Oscar Alvarez
Granger wrestling, senior
Storming through the 120-pound bracket at last Saturday’s Ironman tournament, Alvarez was 4-0 with two pins and two major decisions, including an 8-0 victory in the final. He’s 7-1 this season with five falls and is one of five top-ranked Spartans in the first Class 2B state rankings. Alvarez was the 1A state champion at 106 in 2020 and runner-up as a freshman.
Rylee Leishman
Ellensburg basketball, junior
One season she’s a standout runner on one of the best cross country teams in the state, now she’s averaging double digits for a 5-0 basketball team that has an average winning margin of 57 points. Leishman earned CWAC first-team honors as a sophomore during Ellensburg’s 10-2 spring season, and she placed fourth in the district cross country race in October.
