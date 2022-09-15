FOOTBALL
Valley leaders
CBBN
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Jackson May, West Valley=2=2=0=14
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=2=0=0=12
Dominic Booth, Sunnyside=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Skyler Cassel, West Valley=5
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=4
-
CWAC
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Neo Medrano, Prosser=3=0=0=18
Allan Sires, East Valley=3=0=0=18
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg=2=0=0=12
Clayton Westfall, Selah=1=3=1=12
Havic Prieto, Prosser=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Kory McClure, Prosser=6
Garin Gurtler, East Valley=4
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg=3
-
SCAC West
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Shane Rivera, Toppenish=3=0=0=18
Alex Martinez, Zillah=3=0=0=18
Nakea John, Zillah=3=0=0=18
Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish=2=0=0=12
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish=2=0=0=12
Cash Layman, Zillah=2=0=0=12
Jayden Salme, Zillah=2=0=0=12
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Josh Perez, Toppenish=6
Jayden Salme, Zillah=5
-
AP state polls
Class 4A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Lake Stevens (4)=1-1=69
2. Glacier Peak (2)=2-0=68
3. Sumner (1)=2-0=55
4. Eastlake=2-0=54
5. Puyallup (1)=2-0=40
6. Gonzaga Prep=1-1=39
7. Bothell=1-1=33
8. Graham-Kapowsin=1-1=22
9. Richland=2-0=20
10. Chiawana=2-0=19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennedy Catholic 8. Emerald Ridge 8.
-
Class 3A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Yelm (7)=2-0=87
2. O'Dea=2-0=75
3. Bellevue (2)=0-2=65
4. Eastside Catholic=2-0=63
5. Kennewick=2-0=47
6. Garfield=2-0=42
7. Lincoln (Tacoma)=2-0=38
8. Rainier Beach=2-0=21
9. Lakes=1-0=17
10. Stanwood=2-0=14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Monroe 7.
-
Class 2A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Lynden (9)=2-0=90
2. Tumwater=2-0=81
3. Prosser=2-0=61
(tie) Enumclaw=2-0=61
5. North Kitsap=1-1=60
6. Sedro-Woolley=2-0=43
7. W. F. West=1-1=37
8. Othello=1-1=24
9. Anacortes=2-0=17
10. Fife=2-0=8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7.
-
Class 1A
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Royal (7)=2-0=88
2. Eatonville (2)=2-0=79
3. King's=2-0=65
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)=2-0=59
5. Nooksack Valley=2-0=47
6. Tenino=2-0=40
7. Lynden Christian=2-0=39
8. Toppenish=1-1=35
9. Freeman=1-1=14
10. LaCenter=1-1=8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 7.
-
Class 2B
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Napavine (6)=2-0=69
2. Okanogan (1)=2-0=62
3. Onalaska=1-1=43
4. Forks=1-0=41
5. Liberty (Spangle)=2-0=36
6. Adna=1-1=29
7. Raymond=2-0=24
8. Davenport=2-0=21
9. River View=2-0=19
10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague=1-1=18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Toledo 13.
-
Class 1B
Team=W-L=Pts
1. Odessa (6)=2-0=60
2. Wilbur-Creston=1-1=47
(tie) Neah Bay=2-0=47
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline=2-0=30
5. DeSales=2-0=20
(tie) Mossyrock=2-0=20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 16.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH SEPT. 13
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 2:05.90, Grandview 2:11.29, Ellensburg 2:13.36.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:20.73, Joslyn Rice (Ellensburg) 2:22.40, Ebony Mireles (Grandview) 2:24.88.
200 IM: Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:40.93, Faithe Miller (Prosser) 2:45.78, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 2:50.65.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.23, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Abby Advincula (Naches Valley) 28.83.
100 fly: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:07.83, Faithe Miller (Prosser) 1:12.48, Jedidia Alvarez (Grandview) 1:12.89.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.66, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:03.93, Hannah Perkins (Prosser) 1:05.44.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 6:09.88, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:28.28, Riley Goin (Selah) 6:28.40.
200 free relay: Ellensburg (Dick, Schoos, Rice, Holt) 1:56.44, West Valley 2:01.08, Selah 2:02.09.
100 back: Addy Flowers (Selah) 1:14.55, Abby Advincula (Naches Valley) 1:16.41, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:16.69.
100 breast: Gabi Young (Selah) 1:20.10, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:20.63, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:22.90.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Fredrickson, Child, Holt) 4:16.87, Selah 4:17.36.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
State coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Issaquah; 3, Eastlake; 4, Tahoma; 5, West Valley-Yakima; 6, Lewis & Clark; 7, Camas; 8, Kamiak; 9, Curtis; 10, Woodinville.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Seattle Prep; 4, Mt. Spokane; 5, Lakes; 6, Arlington; 7, North Central; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Yelm; 10, Mead.
Class 2A: 1, Squalicum; 2, Bellingham; 3, Sehome; 4, Lynden; 5, Tumwater; 6, Ephrata; 7, Anacortes; 8, Cedarcrest; 9, Selah; 10, Port Angeles.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Bush; 3, Overlake; 4, Seton Catholic; 5, Royal; 6, Meridian; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, College Place; 9, King's; 10, Cascade.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, Pope John Paul II; 3, St. George's; 4, Mt. Vernon Christian; 5, Goldendale; 6, Brewster; 7, Davenport; 8, Chewelah; 9, Asotin; 10, Cedar Tree Christian.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, Lewis & Clark; 3, Tahoma; 4, Issaquah; 5, Skyline; 6, West Valley-Yakima; 7, Bellarmine Prep; 8, Lake Stevens; 9, Camas; 10, Eisenhower.
Class 3A: 1, Gig Harbor; 2, Holy Names; 3, Central Kitsap; 4, Roosevelt; 5, Peninsula; 6, Stadium; 7, Blanchet; 8, Mead; 9, Bainbridge; 10, Lake Washington.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Washougal; 4, Fort Vancouver; 5, Bellingham; 6, Ellensburg; 7, North Kitsap; 8, Selah; 9, West Valley-Spokane; 10, White River.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, Naches Valley; 4, Port Townsend; 5, Cascade; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Lakeside; 8, La Center; 9, King's; 10, Overlake.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George's; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Asotin; 6, Northwest Christian-Lacey; 7, Stevenson; 8, Rainier; 9, Covenant; 10, Republic.
