FOOTBALL

CBBN

League Overall

W L W L

Moses Lake 4 0 5 3

Eastmont 3 1 6 2

West Valley 3 1 3 2

Sunnyside 3 2 5 3

Davis 1 2 3 4

Wenatchee 0 3 1 5

Eisenhower 0 5 2 6

Thursday’s game

West Valley 43, Eisenhower 14

Friday’s games

Eastmont 31, Sunnyside 26

Moses Lake 33, Davis 21

Union 41, Wenatchee 20 (NL)

CWAC

League Overall

W L W L

Prosser 4 0 5 1

Othello 4 2 5 3

Selah 2 2 4 3

Ephrata 2 2 4 4

Ellensburg 2 2 3 4

East Valley 1 4 1 7

Grandview 0 3 1 6

Friday’s games

Prosser 37, East Valley 17

Othello 28, Ellensburg 0

Royal 56, Ephrata 6 (NL)

Selah 42, Rogers 6 (NL)

SCAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 3 0 8 0

Zillah 3 0 5 2

Naches Valley 1 2 4 3

La Salle 1 2 1 6

Wapato 0 4 0 8

Friday’s games

Toppenish 21, Naches Valley 13

Zillah 93, Wapato 0

Wahluke 26, La Salle 7 (NL)

EWAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Goldendale 4 0 7 1

Kittitas 3 1 4 2

Cle Elum 2 2 4 4

Granger 2 2 3 4

White Swan 1 3 3 5

Highland 0 4 0 8

Thursday’s game

Granger 20, White Swan 12

Friday’s games

Kittitas 21, Cle Elum 7

Saturday’s game

Goldendale 60, Highland 0

VOLLEYBALLCBBN

W L

Wenatchee 9 0

West Valley 7 2

Eastmont 7 3

Sunnyside 6 5

Davis 2 7

Eisenhower 0 7

Moses Lake 0 7

Saturday’s game

West Valley 3, Eastmont 1

Sunnyside 3, Eisenhower 1

CWAC

W L

Ellensburg 8 1

Ephrata 6 1

East Valley 6 3

Selah 3 3

Prosser 2 6

Grandview 1 6

Othello 1 7

Saturday’s game

Prosser 3, Grandview 0

SCAC West

W L

Zillah 7 0

La Salle 6 2

Naches Valley 2 5

Toppenish 2 5

Wapato 1 6

EWAC West

W L

Goldendale 11 0

Granger 9 1

Mabton 5 5

Cle Elum 4 6

Kittitas 3 7

Highland 2 8

White Swan 1 8

GIRLS SOCCERCBBN

W L

Eastmont 8 2

West Valley 7 3

Moses Lake 7 3

Wenatchee 7 3

Davis 3 6

Eisenhower 3 7

Sunnyside 0 11

Saturday’s games

Wenatchee 2, Davis 0

Moses Lake 9, Sunnyside 2

Eastmont 3, Eisenhower 1

CWAC

Final

W L

Ellensburg 11 1

Selah 9 3

Othello 8 4

East Valley 6 5

Prosser 4 8

Grandview 2 9

Ephrata 1 11

SCAC West

W L

La Salle 7 0

Wapato 4 2

Toppenish 3 2

Naches Valley 1 5

Zillah 0 6

EWAC

W L

Highland 10 0

Cle Elum 8 1

Granger 7 4

Warden 4 5

Goldendale 3 7

Mabton 1 8

Burbank 1 9

