Tucker Stevens (Naches Valley) 43.54.
4x100: Eisenhower (Bombela, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 43.71, West Valley 43.80, East Valley 43.91, Ellensburg 44.51, Toppenish 44.72.
4x400: West Valley (Casteel, Lee, Pupplo, Hutton) 3:34.39, Zillah 3:34.63, Sunnyside 3:35.22, East Valley 3:35.29, Ellensburg 3:36.15, Selah 3:37.83.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 51-1, Charles Bennett (Ellensburg) 48-5, Izaya Magana (West Valley) 46-5.5, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 45-11, Ian Judd (La Salle) 44-4.
Discus: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 144-10, Henry Joyce (Ellensburg) 133-8, Trey Webb (Prosser) 130-10, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 129-11, Charles Bennett (Ellensburg) 128-5.
Javelin: Doug Varnum (Kittitas) 157-0, Ronan Goheen (Ellensburg) 152-10, Austin Garza (Grandview) 151-1, Brennen Carey (Prosser) 149-4, Evan Kinley (Selah) 149-0.
High jump: Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 6-4, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-2, James Hall (Ellensburg) 5-10, Josh Rosbach (Kittitas) 5-10, Tygh Manfredi (Naches Valley) 5-10, Josiah Watters (West Valley) 5-10, Evan Kinley (Selah) 5-10.
Pole vault: Stephen Delaney (Eisenhower) 13-0, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 13-0, Josiah Skindzier (Kittitas) 12-6, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-6, Owen Moultray (Selah) 12-6.
Long jump: Gabe Craig (La Salle) 20-7, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 20-2.5, Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 20-1, Alex Lopez (Sunnyside) 20-0.75, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 19-9.
Triple jump: Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 42-9.5, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 42-2, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-1.25, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 41-4.5, Aiden Cazares (Sunnyside) 40-1.5.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.59, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.98, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 13.28, Chelsea Cross (Ellensburg) 13.50, Aysia Garcia (Zillah) 13.51.
200: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 26.24, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.71, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 27.77, Ariana Lopez (East Valley) 28.12, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 28.17.
400: Joy Lally (West Valley) 1:01.53, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.54, Madison Huri (Selah) 1:03.02, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:03.10, Brooke Seim (Ellensburg) 1:03.67.
800: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:18.85, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:21.55, Skye Stenehjem (West Valley) 2:25.40, Katrina Feriante (Naches Valley) 2:26.28, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 2:26.72.
1600: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 5:19.59, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 5:30.63, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 5:32.22, Nicole Murdock (West Valley) 5:33.79, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 5:33.82.
3200: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:40.36, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 11:46.69, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 11:51.72, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:55.46, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 12:07.18.
100 hurdles: Ella Craig (La Salle) 17.02, Yutong Liang (Ellensburg) 17.40, Isabella Martinez (Prosser) 17.72, Julieanne Child (Ellensburg) 17.74, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 17.92.
300 hurdles: Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 49.04, Elle Ferguson (West Valley) 50.27, Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 50.46, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 51.15, Ella Craig (La Salle) 51.42.
4x100: Ellensburg (Wilson, Walker, Cross, Arlt) 52.00, Prosser 53.10, East Valley 53.20, Selah 53.67, West Valley 53.82.
4x200: East Valley (Ostrander, Field, Lopez, Sylve) 1:54.67, Naches Valley 1:54.99, Prosser 1:55.55, Zillah 1:57.03, Selah 1:57.08.
4x400: Naches Valley (Smith, Feriante, Clark, Smith) 4:15.39, Ellensburg 4:15.59, West Valley 4:18.76, Selah 4:21.35, Eisenhower 4:30.32.
Shot: Natalie Overby (La Salle) 37-8, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 36-9.5, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 36-5, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 33-0.25, Allyson Garza (Selah) 32-0.
Discus: Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 132-8, Hannah Clements (Naches Valley) 111-3, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 107-1, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 106-1, Faith Larsen (Ellensburg) 105-0.
Javelin: Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 112-5, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 108-5, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 104-5, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 103-7, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 102-6.
High jump: Payten Gill (Selah) 5-0, Isabela Diehm (Eisenhower) 4-10, Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-10, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 4-10, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 4-10.
Pole vault: Clara Holmes (Selah) 10-6, Regan Irvine (West Valley) 10-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-9, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 8-6, Heidi Whitemarsh (Ellensburg) 8-0, Julieanne Child (Ellensburg) 8-0.
Long jump: Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 17-4.5, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 16-8, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 16-7.75, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 16-7, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 16-3.5.
Triple jump: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 35-3.75, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 34-6.5, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 34-5.75, Alaina Garza (Zillah) 33-9.75, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 33-9.5.
