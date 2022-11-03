FOOTBALL
Valley leaders
CBBN
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=15=0=0=90
Ben Pupplo, West Valley=11=2=0=68
Dominic Booth, Sunnyside=8=0=0=48
Jackson May, West Valley=7=4=0=46
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside=6=0=0=36
Demetreus Sadeddin, West Valley=6=0=0=36
Javon Davis, Eisenhower=6=0=0=36
Michael Hyde, West Valley=0=25=3=34
Zion Lee, West Valley=4=0=0=24
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Skyler Cassel, West Valley=33
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=27
Moses Spurrier, Eisenhower=10
-
CWAC
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Max Flores, Prosser=2=42=7=75
Christian Flores, East Valley=12=0=0=72
Neo Medrano, Prosser=12=0=0=72
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg=10=0=0=60
Allan Sires, East Valley=7=0=0=42
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg=6=4=0=40
Clayton Westfall, Selah=5=4=1=37
Carson Knautz, East Valley=1=25=2=37
Colton Shea, Selah=3=14=1=35
Chris Veloz, Prosser=5=0=0=30
Erik Delgado, Prosser=5=0=0=30
Havic Prieto, Prosser=4=0=0=24
Isaac Kernan, Prosser=4=0=0=24
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Kory McClure, Prosser=23
Garin Gurtler, East Valley=14
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg=8
Colton Shea, Selah=7
-
SCAC West
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Johan Valladares, La Salle=11=2=0=68
Shane Rivera, Toppenish=11=0=0=66
Ty Moore, Naches Valley=9=0=0=54
Josh Perez, Toppenish=8=6=0=54
Mitchell Helgert, Naches Valley=8=0=0=48
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah=0=39=2=45
Nakea John, Zillah=7=0=0=42
Cash Layman, Zillah=7=0=0=42
Jon Vancleave, Zillah=7=0=0=42
Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish=6=2=0=38
Thane Denny, Naches Valley=6=0=0=36
Jo Sonnichsen, Zillah=6=0=0=36
Timmy Torres, Toppenish=5=2=0=32
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish=5=0=0=30
Wade Tynan, Zillah=5=0=0=30
Jayden Salme, Zillah=5=0=0=30
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley=4=0=0=24
Greyson Stevens, La Salle=4=0=0=24
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Jayden Salme, Zillah=23
Josh Perez, Toppenish=21
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley=11
-
EWAC
Scoring
Player, school=TD=PAT=FG=Pts
Josh Rosbach, Kittitas=22=0=0=132
Seth Lucatero, Goldendale=19=0=0=114
Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas=10=0=0=60
Mason Hilberg, Cle Elum=8=10=0=58
Robert Haggerty, White Swan=9=0=0=54
Cayden Hakala, Highland=8=0=0=48
Cameron Groves, Goldendale=7=0=0=42
Sam Dearing, Cle Elum=6=2=0=38
Touchdown passes
Player, school=TD
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale=15
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland=12
-
VOLLEYBALL
State coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, North Creek; 4, Graham-Kapowsin; 5, Camas; 6, West Valley (Yakima); 7, Mt. Rainier; 8, Curtis; 9, Wenatchee; 10, Kamiakin.
Class 3A: 1, Snohomish; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Bellevue; 4, Mt. Spokane; 5, Mead; 6, Peninsula; 7, Ballard; 8, North Thurston; 9, Meadowdale; 10, Lynnwood.
Class 2A: 1, Columbia River; 2, Lynden; 3, Burlington-Edison; 4, Ellensburg; 5, Ridgefield; 6, Enumclaw; 7, White River; 8, (tie) Selah and Washington; 10, Archbishop Murphy.
Class 1A: 1, Chelan; 2, Annie Wright; 3, Freeman; 4, La Center; 5, College Place; 6, Lynden Christian; 7, La Salle; 8, Castle Rock; 9, Eastside Prep; 10, Hoquiam.
Class 2B: 1, Kalama; 2, La Conner; 3, Manson; 4, Colfax; 5, Adna; 6, Goldendale; 7, Toutle Lake; 8, Lind-Ritzville; 9, Raymond; 10, Napavine.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Mossyrock; 3, Naselle; 4, Mary Walker; 5, Neah Bay; 6, St. John-Endicott; 7, (tie) Entiat and Northport; 9, Pomeroy; 10, Wilbur-Creston.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH NOV. 1
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:00.76, Ellensburg 2:09.94, Grandview 2:10.74, Prosser 2:11.77.
200 free: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:09.92, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:16.81, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:17.23, Riley Goin (Selah) 2:17.72.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:20.62, Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:33.33, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:33.86, Addison Flowers (Selah) 2:41.83.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 24.89, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 26.42, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 28.02.
Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Eisenhower) 235.25, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 156.65.
100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:02.73, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:05.71, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:06.44, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:07.84.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.51, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 57.79, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:00.18, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:00.73.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 5:57.28, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:08.69, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 6:15.96, Riley Goin (Selah) 6:16.79.
200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Young, Strand, Vick) 1:50.11, Ellensburg 1:53.24, West Valley 1:57.19, Grandview 1:59.07.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:09.05, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:09.90, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:10.64, Addison Flowers (Selah) 1:11.35.
100 breast: Hannah Perkins (Prosser) 1:17.05, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:18.55, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:19.01, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:20.24.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Schoos, Holt) 4:04.98, Selah 4:17.36, Grandview 4:23.12, Eisenhower 4:26.27.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley leaders
Final regular season
Player, school=Goals
Shannah Mellick, jr., East Valley=23
Ariana Lopez, fr., East Valley=21
Marisa Badillo, so., La Salle=21
Rachael Keller, jr., Highland=20
Livy Alegria, so., La Salle=20
Kendall Moore, sr., West Valley=19
Alejandra Sanchez, sr., Grandview=12
Alexia Lee, sr., Eisenhower=11
Jamison Philip, so., Ellensburg=11
Jes Lizotte, jr., West Valley=11
Aylin Aguilera, fr., Highland=10
Lilliana Byers, jr., East Valley=9
Amy Morales, so., Grandview=9
Maricza Mendoza, jr., Highland=9
