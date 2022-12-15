BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 2 0 4 1
Davis 1 0 3 2
Sunnyside 1 0 2 4
Moses Lake 0 0 2 0
Eastmont 0 1 2 3
Wenatchee 0 1 0 4
Eisenhower 0 2 1 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Landen Birley, West Valley 5 102 20.40
Cesar Hernandez, Davis 5 85 17.00
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 6 92 15.33
Finnegan Anderson, Davis 5 75 15.00
Parker Mills, West Valley 5 66 13.20
Brandon Lee Jr., Davis 5 61 12.20
CWAC
League Overall
W L W L
Grandview 0 0 7 0
Ellensburg 0 0 3 2
Prosser 0 0 2 1
Ephrata 0 0 2 2
Selah 0 0 1 2
Othello 0 0 2 3
East Valley 0 0 2 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg 5 141 28.20
Koby McClure, Prosser 3 62 20.67
Gavin Marrs, Ellensburg 5 93 18.60
Jackson Pepper, Selah 3 53 17.67
Lino Armendariz, Grandview 7 113 16.14
Kory McClure, Prosser 3 45 15.00
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
La Salle 0 0 3 1
Naches Valley 0 0 3 1
Zillah 0 0 2 1
Wapato 0 0 3 2
Toppenish 0 0 2 2
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 4 78 19.50
Luke Navarre, Zillah 3 56 18.67
AJ Garza, Wapato 5 87 17.40
Josh Perez, Toppenish 4 69 17.25
Porter Abrams, Naches Valley 4 61 15.25
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 1 0 5 1
Kittitas 1 0 2 1
Mabton 1 0 2 4
Goldendale 0 0 0 3
White Swan 0 1 1 2
Granger 0 1 0 5
Highland 0 1 0 5
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Connor Coles, Kittitas 3 75 25.00
Joel Kelly, Cle Elum 6 114 19.00
Luke Chafin, Cle Elum 6 116 19.33
Jett Favero, Cle Elum 6 101 16.83
Sam Vasquez, Mabton 6 99 16.50
Eli Golding, Goldendale 3 48 16.00
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Haydn Edwards, Riverside Chr. 2 48 24.00
Joel Belaire, Riverside Chr. 2 47 23.50
Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Chr. 3 65 21.67
Buddy Smeenk, Sunnyside Chr. 3 50 16.67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Davis 1 0 5 0
Sunnyside 1 0 4 2
Eisenhower 1 1 2 3
West Valley 1 1 2 3
Moses Lake 0 0 0 3
Wenatchee 0 1 0 3
Eastmont 0 1 0 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Esmeralda Galindo, Davis 5 155 31.00
Baylee Maldonado, Sunnyside 6 107 17.83
Mary Jones, Eisenhower 5 74 14.80
Laiken Hill, West Valley 5 73 14.60
Leilani Johnson, Davis 5 64 12.80
Nevaeh Patterson, Davis 5 63 12.60
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 0 0 4 0
Prosser 0 0 3 0
Othello 0 0 4 1
Ephrata 0 0 3 1
Grandview 0 0 3 4
East Valley 0 0 2 4
Selah 0 0 1 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg 4 98 24.50
Natalee Trevino, Grandview 7 154 22.00
Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser 3 60 20.00
Mya Alvarado, East Valley 6 95 15.83
Jada Mendoza, East Valley 6 72 12.00
Jazmine Richey, Grandview 7 81 11.57
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Wapato 0 0 5 0
Zillah 0 0 3 0
Toppenish 0 0 3 1
Naches Valley 0 0 2 2
La Salle 0 0 0 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
KK Bass, Wapato 5 127 25.40
Mia Hicks, Zillah 3 69 23.00
D’Ana Esquivel, Zillah 3 57 19.00
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley 4 72 18.00
Alvina Meninick, Toppenish 4 56 14.00
Tatiana Camacho, Toppenish 4 54 13.50
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Kittitas 1 0 2 0
Cle Elum 1 0 4 1
Mabton 1 0 4 2
Goldendale 0 0 1 1
White Swan 0 1 1 2
Highland 0 1 1 4
Granger 0 1 0 5
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Maricza Mendoza, Highland 5 76 15.20
Esmeralda Sanchez, Mabton 6 82 13.67
Alana Zavala, Mabton 6 81 13.50
Gwen Ellison, Cle Elum 4 52 13.00
Note: Updates, additions and corrections can be sent to sspruill@yakimaherald.com
BOYS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (De dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:54.49, East Valley 1:57.40, Prosser 2:01.83, Toppenish 2:06.48.
200 free: Jake Brandt (East Valley) 2:12.23, Logan Jones (East Valley) 2:17.32, Cayden Halverson (Selah) 2:24.27, Otis Peace (Selah) 2:24.98.
200 IM: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:21.98, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 2:26.72, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 2:30.66, Avery Strom (Davis) 2:49.67.
50 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 22.41, Ian Muffet (Zillah) 22.83, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 24.90, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 25.24.
Diving: Brayden Platt (Davis) 94.90.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:00.55, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 1:03.84, Juan De dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:05.59, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:06.27.
100 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 50.82, James Field (East Valley) 56.99, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 1:00.39, Evan Ozanich (Selah) 1:07.30.
500 free: Alex Alejo (East Valley) 6:11.08, Eli Krueger (West Valley) 6:28.70, Cayden Halverson (Selah) 6:36.85, John Curtis (Naches Valley) 7:07.20.
200 free relay: Selah (Peace, Strand, De dios Ramirez, Hudson) 1:41.12, Prosser 1:45.50, East Valley 1:47.03, West Valley 1:51.52.
100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:05.40, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:05.91, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 1:06.80, Logan Jones (East Valley) 1:16.33.
100 breast: James Field (East Valley) 1:09.87, Dallas De Blasio (East Valley) 1:17.89, Joshua Strand (Selah) 1:18.23, Luke Cardenas (West Valley) 1:19.68.
400 free relay: Selah (Halverson, Ozanich, Palmer) 4:57.76, East Valley 4:58.36, Eisenhower 5:00.02, Davis 5:06.22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.