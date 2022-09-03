CBBN

League Overall W L W L

West Valley 0 0 1 0

Moses Lake 0 0 1 0

Sunnyside 0 0 0 1

Davis 0 0 0 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

Wenatchee 0 0 0 1

Eastmont 0 0 0 1

Friday’s scores

West Valley 34, Walla Walla 0

Selah 17, Davis 14

Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12

Evergreen 27, Eisenhower 13

Mead 14, Eastmont 13

Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14

Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0

Next Friday’s games

Ellensburg at Davis

Sunnyside at Post Falls

West Valley at Juneau-Douglas

Sedro-Woolley at Eisenhower (Sat)

Eastmont at Timberline

Kamiakin at Moses Lake

Wenatchee at Mount Baker

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

East Valley 0 0 1 0

Selah 0 0 1 0

Prosser 0 0 1 0

Othello 0 0 0 0

Ellensburg 0 0 0 1

Grandview 0 0 0 1

Ephrata 0 0 0 1

Friday’s scores

Selah 17, Davis 14

Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12

Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21

East Valley 21, Quincy 0

Wahluke 21, Grandview 19

Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14

Othello at Connell, Saturday

Next Friday’s games

Ellensburg at Davis

East Valley at Naches Valley

Prosser at Zillah

Grandview at Wapato

Okanogan at Selah

Royal at Othello

Ephrata at Quincy

SCAC West

League Overall W L W L

Zillah 0 0 1 0

Toppenish 0 0 0 1

Naches Valley 0 0 0 1

La Salle 0 0 0 1

Wapato 0 0 0 1

Thursday’s scores

Royal 34, Toppenish 6

Cascade 38, Naches Valley 21

Friday’s scores

Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21

Cashmere 47, La Salle 6

Highland 16, Wapato 6

Next Friday’s games

East Valley at Naches Valley

Prosser at Zillah

Grandview at Wapato

La Salle at Omak

Toppenish at Washougal

EWAC West

League Overall W L W L

Goldendale 0 0 1 0

Highland 0 0 1 0

Kittitas 0 0 0 1

Cle Elum 0 0 0 1

Granger 0 0 0 1

White Swan 0 0 0 1

Friday’s scores

Goldendale 25, White Salmon 8

Highland 16, Wapato 6

Manson 26, Cle Elum 10

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Granger 0

Lake Roosevelt 40, Kittitas 21

Warden 20, White Swan 14

Next Friday’s games

Kittitas at Manson

Highland at Lake Roosevelt

Cle Elum at Dayton-Waitsburg

Morton-White Pass at White Swan

Goldendale at Seton Catholic

Granger at Mabton (Sat)

WASHINGTON SCORES

Friday’s games

Aberdeen 40, Hoquiam 0

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 40, Hunters 0

Anacortes 35, Oak Harbor 7

Arlington 28, Kamiak 14

Bellevue Christian 28, Sammamish 0

Bethel 6, South Kitsap 0

Black Hills 33, Montesano 20

Blanchet 38, Redmond 28

Bonney Lake 25, Tahoma 21

Bremerton 25, Central Kitsap 21

Brewster 36, Chelan 34

Cascade (Everett) 41, Marysville-Getchell 21

Castle Rock 12, R.A. Long 9

Cedarcrest 14, Stadium 7

Central Valley 33, Ridgeline 0

Chewelah 47, Northwest Christian 19

Chiawana 22, Kamiakin 19

Clarkston 47, Moscow, Idaho 0

College Place 57, McLoughlin, Ore. 0

Columbia River 34, Foss 6

Coupeville 41, Klahowya 21

Curtis 35, Olympia 34

Davenport 16, Reardan 13

Decatur 28, Jefferson 14

Deer Park 34, East Valley (Spokane) 30

Eastside Catholic 26, Kennedy 14

Elma 20, Centralia 7

Fife 43, Interlake 6

Forks 32, Sequim 14

Franklin Pierce 28, Chief Sealth 14

Gig Harbor 20, Spanaway Lake 0

Glacier Peak 42, Snohomish 13

Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 0

Hazen 25, Bainbridge 20

Hermiston, Ore. 35, Hanford 28

Hockinson 19, La Center 14

Hudson’s Bay 53, Heritage 6

Inchelium 46, Republic 8

Issaquah 34, Everett 20

Jesuit, Ore. 24, Skyview 21

Juanita 14, Inglemoor 0

Kellogg, Idaho 50, Newport 0

Kelso 23, Timberline 7

Kennewick 43, Pasco 0

King’s 48, Lincoln 23

King’s Way Christian 39, Stevenson 6

Kingston 50, East Jefferson 23

Lakes 50, Kentwood 23

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, Pullman 2

Lewis & Clark 38, Ferris 6

Liberty 34, Asotin 0

Lincoln 28, Auburn Riverside 21

Lynden 24, Ferndale 7

Lynden Christian 60, Seaquam, B.C. 6

Mariner 39, Foster 14

Mark Morris 41, Battle Ground 25

Marysville-Pilchuck 20, Edmonds-Woodway 16

Meridian 56, Granite Falls 6

Monroe 56, Roosevelt 14

Mossyrock 60, Concrete 6

Mount Si 46, Silas 21

Mountlake Terrace 39, Jackson 13

Mt. Rainier 28, Kent Meridian 0

Mt. Spokane 30, University 14

Muckleshoot Tribal 96, Chief Leschi 88

Napavine 40, Adna 0

Nooksack Valley 15, Mountain View 14

North Thurston 24, Washington 18

O’Dea 21, Bothell 13

Ocosta 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 0

Odessa 42, Liberty Bell 22

Okanogan 47, Burbank 6

Omak 40, Tonasket 6

Port Angeles 33, Blaine 19

Prairie 26, Auburn 20

Priest River, Idaho 28, Medical Lake 0

Puyallup 29, Emerald Ridge 28

Rainier Beach 53, Lynnwood 7

Raymond 35, Toledo 20

River View 26, Kiona-Benton 0

Riverside 13, St. Maries, Idaho 6

Rochester 9, Seton Catholic 8

Seattle Prep 28, Mercer Island 17

Sedro-Woolley 35, Mount Vernon 13

Sehome 15, Mount Baker 12

Selkirk 22, Northport 16

Shelton 39, North Mason 18

Shorecrest 15, Meadowdale 8

Shorewood 41, Lakeside (Seattle) 30

Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0

South Whidbey 34, Friday Harbor 14

Springdale 40, Cusick 16

Stanwood 42, Lakewood 0

Sumner 22, Bellarmine Prep 16

Tenino 20, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7

Timberlake, Idaho 30, Shadle Park 27

Tumwater 34, Burlington-Edison 7

W. F. West 38, Ridgefield 28

Wahkiakum 36, Rainier 28

Wellpinit 34, Entiat 16

West Seattle 7, Renton 6

West Valley (Spokane) 27, Freeman 7

Wilbur-Creston 80, Soap Lake 0

Winlock 30, Toutle Lake 0

Yelm 44, Camas 14

Thursday’s games

Aiea, Hawai’i 38, Woodinville 14

Clover Park 21, Lindbergh 18

Eatonville 47, Olympic 27

Enumclaw 29, Peninsula 27

Graham-Kapowsin 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

Highline 44, Steilacoom 0

Kentlake 28, Franklin 6

Pomeroy 42, Orofino, Idaho 0

Squalicum 28, Orting 21

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55, Garfield-Palouse 0

