Baylee Maldonado
Sunnyside basketball, freshman
After averaging 13.8 points in her first four games, the 5-foot-4 guard broke out for 28 points in a CBBN win over Eisenhower and 24 against East Valley on Tuesday. In those games, Maldonado sparked big rallies as Sunnyside outscored Ike and EV 46-18 in the fourth quarter for first-year coach Chris McCallum, whose 4-2 team plays West Valley and Moses Lake this weekend.
-
Landen Birley
West Valley basketball, sophomore
The 6-foot-3 wing scored 26 points in last Saturday's win over East Valley and then struck for 24 in the first three quarters of Tuesday's CBBN victory at Eisenhower. In those games he made seven 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws. Birley is averaging 20.4 points for the Rams (4-1), who host Sunnyside on Friday and then play four games on the westside next week.
