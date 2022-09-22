Jansyn Carrizales
Sunnyside volleyball, senior
A senior setter who earned all-CBBN honors as a junior and sophomore, Carrizales reached 1,000 career assists in a five-set victory over Grandview earlier this month. She racked up 34 assists in another five-set duel when the Grizzlies outlasted Moses Lake on Tuesday. Carrizales has also earned all-league recognition since her sophomore year in softball as a pitcher and versatile utility player.
-
Linnea Butler
West Valley slowpitch, senior
The Rams are off to a 6-0 start and Butler has clubbed home runs in four of those games, including three straight in back-to-back doubleheaders on Monday and Tuesday. The veteran first baseman, who has earned all-CBBN honors since her freshman year, is 11 of 18 to start the season with 12 runs scored and 11 RBI batting in the No. 2 spot. Butler is an all-league catcher in fastpitch.
