BOYS
CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Davis 10 0 16 1
West Valley 7 3 11 4
Moses Lake 5 2 7 7
Eastmont 3 4 9 5
Wenatchee 3 6 7 10
Sunnyside 3 7 9 9
Eisenhower 0 9 1 14
CWAC final
League Overall
W L W L
Grandview 10 2 15 5
Ellensburg 8 4 12 6
Prosser 7 5 10 10
East Valley 6 6 10 8
Selah 6 6 10 10
Ephrata 3 9 7 14
Othello 2 10 4 14
Wednesday’s first-round games
Game 1: Ephrata at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Selah at East Valley, 7 p.m.
SCAC West final
League Overall
W L W L
Zillah 7 1 14 1
Toppenish 7 1 16 2
Wapato 3 5 7 11
Naches Valley 2 6 9 10
La Salle 1 7 4 15
Thursday’s first-round games
Game 1: Connell at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Naches Valley at Royal, 6 p.m.
Game 3: Wapato at Wahluke, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Kiona-Benton at Zillah, 6 p.m.
EWAC West final
League Overall
W L W L
Cle Elum 12 0 16 1
Mabton 10 2 13 7
White Swan 7 5 10 8
Goldendale 6 6 10 8
Kittitas 5 7 9 11
Granger 2 10 5 14
Highland 0 12 1 19
Wednesday’s first-round games
Game 1: East No. 3 at Mabton, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Goldendale at Burbank, 6 p.m.
Game 3: White Swan at Tri-Cities Prep, 6 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 4 at Cle Elum, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Eisenhower 10 0 14 3
Moses Lake 8 2 10 9
Davis 6 4 8 9
Sunnyside 6 4 8 10
West Valley 2 7 3 13
Eastmont 1 7 3 13
Wenatchee 0 9 2 14
CWAC final
League Overall
W L W L
Ellensburg 12 0 20 0
Prosser 9 3 15 5
Othello 8 4 12 7
Grandview 7 5 9 10
East Valley 4 8 8 10
Ephrata 1 11 5 16
Selah 1 11 3 17
Tuesday’s first-round games
Game 1: Ephrata at Othello, 7 p.m.
Game 2: East Valley at Grandview, 7 p.m.
SCAC West final
League Overall
W L W L
Zillah 8 0 12 3
Wapato 6 2 16 3
Toppenish 4 4 13 6
Naches Valley 2 6 8 10
La Salle 0 8 1 16
Tuesday’s first-round games
Game 1: Royal at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Naches Valley at Connell, 6 p.m.
Game 3: Toppenish at College Place, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Kiona-Benton at Zillah, 6 p.m.
EWAC West final
League Overall
W L W L
Mabton 11 1 14 7
White Swan 8 4 11 7
Granger 7 5 12 6
Goldendale 7 5 12 6
Highland 6 6 10 8
Cle Elum 2 10 6 13
Kittitas 1 11 4 16
Thursday’s first-round games
Game 1: East No. 3 at White Swan, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Goldendale at Warden, 6 p.m.
Game 3: Granger at East No. 2, 6 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 4 at Mabton, 6 p.m.
