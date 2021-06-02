BOYS

SCAC

=W=L

Zillah=6=0

Toppenish=6=0

Naches Valley=4=2

Wapato=3=3

Connell=2=4

Kiona-Benton=2=4

La Salle=1=6

College Place=1=6

Wednesday's games

La Salle 63, College Place 48

---

EWAC West

=W=L

Cle Elum=6=0

White Swan=5=1

Kittitas=3=2

Riverside Chr.=2=5

Granger=1=5

Highland=0=4

Wednesday's games

Cle Elum 70, Granger 32

White Swan 65, Riverside Christian 54

Kittitas 58, Highland 42

---

GIRLS

SCAC

=W=L

La Salle=7=0

Connell=5=1

Zillah=4=2

Wapato=4=2

Toppenish=3=3

Naches Valley=1=5

College Place=1=6

Kiona-Benton=0=6

Wednesday's games

La Salle 65, College Place 30

---

EWAC West

=W=L

Granger=5=1

White Swan=4=1

Riverside Chr.=3=2

Kittitas=2=3

Highland=1=3

Cle Elum=1=6

Wednesday's games

Granger 63, Cle Elum 16