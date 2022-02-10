Mateo Escobar
Eisenhower
wrestling, junior
The Cadets haven’t had a state wrestling champion since Gabriel Ramos’ title in 2001 but Escobar is on track to end that drought. The top-ranked 152-pounder in Class 4A has a 25-2 season record with four invitational titles and he was dominant at last week’s CBBN district tournament, recording a second-period pin, 12-0 major decision and 15-0 technical fall. As a freshman at Shadle Park in 2020, Escobar earned a 3A fifth-place state medal at 132 pounds.
Lexie GarzaWapato wrestling, junior
Dashing through the 130-pound bracket at last week’s South sub-regional, Garza didn’t even spend four minutes on the mat in three matches, recording a run of pins that ended with a second-period fall in the final. Ranked second in the state with a 27-1 season record, her lone loss was in December to a top-ranked wrestler currently at a lower weight. An all-league volleyball player in the fall, Garza earned a seventh-place medal at Mat Classic in 2020 as a freshman.
