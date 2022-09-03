CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 0 0 1 0
Moses Lake 0 0 1 0
Sunnyside 0 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 0 1
Eisenhower 0 0 0 1
Wenatchee 0 0 0 1
Eastmont 0 0 0 1
Friday’s scores
West Valley 34, Walla Walla 0
Selah 17, Davis 14
Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12
Evergreen 27, Eisenhower 13
Mead 14, Eastmont 13
Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14
Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0
Next Friday’s games
Ellensburg at Davis
Sunnyside at Post Falls
West Valley at Juneau-Douglas
Sedro-Woolley at Eisenhower (Sat)
Eastmont at Timberline
Kamiakin at Moses Lake
Wenatchee at Mount Baker
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
East Valley 0 0 1 0
Selah 0 0 1 0
Prosser 0 0 1 0
Othello 0 0 0 0
Ellensburg 0 0 0 1
Grandview 0 0 0 1
Ephrata 0 0 0 1
Friday’s scores
Selah 17, Davis 14
Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12
Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21
East Valley 21, Quincy 0
Wahluke 21, Grandview 19
Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14
Othello at Connell, Saturday
Next Friday’s games
Ellensburg at Davis
East Valley at Naches Valley
Prosser at Zillah
Grandview at Wapato
Okanogan at Selah
Royal at Othello
Ephrata at Quincy
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 0 0 1 0
Toppenish 0 0 0 1
Naches Valley 0 0 0 1
La Salle 0 0 0 1
Wapato 0 0 0 1
Thursday’s scores
Royal 34, Toppenish 6
Cascade 38, Naches Valley 21
Friday’s scores
Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21
Cashmere 47, La Salle 6
Highland 16, Wapato 6
Next Friday’s games
East Valley at Naches Valley
Prosser at Zillah
Grandview at Wapato
La Salle at Omak
Toppenish at Washougal
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Goldendale 0 0 1 0
Highland 0 0 1 0
Kittitas 0 0 0 1
Cle Elum 0 0 0 1
Granger 0 0 0 1
White Swan 0 0 0 1
Friday’s scores
Goldendale 25, White Salmon 8
Highland 16, Wapato 6
Manson 26, Cle Elum 10
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Granger 0
Lake Roosevelt 40, Kittitas 21
Warden 20, White Swan 14
Next Friday’s games
Kittitas at Manson
Highland at Lake Roosevelt
Cle Elum at Dayton-Waitsburg
Morton-White Pass at White Swan
Goldendale at Seton Catholic
Granger at Mabton (Sat)
WASHINGTON SCORES
Friday’s games
Aberdeen 40, Hoquiam 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 40, Hunters 0
Anacortes 35, Oak Harbor 7
Arlington 28, Kamiak 14
Bellevue Christian 28, Sammamish 0
Bethel 6, South Kitsap 0
Black Hills 33, Montesano 20
Blanchet 38, Redmond 28
Bonney Lake 25, Tahoma 21
Bremerton 25, Central Kitsap 21
Brewster 36, Chelan 34
Cascade (Everett) 41, Marysville-Getchell 21
Castle Rock 12, R.A. Long 9
Cedarcrest 14, Stadium 7
Central Valley 33, Ridgeline 0
Chewelah 47, Northwest Christian 19
Chiawana 22, Kamiakin 19
Clarkston 47, Moscow, Idaho 0
College Place 57, McLoughlin, Ore. 0
Columbia River 34, Foss 6
Coupeville 41, Klahowya 21
Curtis 35, Olympia 34
Davenport 16, Reardan 13
Decatur 28, Jefferson 14
Deer Park 34, East Valley (Spokane) 30
Eastside Catholic 26, Kennedy 14
Elma 20, Centralia 7
Fife 43, Interlake 6
Forks 32, Sequim 14
Franklin Pierce 28, Chief Sealth 14
Gig Harbor 20, Spanaway Lake 0
Glacier Peak 42, Snohomish 13
Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 0
Hazen 25, Bainbridge 20
Hermiston, Ore. 35, Hanford 28
Hockinson 19, La Center 14
Hudson’s Bay 53, Heritage 6
Inchelium 46, Republic 8
Issaquah 34, Everett 20
Jesuit, Ore. 24, Skyview 21
Juanita 14, Inglemoor 0
Kellogg, Idaho 50, Newport 0
Kelso 23, Timberline 7
Kennewick 43, Pasco 0
King’s 48, Lincoln 23
King’s Way Christian 39, Stevenson 6
Kingston 50, East Jefferson 23
Lakes 50, Kentwood 23
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, Pullman 2
Lewis & Clark 38, Ferris 6
Liberty 34, Asotin 0
Lincoln 28, Auburn Riverside 21
Lynden 24, Ferndale 7
Lynden Christian 60, Seaquam, B.C. 6
Mariner 39, Foster 14
Mark Morris 41, Battle Ground 25
Marysville-Pilchuck 20, Edmonds-Woodway 16
Meridian 56, Granite Falls 6
Monroe 56, Roosevelt 14
Mossyrock 60, Concrete 6
Mount Si 46, Silas 21
Mountlake Terrace 39, Jackson 13
Mt. Rainier 28, Kent Meridian 0
Mt. Spokane 30, University 14
Muckleshoot Tribal 96, Chief Leschi 88
Napavine 40, Adna 0
Nooksack Valley 15, Mountain View 14
North Thurston 24, Washington 18
O’Dea 21, Bothell 13
Ocosta 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 0
Odessa 42, Liberty Bell 22
Okanogan 47, Burbank 6
Omak 40, Tonasket 6
Port Angeles 33, Blaine 19
Prairie 26, Auburn 20
Priest River, Idaho 28, Medical Lake 0
Puyallup 29, Emerald Ridge 28
Rainier Beach 53, Lynnwood 7
Raymond 35, Toledo 20
River View 26, Kiona-Benton 0
Riverside 13, St. Maries, Idaho 6
Rochester 9, Seton Catholic 8
Seattle Prep 28, Mercer Island 17
Sedro-Woolley 35, Mount Vernon 13
Sehome 15, Mount Baker 12
Selkirk 22, Northport 16
Shelton 39, North Mason 18
Shorecrest 15, Meadowdale 8
Shorewood 41, Lakeside (Seattle) 30
Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0
South Whidbey 34, Friday Harbor 14
Springdale 40, Cusick 16
Stanwood 42, Lakewood 0
Sumner 22, Bellarmine Prep 16
Tenino 20, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7
Timberlake, Idaho 30, Shadle Park 27
Tumwater 34, Burlington-Edison 7
W. F. West 38, Ridgefield 28
Wahkiakum 36, Rainier 28
Wellpinit 34, Entiat 16
West Seattle 7, Renton 6
West Valley (Spokane) 27, Freeman 7
Wilbur-Creston 80, Soap Lake 0
Winlock 30, Toutle Lake 0
Yelm 44, Camas 14
Thursday’s games
Aiea, Hawai’i 38, Woodinville 14
Clover Park 21, Lindbergh 18
Eatonville 47, Olympic 27
Enumclaw 29, Peninsula 27
Graham-Kapowsin 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Highline 44, Steilacoom 0
Kentlake 28, Franklin 6
Pomeroy 42, Orofino, Idaho 0
Squalicum 28, Orting 21
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55, Garfield-Palouse 0
