CBBN

League Overall

W L W L

Sunnyside 0 0 2 1

Eisenhower 0 0 2 1

Eastmont 0 0 1 1

Wenatchee 0 0 1 1

West Valley 0 0 0 1

Davis 0 0 1 2

Moses Lake 0 0 1 2

Friday’s games

Lewiston 63, Eisenhower 21

Kennewick 34, West Valley 20

Moses Lake 28, Lake City 21

Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14

Saturday’s games

Skyview 38, Sunnyside 35

Garfield 58, Davis 0

Lewis & Clark at Eastmont, late

SCAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 0 0 3 0

Zillah 0 0 2 1

Naches Valley 0 0 1 1

La Salle 0 0 0 2

Wapato 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7

Zillah 69, College Place 0

Selah 20, Naches Valley 13

Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0

CWAC

League Overall

W L W L

Othello 1 0 2 1

Ellensburg 1 0 1 2

Prosser 0 0 1 1

Selah 0 0 1 1

Grandview 0 0 1 2

Ephrata 0 1 1 2

East Valley 0 1 0 3

Friday’s games

Othello 20, East Valley 12

Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14

Selah 20, Naches Valley 13

Saturday’s game

Meridian 34, Grandview 15

EWAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Goldendale 0 0 2 1

Granger 0 0 1 1

Cle Elum 0 0 1 2

Kittitas 0 0 0 1

White Swan 0 0 0 2

Highland 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Highland 0

Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14

River View 33, Cle Elum 8

Warden 28, Kittitas 12

Burbank 54, White Swan 14

Saturday’s game

Goldendale 76, Mabton 56

