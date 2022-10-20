SPOTLIGHTS
Jesse Benge
Naches Valley football, senior The Rangers’ 6-3, 250-pound defensive end has terrorized quarterbacks for 18 sacks in seven games this season, giving him 29 in the last two seasons. Benge, an all-league post for the basketball team, has a scholarship offer from Central Washington and a preferred walk-on offer from Eastern Washington.
Jacey Scott
Selah volleyball, senior The Vikings senior libero and team captain missed one serve in the first CWAC match but hasn’t missed one since, going 101-for-102 in eight matches while racking up 128 digs. Bouncing back from two knee surgeries her junior year, Scott had 25 digs in a five-set win at Ephrata last week for the seventh-ranked Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.