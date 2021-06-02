BOYS
SCAC
=W=L
Zillah=6=0
Toppenish=6=0
Naches Valley=4=2
Wapato=3=3
Connell=2=4
Kiona-Benton=2=4
La Salle=1=6
College Place=1=6
Wednesday's games
La Salle 63, College Place 48
---
EWAC West
=W=L
Cle Elum=6=0
White Swan=5=1
Kittitas=3=2
Riverside Chr.=2=5
Granger=1=5
Highland=0=4
Wednesday's games
Cle Elum 70, Granger 32
White Swan 65, Riverside Christian 54
Kittitas 58, Highland 42
---
GIRLS
SCAC
=W=L
La Salle=7=0
Connell=5=1
Zillah=4=2
Wapato=4=2
Toppenish=3=3
Naches Valley=1=5
College Place=1=6
Kiona-Benton=0=6
Wednesday's games
La Salle 65, College Place 30
---
EWAC West
=W=L
Granger=5=1
White Swan=4=1
Riverside Chr.=3=2
Kittitas=2=3
Highland=1=3
Cle Elum=1=6
Wednesday's games
Granger 63, Cle Elum 16