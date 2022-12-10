Here are the Valley’s best performances from the second week of the prep basketball season, Saturday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 9.
Boys
32, E. Fenz, Ellensburg, Dec. 3
32, H. Edwards, R-side Chr., Dec. 6
30, L. Armendariz, Grand. Dec. 6
25, L. Chafin, Cle Elum, Dec. 6
24, E. Esquivel, East Valley, Dec. 9
23, K. McClure, Prosser, Dec. 6
23, E. Fenz, Ellensburg, Dec. 6
22, L. Birley, Ellensburg, Dec. 3
22, J. Belaire, R-side Chr., Dec. 6
22, E. Fenz, Ellensburg, Dec. 9
Girls
36, O. Anderson, Ellensburg, Dec. 9
36, N. Trevino, Grandview, Dec. 6
34, E. Galindo, Davis, Dec. 6
28, KK Bass, Wapato, Dec. 9
26, L. Dixon, Prosser, Dec. 6
26, N. Trevino, Grandview, Dec. 9
26, E. Galindo, Davis, Dec. 3
24, M. Jewett, Naches Valley, Dec. 6
24, M. Mendoza, Highland, Dec. 6
24, J. Richey, Grandview, Dec. 3
TUESDAY
Boys
West Valley at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Davis at Eastmont, 7:30 p.m.
East Valley at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.
Prosser at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Zillah at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at Sunnyside Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Wapato, 7:30 p.m.
Granger at Kittitas, 7:30 p.m.
Cle Elum at White Swan, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Mabton, 7:30 p.m.
Stevenson at Goldendale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
W. Valley at Eisenhower, 5:45 p.m.
Davis at Eastmont, 5:45 p.m.
E. Valley at Sunnyside, 5:45 p.m.
Prosser at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Zillah at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at Sunnyside Christian, 6 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Granger at Kittitas, 6 p.m.
Cle Elum at White Swan, 6 p.m.
Highland at Mabton, 6 p.m.
R-side Chr. at Cascade Chr., 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.