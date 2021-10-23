FOOTBALL
CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Moses Lake 4 0 5 3
Eastmont 3 1 6 2
West Valley 3 1 3 2
Sunnyside 3 2 5 3
Davis 1 2 3 4
Wenatchee 0 3 1 5
Eisenhower 0 5 2 6
Thursday’s game
West Valley 43, Eisenhower 14
Friday’s games
Eastmont 31, Sunnyside 26
Moses Lake 33, Davis 21
Union 41, Wenatchee 20 (NL)
CWAC
League Overall
W L W L
Prosser 4 0 5 1
Othello 4 2 5 3
Selah 2 2 4 3
Ephrata 2 2 4 4
Ellensburg 2 2 3 4
East Valley 1 4 1 7
Grandview 0 3 1 6
Friday’s games
Prosser 37, East Valley 17
Othello 28, Ellensburg 0
Royal 56, Ephrata 6 (NL)
Selah 42, Rogers 6 (NL)
SCAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 3 0 8 0
Zillah 3 0 5 2
Naches Valley 1 2 4 3
La Salle 1 2 1 6
Wapato 0 4 0 8
Friday’s games
Toppenish 21, Naches Valley 13
Zillah 93, Wapato 0
Wahluke 26, La Salle 7 (NL)
EWAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Goldendale 4 0 7 1
Kittitas 3 1 4 2
Cle Elum 2 2 4 4
Granger 2 2 3 4
White Swan 1 3 3 5
Highland 0 4 0 8
Thursday’s game
Granger 20, White Swan 12
Friday’s games
Kittitas 21, Cle Elum 7
Saturday’s game
Goldendale 60, Highland 0
VOLLEYBALLCBBN
W L
Wenatchee 9 0
West Valley 7 2
Eastmont 7 3
Sunnyside 6 5
Davis 2 7
Eisenhower 0 7
Moses Lake 0 7
Saturday’s game
West Valley 3, Eastmont 1
Sunnyside 3, Eisenhower 1
CWAC
W L
Ellensburg 8 1
Ephrata 6 1
East Valley 6 3
Selah 3 3
Prosser 2 6
Grandview 1 6
Othello 1 7
Saturday’s game
Prosser 3, Grandview 0
SCAC West
W L
Zillah 7 0
La Salle 6 2
Naches Valley 2 5
Toppenish 2 5
Wapato 1 6
EWAC West
W L
Goldendale 11 0
Granger 9 1
Mabton 5 5
Cle Elum 4 6
Kittitas 3 7
Highland 2 8
White Swan 1 8
GIRLS SOCCERCBBN
W L
Eastmont 8 2
West Valley 7 3
Moses Lake 7 3
Wenatchee 7 3
Davis 3 6
Eisenhower 3 7
Sunnyside 0 11
Saturday’s games
Wenatchee 2, Davis 0
Moses Lake 9, Sunnyside 2
Eastmont 3, Eisenhower 1
CWAC
Final
W L
Ellensburg 11 1
Selah 9 3
Othello 8 4
East Valley 6 5
Prosser 4 8
Grandview 2 9
Ephrata 1 11
SCAC West
W L
La Salle 7 0
Wapato 4 2
Toppenish 3 2
Naches Valley 1 5
Zillah 0 6
EWAC
W L
Highland 10 0
Cle Elum 8 1
Granger 7 4
Warden 4 5
Goldendale 3 7
Mabton 1 8
Burbank 1 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.