CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Sunnyside 0 0 2 1
Eisenhower 0 0 2 1
Eastmont 0 0 1 1
Wenatchee 0 0 1 1
West Valley 0 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 1 2
Moses Lake 0 0 1 2
Friday’s games
Lewiston 63, Eisenhower 21
Kennewick 34, West Valley 20
Moses Lake 28, Lake City 21
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Saturday’s games
Skyview 38, Sunnyside 35
Garfield 58, Davis 0
Lewis & Clark at Eastmont, late
SCAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 0 0 3 0
Zillah 0 0 2 1
Naches Valley 0 0 1 1
La Salle 0 0 0 2
Wapato 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7
Zillah 69, College Place 0
Selah 20, Naches Valley 13
Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0
CWAC
League Overall
W L W L
Othello 1 0 2 1
Ellensburg 1 0 1 2
Prosser 0 0 1 1
Selah 0 0 1 1
Grandview 0 0 1 2
Ephrata 0 1 1 2
East Valley 0 1 0 3
Friday’s games
Othello 20, East Valley 12
Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14
Selah 20, Naches Valley 13
Saturday’s game
Meridian 34, Grandview 15
EWAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Goldendale 0 0 2 1
Granger 0 0 1 1
Cle Elum 0 0 1 2
Kittitas 0 0 0 1
White Swan 0 0 0 2
Highland 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Highland 0
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14
River View 33, Cle Elum 8
Warden 28, Kittitas 12
Burbank 54, White Swan 14
Saturday’s game
Goldendale 76, Mabton 56
