Esmerelda Sanchez
Mabton basketball, freshman
With a 10-game win streak heading into Thursday’s EWAC West finale at Cle Elum, the Vikings have charged to the divisional title and Sanchez is a big reason why. The versatile guard broke out for 30 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists in Tuesday’s win over Granger and lifted her scoring average to 18.1. Mabton is 13-6 overall and will get a potential preview of the district title pairing when it travels to unbeaten Warden on Saturday.
Ian MuffetZillah swimming, junior
As the Valley leader in five individual swimming events, Muffet has a lot to pick from heading into this weekend’s 2A-1A regional meet in Pullman. But his specialties are clearly the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, which allows him to showcase his versatility. Muffet, who competed in these two events at state as a freshman, has risen to seventh on the Valley’s all-time list in the 100 breast with a season best of 1:01.89.
